Why Is Chris Aceto So Upset With Shawn Ray?

by Christian Duque

The whole argument between whether athletes need coaches or not comes down to a livelihood question. After what Samson was able to accomplish at last year’s Mr Olympia it became abundantly clear to most pundits that prep coaches for athletes at elite levels are no longer needed. I think it’s something that we knew all along but that was confirmed when a top-tier athlete left a big name coach and was able to win a small show on the way to the Super Bowl of Bodybuilding.



I will admit that I was one of the people that said that it couldn’t be done. Not that he couldn’t win a small show on his own but that he couldn’t win the Olympia on his own. It’s one thing to self-prep for a small local show or even a small pro show, but to self-prep and win a show on the level of the New York Pro, the Arnold Classic, or the Mr Olympia, was quite another feat. I didn’t think it could be done.

I will come clean and fess up right here on my own article. It’s not that I didn’t think that an athlete at the elite level could prepare themselves for a show of that magnitude, but I just think that the pressure would have been far too great to compartmentalize and be able to accomplish a winning look.

So many things can happen during the final weeks of a prep. And on top of that peak week is something that is quite frankly mind boggling for most athletes. Whether it’s because they cheat on their diet or because of cortisol levels elevate or because of the fact that their bodies just aren’t responding the way they had envisioned to the various different protocols. And protocols are not just drug protocols but nutrition, hydration, sodium and any number of other factors that come into play. It’s one thing to stick to a plan – it’s quite another to be in the driver’s seat and the passenger seat the whole while.

Nonetheless, Samson was able to do it. And even though he wasn’t entirely alone, he had Marlena, his wife by his side who was monitoring his progress. He didn’t have a big name coach. And at that point legends like Lee Priest chimed in to say that they had known this all along. They had known that top tier athletes didn’t require the assistance of a prep coach at that level. It’s one thing if they wanted one, but that’s categorically different than needing one.

Many prep coaches are feeling the squeeze. Look at Milos. Samson dropped him. Did he have to drop him quite as publicly as he did? I don’t think so, but that’s up to him, right? I mean it’s not just that the athletes pay the coaches, but the coaches often get a taste of the prize money. We’ve heard some whimsical percentages over the years. If the role of the coach is as trivial as some critics allege, then it’s almost like a money grab. If we rely on what Priest and Ray say, then the athlete knows what it takes and the athlete might as well coast into the contest on cruise control. The coach is basically just another set of eyes, maybe someone to run ideas by, but is that worth 25%, 33%, 40% of the prize money? I’d say no.

Moreover, we’ve seen how some coaches who have lost pretty much all their clients because despite getting a healthy slice of the winnings, their head is still in the clouds. I don’t think I need to mention names. If you’re reading articles at Iron Magazine, you’re well aware of what’s going on.

But it’s not just the coaches who have lost a star client – or – lost all their clients. It’s also the big name coaches (e.g. Hany Rambod) who are over the whole coaching elite-level athletes. Whether it’s because the effort isn’t worth the payout or it’s simply because the whole process has a high burn-out factor, some coaches are over it. In Rambod’s case, he’s not done coaching all athletes – just the big-name ones.

In fact, I know of many coaches locally and regionally who started with lifestyle clients (non-competitors), evolved to lifestyle clients and competitors, and then maybe focused more on competitors. But here’s the kicker, most of the coaches that followed this path, wind up going back to an almost exclusively lifestyle clientele. Why is that?

The real money is in everyday people. Sure, getting 25-40% of an Arnold or Olympia win is big bucks, but how many coaches actually can train an athlete on that level? The answer is not most. Most pro athletes who compete are in the running for top prizes ranging between $10k and $25k. Even 40% of that isn’t so lucrative when a coach tallies how much time they’re setting aside for very needy pro competitors. With lifestyle clients it is all done online and through email. They rarely talk on the phone, rarely even do texts. They make a plan, tweak it from time to time, and do weekly check-ins. It’s easy and streamlined.

From a business standpoint, it doesn’t make the most sense to coach star athletes, but even with fewer coaches willing to work with top talent, the rules of supply and demand don’t apply. Even though there’s less coaches to choose from, many athletes are also starting to question the need for these highly-paid observers twiddling their thumbs while the athlete trains, the athlete eats, and the athlete gets ready to hit the stage.

And this is where we’re at. Is the contest prep guru as a concept starting to become obsolete? It’s one thing for Lee Priest to make a comment here or there, but for “Sugar” Shawn Ray to openly say that top guys – in this case Derek Lunsford – don’t require the services of Chris Aceto, that’s where an opinion could be perceived as fighting words. In fact, it’s more than fighting words because Ray’s commentary stands to push Aceto out. Although Shawn is not looking to take any food off Aceto’s table, by saying that Lunsford doesn’t need Aceto’s services, but can use him if he wants to, that’s tantamount to telling the former 2-division Mr. Olympia that he’s basically wasting his money. And that surely infuriated The Technician. As a result these two larger-than-life figures in the sport of bodybuilding are trading blows in the media and throughout social media.

I find it very ironic that Priest and Ray are on the same page, given how rare that is, but when I asked Priest, he confirmed it. He also added that he didn’t understand what Shawn said that annoyed Chris as much as it did. Again, it’s a question of livelihoods. If top guys take a page from Samson’s playbook and start listening more to the voices of Shawn Ray and Lee Priest, these big name coaches that mill around top talent won’t have a substantial income stream anymore. The truth of the matter is that Derek will have his work cut for him just staying in the Top 3 for 2025. Samson dwarfs him. Andrew Jacked is coming up. Hadi Choopan is likely to push him harder than ever. And who can forget Martin Fitzwater? I had Martin beating Lunsford in 2024 so imagine what this year is going to look like.

If Aceto was able to sell Lunsford pie in the sky and give him the impression he could win the Olympia back with his services, then more power to him. I have nothing but support for the up-sell, but if Derek wins back the Sandow I highly doubt that Aceto will be able to do much more than what Hany did. And that’s no slight on Chris. I don’t think Chad or George or Abdullah or Grandma could guarantee him the win, either.

Great coaches are great at what they do, but ultimately it comes down to the athlete and what the other guys bring. The final word is at the judge’s table. Although it might make him mad and it might cause him to clap back on some RX show at me, I agree with Shawn Ray and Lee Priest. While Chris’s services are no doubt helpful, I don’t think it’s make or break for Lunsford.

I think the concept of prep coaches will evolve. And who knows, maybe the concept will become obsolete at some point. What say you? Is the contest prep coach needed? Or is it just an extra that some athletes may choose to have?

As always, thanks for reading my article, here, at Iron Magazine. Be sure to copy and paste a link to this article on all your social media feeds. It's sure to drum up some lively discussions. Who knows, you might even get a prep coach cursing you out over it!! Oh yeah, and I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments.