The 10 Best Shin Splint Stretches to Relieve Running Pain

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Have you done shin splint stretches? Have you ever had shin splints? If not, knock on wood and consider yourself lucky.

Shin splints absolutely suck and are a common injury, especially for runners. If you want to get all geeked out and “sciencey,” this pain is also called medial tibial stress syndrome (MTSS), which happens from overusing the muscles around your shinbone.

To put it bluntly, shin splints can be uncomfortable and may slow you down for a while (potentially a long while).

The good news is that you can take steps to prevent shin splints, whether you are a runner or not. Wearing proper shoes and adjusting your workouts when you first feel pain can help. You can also do simple shin splint stretches to loosen up your lower leg muscles before exercising.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into the prevention of shin splints, but before we get into all that, let’s first understand what shin splints are and the most common signs to look out for.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What are Shin Splints and What are Their Causes?

Shin splints are painful overuse injuries affecting the lower leg. Understanding their causes can help with prevention and treatment:

Overuse is the primary reason, especially for runners, dancers, and athletes performing repetitive movements that inflame lower leg muscles and tendons.

is the primary reason, especially for runners, dancers, and athletes performing repetitive movements that inflame lower leg muscles and tendons. Footwear issues contribute significantly when shoes lack proper support or cushioning, placing excessive stress on lower leg structures.

contribute significantly when shoes lack proper support or cushioning, placing excessive stress on lower leg structures. Biomechanical factors like flat feet or overpronation force lower leg muscles to work harder, increasing injury risk.

like flat feet or overpronation force lower leg muscles to work harder, increasing injury risk. Training errors such as rapid increases in workout intensity or mileage often trigger shin splints before the body can adapt.

such as rapid increases in workout intensity or mileage often trigger shin splints before the body can adapt. Muscle weakness in the lower leg and foot can compromise support structures, making shin splints more likely.

in the lower leg and foot can compromise support structures, making shin splints more likely. Anatomical variations, including leg length discrepancies or bowed legs, create uneven stress distribution across the lower extremities.

Best Shin Splint Stretches to Relieve Running Pain

Below are some of the most effective shin splint exercises to relieve pain:

1. Single-leg bridge

The single-leg bridge is a great exercise for preventing shin splints by strengthening muscles like the hamstrings, hip flexors, and glutes. These muscles help absorb impact while running, reducing strain on your shins.

Regularly incorporating this movement can improve stability, support proper running form, and lower the risk of injury.

2. Low-runner’s edge

This stretch helps to loosen the ankle and calf muscles, which can reduce tension and prevent shin splints. By deepening the lunge, you improve flexibility and mobility in the lower leg, making it easier to absorb impact while running or exercising.

3. Toe curls

This exercise mainly aids individuals with flat feet by enhancing foot arches and flexor muscles. Stronger arches help distribute weight more uniformly, reducing shin stress.

Toe curls can be done while standing or sitting. All that’s required is a smooth floor, a hand towel, and, optionally, a chair. This straightforward, low-impact exercise can be seamlessly integrated into your daily routine.

4. Calf stretching

Calf stretching is an important exercise for individuals with shin splints. It helps decrease tightness in the calf muscles, which can contribute to shin splints.

5. Elevated calf raise

Calf raises are an effective exercise for preventing shin splints by building strength in the lower legs.

Strong calf muscles help absorb shock from activities like running, walking, and jumping, reducing the strain on your shinbone. They also improve ankle stability and mobility, which can enhance overall balance and movement efficiency.

6. Ankle alphabet

The ankle alphabet improves ankle mobility and reduces shin muscle strain. Sit in a chair with legs extended and use your foot to “write” each letter of the alphabet in the air. This movement engages multiple muscles around the ankle and lower leg.

7. Seated calf stretch

Tight calves restrict ankle mobility, which may lead to increased pronation, where your arch flattens during impact.

Research shows that this flattening motion places additional stress on your shins, increasing your risk of shin splints.

The seated calf stretch effectively relieves shin splint pain and works well as a preventative measure before exercise. This simple stretch helps loosen tight calf muscles, reducing excessive pronation and protecting your shins from impact stress.

8. Foam rolling

Foam rolling reduces muscle tension and enhances blood flow to injured areas, supporting faster healing. This self-massage technique helps release tight fascia and muscle knots that may contribute to shin pain.

9. Heel walking

Heel walking is a simple yet effective exercise for shin splint prevention and recovery. This movement specifically targets and strengthens the muscles around your lower shins while also engaging your calf muscles and quadriceps.

You can easily perform this exercise anywhere — at home, at work, or even while traveling. This convenience makes it ideal for incorporating into your daily routine without requiring special equipment or a significant time commitment.

10. Footstep holds

This exercise prevents shin splints by strengthening and stretching essential muscles and tendons in your lower body. It targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, Achilles tendons, tibias, and foot arches while improving overall stability and reducing strain on the shins.