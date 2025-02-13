6 Best Oils to Use for Frying

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Who doesn’t love crispy fried foods? They’re delicious! But do you think about what oils to use for frying?

While most people enjoy fried foods, most don’t know that the frying process can cause chemical changes in the food and oil. The best options for frying are oils that are immune to high-temperature cooking and have a positive fatty acid profile.

Oils contain various fatty acids, such as saturated, polyunsaturated (PUFA), monounsaturated (MUFA), and trans fatty acids. Consumption of unsaturated fats (MUFA and PUFA) is advised instead of super unhealthy trans and saturated fats.

Oil with higher monounsaturated fatty acid content and low polyunsaturated fatty acid content are considered for frying. Frying turns PUFA into trans fats and other harmful compounds, so less PUFA equals fewer unhealthy compounds.

Two critical factors also emerge when selecting the perfect frying oil: its smoke point and antioxidant profile. These characteristics determine how an oil performs under heat, potentially making the difference between a nutritious meal and a health hazard.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about better oils for frying so we can make a healthy choice.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

6 Healthy Oils to Use for Frying

When you choose the right oils to use for frying, you make tasty and healthy food. Below are some healthy oils to use for frying:

1. Olive oil

Olive oil is the main cooking oil in the Mediterranean diet. It has more MUFA than PUFA, which makes it less likely to create harmful compounds. Extra virgin olive oil contains 69.2% MUFA, 15.4% saturated fats, and 9.07% PUFA.

Olive oil has a smoking point of 410 degrees Fahrenheit, while virgin olive oil has a lower smoking point of around 330 degrees Fahrenheit. Olive oil is also rich in antioxidants, which increase its resistance to creating harmful compounds.

Frying increases the oil-free fatty acid content (FFA). FFAs can turn into harmful compounds through a process known as oxidation, reducing the oil’s quality.

In a study of FFA generation in olive, peanut, and canola oils during frying, potato chips were deep-fried at 347 degrees Fahrenheit for 28 hours in 30-minute frying cycles. FFAs increased as frying length increased, and the olive oil had the lowest FFA content of all the three oils.

2. Avocado oil

Avocado oil stands out for its exceptional high-heat performance, boasting an impressive 520-degree smoke point. This makes it an excellent choice for various frying techniques, offering remarkable versatility in the kitchen.

However, chefs and home cooks should be mindful of its distinctive flavor profile. The oil’s sweet, nutty undertones work beautifully for certain dishes, like delicate pastries or light appetizers.

However, avocado oil might introduce an unwelcome flavor dimension for recipes that need a neutral taste, such as traditional fried chicken.

3. Rice bran oil

Chefs and home cooks seeking a healthier frying option should consider rice bran oil. With a robust smoke point of 449 degrees Fahrenheit, this oil delivers exceptional cooking performance and high antioxidant capacity.

Its nutritional profile is notably balanced, containing 39.3% monounsaturated fatty acids, 35% polyunsaturated fatty acids, and 19.7% saturated fats. Recent studies show that rice bran oil blends remarkably well with other cooking oils.

Researchers found that blending rice bran oil with olive oil or palm oil creates the most stable cooking mixtures. These blends demonstrate superior resistance to deterioration, making them an intelligent choice for high-temperature cooking techniques.

4. Canola oil

Canola oil is the most common oil restaurants use to deep fry. Many chefs prefer it because it is low in price in bulk, contains polyunsaturated fat, and has a high smoking point of 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

With a higher smoke point range, chefs cook their ingredients more thoroughly without unsavory flavors and odors that can impact the food’s quality. Canola oil is considered to be the best oil for commercial deep frying and cooking oils for restaurants.

5. Peanut oil

Peanut oil is another great option for deep frying. Its subtle nutty flavor transforms ordinary dishes into culinary delights, making it ideal for frying desserts, vegetables, and meats.

Peanut oil delivers exceptional results for cooks, prioritizing rich flavors and crispy textures. A high smoke point of 450 degrees Fahrenheit ensures your food cooks evenly while maintaining a delectable taste profile.

Consider keeping peanut oil as a versatile backup in your kitchen. When your primary cooking oil runs out, this flavorful alternative can seamlessly step in, improving your dishes with its distinctive nutty essence.

6. Coconut oil

Refined coconut oil, with a smoke point of 400 degrees, is a versatile solution for pan and shallow-frying. The flavor profile, characterized by light nutty and sweet notes, complements fried desserts exceptionally well.

Avoid the unrefined version unless you want your entire kitchen, and possibly the neighborhood, to smell like a tropical vacation. Refined coconut oil keeps things understated and delicious without overwhelming every dish with coconut essence.