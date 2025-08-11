What is Dirty Soda? Registered Dietitians Weigh In on the Viral Drink

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Dirty soda is the latest drink trend taking over TikTok, racking up millions of views and becoming a favorite across #MomTok and pop culture. Though it’s not entirely new, the drink has gained fresh attention after shows like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and influencer posts brought it into the spotlight.

Traditionally, dirty soda is a mix of soda, flavored syrups, cream, and sometimes lime juice. It first became popular in Utah, especially among members of the Mormon community, after the church clarified its stance on caffeinated drinks back in 2012.

Now, with celebrities joining in, many are curious about the drink’s appeal and whether it’s actually worth trying.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into dirty soda and whether or not it’s a drink worth the insane number of calories or not.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What is Dirty Soda?

Dirty soda is made by combining soda, usually cola, with milk or heavy cream and flavored syrup. The result is a rich, frothy drink that tastes similar to an old-school egg cream or even a creamy iced coffee.

Dirty soda, with its rich and frothy texture, has become a popular choice among those who prefer a fun and flavorful alternative to hot caffeinated drinks or alcohol. It’s a drink that offers a unique experience, blending the best of both worlds to provide a delicious (but high in calories) treat.

Originally sold at specialty soda shops in Utah, dirty soda has now spread to more locations across the country. Many people also experiment with homemade versions, posting their creations on social media and adding to the trend’s growing popularity.

What Experts Are Saying About Dirty Soda?

From a nutrition standpoint, the main benefit of dirty soda is that it can serve as a festive option for those avoiding alcohol. For people cutting back for health or religious reasons, it offers a fun alternative that fits into social settings without the need for alcohol.

However, there are some downsides, especially if it becomes a regular habit. Dirty sodas are often high in added sugars, calories, and fat, without offering much in terms of nutritional value. While they may be enjoyable occasionally, they aren’t considered a healthy everyday choice.

Nutritional Issues with Dirty Soda

Dirty sodas typically contain a ton of sugar, especially when made with sugary sodas like Dr. Pepper or Mountain Dew. Just one can often exceed your daily recommended sugar intake. Adding flavored syrups only increases the sugar and calorie count, without offering any real nutrition.

Fat is another concern. Using ingredients like heavy cream or coconut cream adds saturated fat, making these drinks high in calories with little to no nutritional value. This combination of sugar and fat creates what’s often called “empty energy.”

If consumed regularly, dirty sodas can contribute to excess weight gain and increase the risk of long-term health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. The impact depends on how often you consume the beverage and what the rest of your diet looks like.

Can You Make Dirty Soda Any Healthier?

While dirty soda isn’t considered a healthy drink, there are simple ways to make it a bit better for you. Choosing sparkling water, flavored seltzers, or diet sodas as the base instead of full-sugar options can help cut down on added sugars and empty calories.

To lower the fat content, consider swapping heavy cream or coconut cream for skim milk, almond milk, or oat milk. For flavor, using whole fruit purees or 100 percent fruit juice instead of flavored syrups adds some nutrients along with the sweetness.

If you’re looking for healthier alternatives altogether, consider drinks like kombucha, soda water with fresh fruit or herbs, or soda water mixed with fresh juice.

Ultimately, dirty soda is best enjoyed in moderation, much like a dessert. It’s a treat to savor occasionally, adding a touch of fun to your diet. While it’s unlikely to cause harm when part of a balanced diet, it’s important to remember that even in its “healthier” forms, it shouldn’t become a daily habit.