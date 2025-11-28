What is New Research on Steroid Abuse Showing?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I don’t feel like I need to be the bearer of bad news here, but we all know there are risks involved with anabolics and steroid abuse.

The fact is that steroid abuse isn’t just a problem for professional athletes. Recent research (published November 18, 2025) shows it’s a growing public health issue that reaches far into the amateur bodybuilding and fitness community. The latest commentary online is focusing on the “Gymdemic” and high mortality rates among bodybuilders, brings some important facts to light.

There’s even a new study from May 20, 2025 that looked at mortality in male bodybuilding athletes.

In this article, I want to unpack what the most recent research is saying, the commentary provided, and what the risks are that they’re finding.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Understanding the Extent of Steroid Abuse

A recent commentary discusses two important pieces of research: one on mortality in male bodybuilding athletes, and a discussion on the so-called “Gymdemic,” which addresses rising steroid abuse among youth.

The commentary emphasizes that steroid abuse is not just limited to elite athletes. Both competitive and amateur bodybuilders are affected.

High mortality rates are being reported among both professional and amateur athletes. Professional bodybuilders are at a particularly high risk, but amateur athletes, who outnumber professionals, are not exempt. This shows that steroid abuse is a risk across all levels of the sport.

I’d go as far as to say fitness influencers can also be tossed into this and should be examined. Many of them (even if they won’t admit it) are taking steroids and showing signs of steroid abuse. It’s just the normal population doesn’t know what to look for and therefore believe these individuals simply have superior genetics (which some do).

Mortality Rates Highlight Serious Risks

The commentary draws attention to new data documenting mortality rates among bodybuilders. These reports were carefully focused on objective data and did not speculate on causes of death. But when these findings are combined with broader discussions about the “Gymdemic,” it becomes clear that the use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), especially anabolic-androgenic steroids, is a major contributor to health risks in this population.

Epidemiological data show the scale of steroid abuse. Among competitive male bodybuilders, steroid use exceeds 75%. That’s a huge majority, meaning that most of these athletes are exposed to serious risks.

While professional athletes often get the spotlight, the amateur population is far larger and likely at significant risk as well.

Cardiovascular Issues Due to Steroid Abuse

When mortality data are coupled with widespread steroid use, cardiovascular hazards become undeniable. Multiple population-based analyses link anabolic-androgenic steroid abuse to higher mortality risk.

The commentary underscores that these risks extend beyond professional bodybuilding. They are relevant to the broader fitness culture, especially among young adults who may be tempted to use steroids for quick results.

The concern is not just about competition. Even recreational athletes who use steroids to enhance their physique or strength face elevated risks. These risks are often invisible at first but can lead to serious long-term consequences, including heart disease, vascular issues, and premature death.

Data Gaps Among Amateur Steroid Users

One of the biggest challenges highlighted in the commentary is the lack of robust data on amateur steroid users.

While competitive athletes have been studied extensively, amateur users remain underrepresented in research. Much of the information circulating online is anecdotal or speculative. This means that while we know steroid abuse is widespread among amateurs, the exact impact on health and mortality is less well-documented.

This data gap is important. Amateur athletes represent the majority of those engaging in steroid abuse. Without solid epidemiological studies, it’s difficult to quantify the true health risk or create targeted interventions. The commentary calls attention to the need for better research in this area.

Steroid Abuse and the Broader Fitness Culture

The discussion around the “Gymdemic” frames steroid abuse as more than a competitive sport issue. It’s a public health concern that penetrates gyms, youth fitness culture, and recreational bodybuilding.

The combination of high mortality data and high prevalence of steroid use paints a stark picture: steroid abuse is dangerous, widespread, and underreported in amateur populations.

By focusing on mortality, prevalence, and the risks tied to anabolic-androgenic steroids, the research emphasizes that steroid abuse is not just a matter of breaking rules or cheating in competition. It’s a serious health issue with potential long-term consequences for anyone engaging in it, regardless of their level of athletic achievement.

What Does This Means for the Average Fitness Enthusiasts?

For anyone in the fitness community, these findings are a wake-up call. Steroid abuse carries undeniable risks, and the dangers extend beyond professionals to amateurs, recreational lifters, and even youth drawn into the “Gymdemic.”

Understanding the scale of use and the associated mortality risk highlights the importance of education, caution, and informed choices when it comes to performance-enhancing drugs.

Ultimately, the research reminds us that steroid abuse is not worth the potential health consequences. Long-term health, heart function, and overall longevity are at stake. For young athletes and fitness enthusiasts, the message is clear: shortcuts with steroids come with serious, sometimes irreversible consequences.

Steroid abuse remains a growing concern. The latest commentary reinforces what data have been suggesting for years: it’s not just a professional athlete problem. The combination of high prevalence, significant mortality rates, and lack of data on amateur users makes steroid abuse a major public health issue that cannot be ignored.

We lost way too many bodybuilders over the years (this includes men and women from all levels and divisions). It may be time to start diving deeper into steroid abuse that stems from trying to compete professionally.