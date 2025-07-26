How to Get Caffeine Out of Your System

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I love caffeine as much as the next guy. In fact, if I don’t get caffeine before attempting to be social in the morning, I’m probably not a good person to be around. Allow me to get my caffeine, and everything will be alright.

But let’s face it: we have all been there. In a frenzy of stress, we had too many cups of coffee or one too many energy drinks and ended up with the jitters.

Now, we are left wondering how to get that feeling out of our system so we can actually function without being overstimulated, thanks to too much caffeine.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper and look at how caffeine affects the body, as well as how to feel normal again if you take too much caffeine.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. You should speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

Understanding Caffeine Metabolism

Before understanding how to flush out caffeine from your system, let’s get a grasp of how caffeine is processed in the body.

Upon consumption, caffeine is rapidly absorbed and reaches various body parts. The liver metabolizes caffeine with an enzyme called P450 oxidases. However, there are a few factors that determine caffeine metabolism in our body:

Genetics: Variations in the gene can alter the enzyme effectivity and alter how quickly caffeine is broken down

Variations in the gene can alter the enzyme effectivity and alter how quickly caffeine is broken down Age: Older people take more time to metabolize caffeine than children

Older people take more time to metabolize caffeine than children Liver Health: A healthy liver metabolizes caffeine faster

A healthy liver metabolizes caffeine faster Pregnancy: Due to hormonal alterations, pregnant women experience slower caffeine metabolism

How to Reduce the Effects of Caffeine

The effects of caffeine are known to last for several hours. Once caffeine enters your body, there’s very little you can do other than wait for it to flush out.

However, there are still a few measures you can adopt to minimize its effects:

1. Stop consuming caffeine immediately

If you notice symptoms like shakiness, stop consuming caffeine immediately. However, if you are a coffee lover, decaf coffee is your best bet because it serves you the same flavor and gives you the health benefits of coffee even though it contains 2-7mg per cup.

You should also monitor medications, supplements, and personal care products that contain caffeine. Those who exercise regularly should also check their pre-workout supplements for caffeine content before consuming them.

You should take into account all of the sources of caffeine you consume in a given 24 hours.

2. The key is patience

The effects of caffeine can be felt within the first forty-five minutes of its consumption, and its effects can last for 3-5 hours. The half-life of caffeine is five hours, which means that half of the caffeine will be flushed out of your body within around five hours.

It will take another five hours to reduce the caffeine to 25%. If you have issues with sleep, the best way to induce sleep is to avoid caffeine before six to eight hours of sleep.

3. Hydration works like magic

Despite limited reports, some research suggests that drinking water mitigates the jittery effects created by caffeine. This is primarily because dehydration aggravates the effects caused by caffeine.

Therefore, it is helpful to consume enough water to neutralize the effects of caffeine. Water also has a diuretic effect, causing frequent urination and stools and flushing the caffeine out of the system.

4. Physical activity

Exercise or any type of physical activity is great for reducing anxiety induced by jitters. Practicing deep breathing for a solid five minutes and indulging in meditation can also calm your nervous system.

Physical activities like an intense workout can boost your metabolism and help flush out caffeine, as well as help you raise your energy levels naturally.

5. Fiber-rich foods and l-theanine

Opt for fiber-rich and slow-digesting foods like whole grains, beans, lentils, and starchy vegetables. Consuming such foods slows down the release of caffeine in the body.

Although not directly responsible for counteracting the effects of caffeine, the amino acid L-theanine can help in the mitigation of anxiety and reduce blood pressure caused by taking too much caffeine.

6. Cut back gradually

Experts suggest that consumers of daily caffeine should try to reduce their caffeine levels gradually. Going cold turkey should never be your first choice, as it can lead to withdrawal symptoms like headaches and irritability.

For instance, if you consume four cups of coffee daily, you could start by cutting down to two cups, then one cup, and then down to half a cup per day until you withdraw entirely.

Another thing to consider while weaning caffeine out is that you shouldn’t replace it with another form, like an energy drink. Just because you’re cutting out coffee doesn’t mean you can drink energy drinks or load up on pre-workout.

7. Herbal intervention

Herbal remedies have been shown to aid in the functioning of the liver and consequently help detoxification. Alongside hydration and exercise, they can be a great combination to expedite caffeine flushing.

Organic products like dandelion root, known for its diuretic properties, cause frequent urination. You can also consider peppermint tea, which aids in digestive distress caused by caffeine.

8. Take a nap

It might sound counterintuitive, but taking a 20-minute nap after you consume caffeine can help you better battle its effects.

Ensure that you are away from bright screens and in a cool place, and if you don’t oversleep, you will wake up feeling much better.