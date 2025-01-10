What Are the Benefits of Consuming Bone Broth Daily?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Bone broth has been trendy for quite some time now. I’ll caveat all of that by saying I’m not a fan of it, and no matter how many benefits you claim I’ll get, I’m just not a fan of the taste. That said, your mileage may vary, and more power to you.

But bone broth is a nutrient-rich food with potential health benefits. It is made by simmering animal bones and connective tissues with water and vinegar, releasing valuable minerals and nutrients.

While scientific research is still growing, many people enjoy bone broth for its possible support of bone health, digestion, and weight management. You can make this versatile broth using bones from various animals, including chicken, cow, or fish, creating a flavorful and nourishing addition to your diet.

Or do it the simple way and purchase it as a liquid or in a supplement form.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about bone broth and its many health benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What is Bone Broth?

People have long trusted chicken soup as more than just comfort food. It’s a traditional remedy backed by generations of wisdom. Today, bone broths made from chicken, beef, fish, or lamb serve as foundations in both classic cooking and modern diets like Paleo and keto due to their low carb content and protein benefits.

These broths carry on our ancestors’ waste-free cooking methods. By slowly simmering animal bones, skin, tendons, and ligaments for days, they extracted powerful healing compounds like collagen, proline, glycine, and glutamine.

This process releases easily absorbed minerals, including calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, silicon, and sulfur. The broth also contains natural anti-inflammatory compounds, chondroitin sulfate, and glucosamine, which people often buy as expensive supplements for joint health.

The Health Benefits of Bone Broth

Below are some of the benefits of bone broth:

1. Digestive system

Bone broth does more than just calm your stomach — it actively supports digestive health. Its key ingredient, gelatin, contains glutamic acid that helps maintain a strong intestinal wall.

While most research comes from animal studies, scientists have found that this broth might help prevent and heal “leaky gut,” a condition where substances escape from your digestive system into your bloodstream.

A 2021 study found that bone broth’s amino acids fight inflammation in the gut, potentially helping people with conditions like ulcerative colitis. The broth’s natural compounds appear to protect and repair the digestive tract’s lining.

For these reasons, many people with various digestive problems turn to bone broth as a gentle, healing food option.

2. It fights inflammation

Research shows bone broth’s role in fighting inflammation throughout the body. Two key amino acids, glycine, and arginine, lead this defense.

Animal studies show promise, with one 2015 study finding that arginine helped mice breathe easier by reducing airway inflammation and asthma symptoms.

Since ongoing inflammation can trigger serious health problems like heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, and cancer, adding anti-inflammatory foods like bone broth to your diet might help lower these risks.

3. It supports joints

Collagen plays a crucial role in supporting your body’s structure, from skin to bones and joints. While bone broth contains this important protein, most research showing benefits for joint health comes from studies using collagen supplements, not the broth itself.

Studies reveal that bone broth has fewer key amino acids like glycine and proline compared to supplements. However, many people enhance their broth with anti-inflammatory spices like turmeric.

Research shows turmeric can help ease knee pain and improve movement in people with osteoarthritis. These added ingredients might boost bone broth’s potential benefits for joint health.

4. Healthy skin

Research shows collagen’s powerful role in maintaining youthful skin, which is why so many women have jumped on the bandwagon and are now using bone broth daily. It works with elastin to keep skin firm, smooth, and well-hydrated.

Some people even notice less cellulite when they add collagen-rich foods to their diet since cellulite often appears when skin loses its connective tissue support.

According to a clinical study, when women aged 35-55 took 2.5-5 grams of collagen daily for eight weeks, they saw real, noticeable improvements. After just four weeks, their skin became more moisturized and showed fewer aging signs compared to those taking a placebo.

These benefits came with minimal side effects, making collagen a safe option for skin health.

5. Weight management and muscle mass

While bone broth contains few calories, it effectively fights hunger. Studies suggest soup-eaters tend to maintain healthier weights, which points to soup’s potential role in weight management. The broth’s high protein content may also help since protein-rich foods often keep you feeling full longer.

A 2015 study found promising results when men combined collagen supplements with exercise; they gained muscle and lost fat.

6. Helps in sleep

Research from a 2015 study suggests bone broth might help you sleep better. The secret lies in glycine, an amino acid that naturally occurs in the broth.

Taking glycine before bedtime appears to improve sleep quality and reduce next-day tiredness. A simple evening meal with bone broth could provide this sleep-promoting compound naturally.