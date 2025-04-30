Derek Lunsford, Nick Walker, And Then Everyone Else In Pittsburgh…

by Christian Duque

The question of whether Nick Walker can win or not is more a political one than anything else. This article would likely fall into the category of an editorial, if magazines were still around. Since I write and proof my articles, I don’t think I’m being too presumptuous by making such an offering. Ultimately, this article – like many of my other articles – is largely framed in opinion. My goal has never been to report news. I have had news-based shows before with StrengthAddicts, IronMag TV, and Muscular Development, but those shows were always more about paying the bills than exploring my forte. What I love to do most is look at a particular contest and see who’s competing. I love handicapping shows when it’s mostly what are referred to as “2nd and 3rd callout guys.” That’s not an endearing term, much less an endearing concept. But those are the shows that are fun to break down.



In bodybuilding, as with pretty much any walk of life, you have winners and you have losers. In bodybuilding, we have guys calling themselves “2nd place winner” or “Top 5 winner.” I’ve even seen guys hang their hat on being a “Top 10 winner” in a contest that had eleven competitors. At the end of the day, you’re only a winner, if you won something. If you didn’t win – whether you placed 2nd or 12th – you lost. Now, I don’t want to call these folks losers, but if we’re going to be factual about it, that’s what they are. Sorry to be so blunt. If you’re offended, call the Feelings Police.

Here’s a bombshell for ya… Politics play a major role. Don’t ever think they don’t. And in bodybuilding, politics have a way of working their way into controversial decisions. Take the 2024 New York Pro. That’s a contest that Nick Walker should have taken 2nd in. It was clear as day that Martin Fitzwater had surpassed him. Nonetheless, there was a desire to see Walker at the Olympia, and since Fitzwater had already qualified by way of the Detroit Pro, it wasn’t make or break for him like it was for Nick. The Mutant made his position very clear before doing that show. He sat out the Arnold and he made his one and only stand at NY. He might as well have held a sign up – either I win here, or that’s it for 2024. And I believe that that factor was enough to tip the scales in his favor. Ironically, the NY win served as a wasted qualification because 2024 would mark the second consecutive time that Nick Walker pulled out of the Olympia.

There’s no chance Nick would dare pull out of the Pittsburgh. On the one hand because it’s the President’s show. Maybe Nick thinks nothing of screwing over Jake Wood – twice – but I highly doubt he’d be so foolish as to pull that crap at the Pittsburgh. I’m sure he’s probably already been privy to a phone call or two. If he misses this contest, it had better be because of an Act of God or something absolutely major because anything short of that will put him in bad standing with the Federation. Secondarily, if Nick doesn’t take the stage at 100% at that, he will effectively jeopardize whatever street cred he still has. He lost much of it with his second Olympia no-show, but I will say that the momentum behind him on his Road To Pittsburgh is undeniable. He’s also been very active on social media.

Although the crown for most updates leading to the Pittsburgh Pro would go to Michael Krizo, Nick Walker has been posting updates pretty regularly. He’s someone that has his own programs and appears on others, as well. And although he competed at last year’s New York Pro, he’s somewhat tapping into comeback vibes. I’d disagree with pundits who argue that he never left. He most certainly did. Before his two Olympia no-shows, Nick was a guy who had won the Arnold Classic, narrowly lost his title defense in Columbus, but was still considered to be an Olympia Top 3 shoe-in. Then Martin wiped the floor with him and he took that controversial win. It was controversial then, it’s controversial now, and it’ll be controversial in ten years time.

Has the ‘81 or ‘97 Olympias become any less controversial some 30-40 years later? No. If anything, more fans look at those decisions and wonder if Ray Charles or Helen Keller were the head judges. The fact of the matter is that controversial placings are just that. And I see Nick hanging his hat on that win less and less. I’d imagine he’s probably embarrassed that his hand was held high. He got his ass handed to him and I’m sure he wants payback. That said, this isn’t a Nick vs Martin rematch. This Nick vs Derek. This has to be Nick vs Derek. And one of those two has to win.

The problem is, if Nick bests Derek in Pittsburgh, that’s going to make Columbus look like luck. If Derek beats Samson three months after the O, but then loses to Nick Walker, then Derek’s stock will plummet. How many people trip over themselves to go stand next to Samson in April or May 2025? I don’t think many. Samson got his ass handed to him at the Arnold. He really miscalculated by doing that show. Equally so, Derek miscalculated by insisting upon doing the Pittsburgh Pro. This has Nick Walker written all over it. I mean Pittsburgh is a place that likes him, where he turned pro by winning the North Americans, and where everyone will be anticipating his return to greatness!

But what about Martin? Who? There is no what about Martin – or – what about anyone else. There’s no room for BigVito, Krizo, or William Bonac. You watch – you’ll see. It’ll be Nick and Derek down to the wire. It has to be. There’s not going to be any other Top 2. The question is, will they want to do Derek dirty, or is the need to have Nick at the Olympia great enough? That said, it seems Nick is also doing the NY Pro, so more than likely Derek will win in Pittsburgh and Nick will qualify in NY. Then again, maybe Nick upsets the apple cart, but I highly doubt it. Confused, yet? I know I am. That said, I would be ABSOLUTELY SHOCKED if they let Martin or anyone else win. I think there are greater chances I’ll regrow my hair (WITHOUT GOING FOR THAT TREATMENT IN TURKEY, LOL).

Sorry to write in all caps. I had a Gregg Valentino moment, there. I wanted to speak directly to you, so I needed to get your attention. ALL CAPS have that power. In any event, who do you have winning the 2025 Pittsburgh Pro? Do you agree or disagree with my take regarding the presence of politics?

I hope you enjoyed reading my article, here, at IronMag. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments. As always, please be sure to copy and paste a link to this article on all your social media feeds. It will definitely generate some lively conversation!