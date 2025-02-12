Did You Know These Health Benefits of Molasses?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

You’ve heard about it and possibly even use it as part of your diet and meals — molasses.

But what is it, and does it truly have health benefits?

Molasses is a thick, dark liquid that originates from the production of sugar. It is mostly made from sugar plants, mainly sugarcane and sugar beets. It can also be made from less common food sources like mulberries, dates, and apricots.

When the sugar cannot be crystallized further, the leftover liquid is what we know as molasses.

Although molasses is a byproduct of sugar, it contains important nutrients such as manganese and magnesium.

Studies show it may offer various health benefits, including relieving constipation. Molasses is also used in many industries, including biofuel production and animal feed.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about this byproduct of sugar and its many health benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What is Molasses?

Molasses is a thick, dark syrup produced during sugar extraction from sugar cane or sugar beets. It is created by boiling down sugar juice multiple times.

Molasses is a versatile sweetener that adds depth and complexity to both sweet and savory dishes.

How is Molasses Made?

The production begins by extracting juice from sugar cane or sugar beets, which is then clarified and boiled repeatedly. This process causes water to evaporate, leaving a thick syrup.

Different boiling stages create varying molasses grades, ranging from lighter, sweeter versions to darker, more robust, and even bitter varieties.

Nutrition Profile of Molasses

Unlike refined sugar, molasses offers some nutritional value. One tablespoon (20 grams) contains the following daily value:

Manganese: 13%

Magnesium: 12%

Selenium: 6%

Potassium: 6%

Iron: 5%

Calcium: 3%

Copper: 11%

Vitamin B-6: 8%

This serving contains about 58 calories from carbohydrates, primarily sugar. While molasses provides these nutrients, its high sugar content is a concern.

Sugar can be harmful in large quantities, linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. However, if someone is going to consume sugar anyway, molasses might be a slightly healthier alternative to refined sugar.

The Health Benefits of Molasses

There are several benefits of molasses, and here are some of the most important ones below:

1. It may help prevent anemia

Blackstrap molasses is a potent, plant-based iron source often used to address iron deficiency anemia. Compared to light and dark molasses, it contains 2–3.5 times more iron. Despite being a plant-based iron source, which typically has lower absorption rates, blackstrap molasses offers high iron bioavailability at around 85%.

Bioavailability represents the proportion of a nutrient that can enter the bloodstream and have an active effect. Health professionals frequently recommend blackstrap molasses alongside other plant-based iron sources like leafy greens, soy products, and legumes to support iron intake.

2. Bone health

Minerals in molasses, such as calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, play a crucial role in maintaining bone health. These essential nutrients are critical for bone mineral density, growth, and development.

Adequate intake of calcium and phosphorus is linked to improved bone strength, while magnesium is vital for bone formation and maintenance.

Insufficient consumption of these minerals can potentially increase the risk of osteoporosis, a condition characterized by weakened and fragile bones.

A single tablespoon of molasses offers approximately 11% of the daily recommended value of magnesium and 3% of calcium, contributing to mineral intake.

3. Muscle and heart health

Molasses is an excellent source of magnesium as well as potassium.

Potassium, along with magnesium, is an essential nutrient that helps regulate blood pressure, minimize muscle cramping, and reduce the risk of stroke.

One tablespoon of molasses can contain potassium, similar to half a banana.

4. It may treat constipation in children

Blackstrap molasses shows promise as a natural remedy for childhood constipation.

Research indicates consuming 0.5 mL per pound of body weight daily for a month may improve stool frequency and reduce abdominal pain.

The benefits stem from two key factors: polysaccharides and potassium.

Polysaccharides, a type of carbohydrate, may act like dietary fiber, improving stool consistency and easing bowel movements.

Additionally, molasses’ high potassium content can help regulate muscle contractions that promote a movement, mainly since low potassium levels are often linked to constipation.

5. It may support energy

Molasses offers a natural sugar alternative with unique energy properties. Unlike refined sugar, it contains fermentable sugars that provide a sustainable energy source. The concentrated nature of these sugars makes molasses an efficient fuel, particularly for livestock.

Compared to refined sugar, molasses contains more nutrients that may contribute to quick yet stable energy. This characteristic could help lower insulin resistance by supporting more efficient glucose uptake.

Athletes have shown interest in molasses as an energy source, though more research is needed to validate its effectiveness compared to other carbohydrates.

The natural sugars in molasses are carbohydrates, which the body prefers for energy production, suggesting potential benefits beyond simple sweetening.