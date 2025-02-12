Social Media & Short-Form Content Is Causing Mental Decline

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

It’s safe to say that we are all addicted to our phones. In fact, there are even studies being done looking at how addictive our phones have become and what it’s doing to not only alter our lifestyle but also our health. The interesting thing that has been talked about lately is that social media and short-form content are causing mental decline.

Many of us live on our phones and devices. I’m also here with my hand raised as I’m definitely looped into that statistic as well. Running multiple businesses, I’m constantly on the phone, responding to texts and emails, and keeping up with all of our social media accounts.

The unfortunate part of social media and short-form content is that we find ourselves in an endless scroll of social media for hours each day that’s literally rewiring our brains.

I’m talking about shorter attention spans, less focus, poor memory, and more. It’s the whole instant gratification and dopamine hit that seems to consume us and turn us into scrolling addicts.

You know what I’m talking about. That mindless thumb flick as you scroll through TikTok or Instagram Reels for hours on end. Yeah, that one.

In this article, I want to dive deeper into how social media and short-form content are causing mental decline in not only American adults but also children as well.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Short-Form Content is Sending Your Attention Span Down the Drain

First thing is first here: I’m not dogging any single social media platform here or specific piece of short-form content. I’m lumping them all into one group because they are all at fault here.

So, don’t go saying I’m a TikTok hater (which I actually am) or that I don’t like social media because my engagement sucks (which it does because no one cares about solid health and fitness information when you can scroll and see free titties — am I right?).

But do you remember the good old days when you could sit down and read a book for hours? You put your bookmark in place and feel like you’ve gained something from that time spent. Well, those days are becoming extinct faster than common sense at a flat earth convention.

The sad news is that our attention spans are getting shorter and shorter. We’re talking goldfish territory here, people. The average attention span has dropped from 12 seconds to 8 seconds in the past decade.

And you want to know the scary part? It’s only getting worse.

The Dopamine Loop That’s Destroying Your Memory

Here’s what’s really going down in your brain when you’re scrolling through social media and short-form content:

Every time you see something interesting, your brain gets a little hit of dopamine. It feels good. Really good. So, you keep scrolling, hoping for another hit.

But right there is the problem. Your brain is getting rewired to expect instant gratification. Anything that takes longer than 15 seconds to process? Your brain says, “Nah, I’m good. Next!”

The Real-World Impact Is Scarier Than You Think

I’m seeing this impact everywhere, and it’s not pretty. Social media and short-form content are affecting our brains.

Students can’t focus during lectures. Professionals can’t make it through important meetings without checking their phones. People can’t even watch a full-length movie without picking up their phones multiple times.

It’s FOMO. They don’t want to miss something going on or being said on social media.

We’re creating a generation that can’t process complex information or solve problems that require sustained focus.

Breaking Free from the Digital Prison of Social Media and Short-Form Content

Look, I’m not saying you need to throw your phone in the ocean (though sometimes that doesn’t sound like a bad idea). But we need to get real about this situation.

Your brain is like a muscle. The more you train it to focus on short-form content, the worse it gets at handling anything requiring deep thought or concentration.

What You Can Do About It?

Start small. Here’s what I recommend:

Set specific times for social media use. Don’t just mindlessly scroll whenever you have a free moment. Read long-form content every day. Train your brain to focus for extended periods. Practice digital detox periods. Even if it’s just for an hour or two, give your brain a break from the constant stimulation.

The Mental Decline from Social Media & Short-Form Content is Going to Continue

Here’s the truth: social media and short-form content aren’t going anywhere. But that doesn’t mean we have to let them turn our brains to mush.

Take control of your digital diet like you would your nutrition. Be intentional about what you consume and how much time you spend consuming it.

Your brain will thank you for it. And who knows? You might even remember where you put your car keys for once or that it’s your anniversary, so your wife doesn’t stab you when you walk in the door and aren’t holding a present for her in your hands.

Remember: your attention span is a valuable resource. Stop giving it away to algorithms designed to keep you scrolling mindlessly through life. They’re making you dumb.

Now, put down your phone and go do something that requires actual focus.