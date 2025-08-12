7 Science-Backed Benefits of Push-ups and the Muscles They Work

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Push-ups are among the best bodyweight exercises for targeting upper body muscles. They are pretty common in exercise programs for people of all fitness levels, from professional athletes to those recovering from injuries.

While push-ups are usually known for chest exercises, they also focus on several muscles in the core, triceps, and shoulder.

In this article, we will dive deeper and discuss which muscles push-ups work and their benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

Which Muscles Do Push-Ups Work?

During push-ups, the upper body’s muscles perform the majority of the effort. These muscles include:

Chest: Pectoralis major and minor

Pectoralis major and minor Shoulders: Deltoid major and minor

Deltoid major and minor Back: Latissimus dorsi, rhomboids, and trapezius

Latissimus dorsi, rhomboids, and trapezius Arms: Biceps (front) and triceps (back)

Biceps (front) and triceps (back) Side Chest: Serratus anterior

Nevertheless, push-ups engage various other muscle groups to maintain the body in a steady plank position. These muscles can include:

Core: Abdominal and lower back muscles

Abdominal and lower back muscles Glutes: Gluteus maximus and medius

Gluteus maximus and medius Legs: Hamstrings, quadriceps, calves, and shin muscles

Push-ups are a full-body workout, engaging the upper body and stabilizing muscles to maintain a plank position.

Benefits of Push-Ups

Push-ups are a simple, equipment-free resistance exercise that builds muscle strength and endurance.

Research supports their benefits for every fitness level. Whether you choose traditional push-ups or modified versions, incorporating them into your routine can boost your overall fitness.

Below are some reasons to make push-ups a part of your workout plan:

1. Builds upper body strength

Push-ups can be considered as a compound exercise, which means they targets multiple muscle groups together. It can significantly improve upper body strength.

When incorporating push-ups as a part of a well-balanced exercise program, they can build enough strength in the triceps, pectoralis, and anterior deltoid muscles.

Research suggests that weighted push-ups can offer similar muscle activation as the bench press, another popular upper-body exercise.

While push-ups mainly focus on upper body muscles, doing them correctly can also enhance core strength, particularly in the abdominal and lower back muscles.

2. Good for your core

During push-ups, engage your core to keep your body stable and maintain form. Since push-ups include a plank position, they help build core strength.

Research indicates that doing advanced push-ups on unstable surfaces like exercise balls works your core muscles even more.

However, push-ups alone won’t create visible abs. You would need a mix of specific ab exercises like crunches and healthy eating habits for that.

3. Cardiovascular health

Cardiovascular disease is still the top cause of death globally. Notably, researchers have found a connection between push-up ability and a reduced risk of cardiovascular issues disease.

The study revealed that men who could complete more than 40 push-ups had a significantly reduced risk of developing cardiovascular issues over 10 years compared to those who managed fewer than 10.

This simple exercise may offer a practical way to gauge heart health and assess long-term risk.

4. Supports strong bones

Weight-bearing exercises like push-ups help maintain strong bones while strengthening muscles and supporting heart health.

According to the National Institutes of Health, exercises where you bear your own weight can build bone strength and reduce bone density loss.

5. Helps protect shoulder bones

Push-ups are closed-chain exercises, which means your hands stay planted on the ground throughout the movement. This helps activate and stabilize the shoulder joint muscles, which leads to better joint support.

Additionally, push-ups can strengthen bones and reduce the risk of age-related muscle loss, which contributes to overall shoulder health and long-term joint stability.

6. It may improve body composition

Push-ups are not just for building strength, as they also stimulate your heart and boost energy metabolism.

Including push-ups in your workout routine, alongside aerobic exercises, can increase calorie burn and support fat loss.

By pairing push-ups with a balanced workout routine and nutritious eating, you can enjoy lasting improvements in your body composition, bringing you closer to that leaner, healthier physique you desire.

7. Push-ups are versatile and convenient

Push-ups, a type of calisthenics, use body weight for resistance and are effective alternatives to weightlifting. These convenient exercises require no equipment and can be done anywhere, whether at home, in the park, or during a break.

They offer various modifications for all fitness levels, from beginner knee push-ups to advanced decline variations, which improve strength, stability, endurance, and muscle tone.

Whether you are a beginner or a fitness enthusiast, push-ups efficiently help maintain strength and fitness.