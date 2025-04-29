What is Exergaming?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Virtual fitness seems to be a thing of the future as even the previous owner of Bodybuilding.com has gotten into VR and combined it with his love of fitness. Then I stumbled upon something called exergaming.

When we look at kids today, far too many of them are sitting on their couches with a bag of Cheetos playing away on the latest XBOX or PlayStation games. Look, I used to play video games back in the day, and then I realized that I had actual responsibilities for which I was held accountable and that my video-playing days were over.

That said, what if there was a way to combine the physical activity of a sport with the fun of a video game? Too hard to resist, right?

Well, involving yourself in fitness games is what they are now calling exergaming.

Exergaming requires players to participate in games that involve physical activity. Motion sensors and wearables track motion and in-game progress. Upon completing certain objectives, the player is awarded trophies and rewards.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into the world of exergaming to find out if this could be a great option to get you and your kids more physically active.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. You should speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

7 Benefits of Exergaming

The pandemic saw a rise in the popularity of exergaming. It was seen as a perfect solution to stay active in a sedentary world and also stay entertained.

Exergaming is based on the philosophy of inclusivity, as it believes that physical activities should be accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

Below are some of the benefits of exergaming:

1. Accomplishment

If there’s an end goal to be achieved that takes your mind away from the intensity of the exercise involving rewards and trophies, changing the way you view the experience.

The world of imagination takes you to magical lands where dragons are slain and kings are overthrown, and this immersion makes it feel less like a workout. If you have ever watched Ryan Deluca of Black Box VR, his games look fun and entertaining.

2. Inclusivity

Today, anyone can play fitness games, given the accessibility settings and the level of scalability each game has achieved to match a player’s abilities and experience.

Besides, its sense of immersion generates interest in people of all ages and fitness levels. In many ways, it’s a gateway to the conventional workout world for people who don’t necessarily like working out but want a way to do so without it feeling like a workout in a gym setting.

3. Motivation

According to a 2021 study, obesity could benefit significantly from fitness games, as these games have shown a positive impact on an individual’s Body Mass Index (BMI) and respiratory capabilities.

If fitness regimens become enjoyable through exergaming, they build consistency and are more likely to impact physical health than walking into a gym, finding out you hate it, and then quitting.

4. Stress reduction

Stress becomes an active barrier in your journey towards fitness journey and the motivation to partake in it. Experts believe that when you do something you enjoy, your stress levels decrease.

Additionally, exergaming can improve cognitive function and be more of an escape for people who know they need to move more but hate conventional gyms and workouts.

5. Improved physical therapy experience

As a unique approach to recovery, exergaming has the power to use technology and physiotherapy to help rehabilitate athletes after an injury. There are real-life applications of exergaming in the recovery of minor injuries like ankle sprain and enhancing hip strength.

Exergaming is slowly making its way into orthopedics and is shaping the way we look at health.

6. Psychological benefits

Exergaming is transforming our workout experience from something that we endure to something that we actually enjoy. It’s a given that when we enjoy something, we tend to do it more consistently.

Engaging in exergaming forces you to think on multiple levels, as gaming is a cerebral activity, and a workout is a physical activity. Exergaming taps into the feeling of joy and exercise, which creates a win-win for health (both physical and mental).

7. Social benefits

The exergaming community is growing. The culture of workouts is transported from a gym to the virtual world, where users bring their friends and family. This promotes social interaction, giving people a sense of belonging for those who aren’t extroverted by nature.

While screen time is considered a negative by most parents, the fact that your kids can use exergaming to play with their friends, be social, and stay active at the same time is a double thumbs up in my book.

Making the Most of Exergaming

If exergaming is something you’re interested in, here’s some info you should know and be aware of: