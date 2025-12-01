Does Cream Cheese Actually Have Health Benefits?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Cream cheese is something you either love or you hate. It’s a dairy product made from milk, cream, and salt. When eaten in moderation, it can offer some benefits for bone strength and gut health because it contains calcium, vitamin D, and probiotics.

Nutritionally, one ounce of cream cheese has about 99 calories and 5.7 grams of saturated fat. While it can be high in fat, low-fat and plant-based alternatives are available.

Personally, if you put any form of cream cheese in front of me, I may start gagging. But you may be a fan.

Cream cheese is widely used as a spread on bagels, bread, or crackers, and it is also a common ingredient in dips as well as sweet and savory recipes.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about cream cheese and its potential health benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What is Cream Cheese?

Cream cheese is a soft, mild-flavored cheese made from cow’s milk and cream. Its smooth, creamy texture makes it easy to spread on bagels, toast, or crackers.

Beyond being a spread, it is also used in many recipes, from savory appetizers to sweet desserts such as cheesecake.

What is the Nutrition in Cream Cheese?

A 1-ounce (28-gram) serving of regular cream cheese provides:

99 calories

2 grams of protein

10 grams of total fat

2 grams of carbohydrates

10% of the Daily Value (DV) for vitamin A

5% of the DV for riboflavin (vitamin B2)

Cream cheese is high in fat, with moderate amounts of protein and carbohydrates. It is also a good source of vitamin A and contains a small amount of riboflavin.

Cream cheese spread, on the other hand, has fewer calories and less fat per serving than regular cream cheese.

What Are the Health Benefits of Cream Cheese?

Below are some of the major benefits of cream cheese that you should be aware of.

1. Increases bone strength

Dairy products do a great job of helping support bone health because they provide calcium and vitamin D. Calcium builds strong bones and teeth and helps maintain bone strength with age. Getting enough of it can lower the risk of osteoporosis and fractures later in life.

Regular cream cheese contains some calcium but does not provide vitamin D, which the body needs to maintain calcium levels. To balance this, you can pair cream cheese with vitamin D-rich foods such as salmon, trout, tuna, mackerel, or fish liver oils.

Plant-based cream cheese can also support bone health. Many varieties are fortified with both calcium and vitamin D, making them a useful alternative.

2. Low in lactose

Lactose intolerance affects about 65 percent of people worldwide (I used to be part of the statistic). It occurs when the body cannot properly digest lactose, the natural sugar found in dairy products such as milk, yogurt, and ice cream. This often leads to digestive problems like bloating, cramps, and diarrhea.

Cream cheese is naturally low in lactose, which makes it easier to tolerate for most people with this condition. Some brands also offer lactose-free versions, made by adding the lactase enzyme to improve digestion.

3. Vitamin A powerhouse

Each serving of cream cheese provides a decent amount of vitamin A, an important fat-soluble vitamin that supports overall health.

According to studies, vitamin A boosts immune function by helping regulate cellular responses that protect the body from illness and infection. It also promotes healthy vision. A deficiency in this nutrient can lead to problems such as night blindness, poor vision, or even complete loss of sight.

4. Supports gut health

Cream cheese contains lactic acid bacteria, which act as a probiotic. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that support gut health and may ease symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a condition linked to abdominal pain, diarrhea, and nausea.

Research shows that an imbalance of harmful and helpful bacteria can trigger or worsen IBD. Probiotics help restore this balance, reduce inflammation, and strengthen the immune system. Together, these effects promote better digestive health.

5. It provides antioxidants

Cream cheese provides antioxidants and carotenoids, compounds that help neutralize harmful free radicals and protect the body from oxidative stress and cell damage.

Antioxidants are very important for our overall health. Research suggests they may help lower inflammation and reduce the risk of chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and heart disease.

How to Prepare Cream Cheese?

If you’ve ever tried to work with it, cold cream cheese can be difficult to use in recipes. The easiest way to soften it is to let it sit on the counter for a short time. If you are in a hurry, press it gently with a pastry roller or the palm of your hand to make it more workable.

To keep cream cheese in a healthy diet, you can try different options. Some stores carry Greek cream cheese, which offers more protein and less fat than traditional versions.

You can also control fat and calories by using a lighter spread.

For instance, if you enjoy a bagel with jam and cream cheese, make a healthier version by scooping out some of the bagel, spreading a thin layer of whipped cream cheese, and topping it with fresh fruit.

This simple swap reduces fat, carbs, and calories while cutting down on added sugar by replacing jam with real fruit.