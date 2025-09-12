Smart for Classic Physique Stars to Jump into Men’s Open?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

For years, we’ve seen standout 212 guys dipping their toes into Men’s Open. It started with Hadi Choopan and Derek Lunsford stepping up. Luckily for them, the transition has awarded them as Men’s Open Olympia champions.

While a bold move, I’ve always liked and respected the old 202 division and the new 212. Derek and Hadi always had amazing physiques, and I felt they looked better than a good portion of the Open guys.

Then we had Flex Lewis. I would have loved to actually see him jump into an Open show. His crazy physique could have shaken up the placings. Unfortunately, despite his openness to step on a Men’s Open stage… it never happened.

Now, the trend keeps building, and it’s coming from the Classic Physique guys. With the likes of Ramon Dino, Wesley Vissers, and Urs Kalecinski making the jump, things are going to get interesting.

But is this a good move for them?

They bring that sleek, aesthetic classic bodybuilding look from back in the day into the big-time Open division. And that, in my view, is awesome.

In this article, let’s discuss this move from Classic Physique into Men’s Open and whether or not this is a good move (or not).

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Why This Matters

Classic Physique is all about symmetry, proportion, and a tight waist. But Men’s Open? It’s massive, where size seems to rule. With Classic Physique competitors trying to bridge the gap, it’s going to make quite a few Open guys uncomfortable.

Why?

Because they aren’t just big — they’re lean, aesthetic, and dialed in.

It forces Open competitors to level up. They’re going to need better conditioning, tighter lines, and smarter presentation. The playing field just got more competitive in a way that benefits fans and the sport.

Urs Kalecinski Leads the Charge

Urs “Miracle Bear” Kalecinski recently announced his move to the Men’s Open division.

He’s been a top-tier Classic Physique athlete for a little while now. And he mentioned the grind of cutting weight has stalled his progress on stage, and that he’s ready for a fresh chapter. That fresh chapter? Competing at a higher weight but carrying that shape and maturity that got him there.

Chris Bumstead even endorsed him publicly with this call: “Little Bear is growing up. Go show ’em what the Classic boys are made of.”

That endorsement isn’t just hype. It signals a shift in the mindset of elite Classic athletes.

Honestly, it’s a shame Bumstead retired, as I would have liked to see him give Open a run for their money. I truly believe Chris could have won some pro shows after putting on just a little more size.

Dino, Vissers, and Others: A New Wave

Ramon “Dino” Rocha Queiroz has long been a power player in Classic Physique — runner-up to Bumstead for years. Wesley Vissers, the Arnold Classic 2024 champ, pushed Dino hard and even took that title himself.

Wesley made it clear he’s not here just to hang… he’s getting better, looking sharper. And he’s already eyeing that next step: “I was looking at it and I was like, I can beat these guys,” he said. “Everybody is improving.”

On stage and in the gym, that mentality counts. Dino and Vissers entering the Open ranks shakes up everyone who thought they had room to rest.

What This Does to Men’s Open

Raises the bar for condition : Classic guys don’t just bring mass, they bring polish.

: Classic guys don’t just bring mass, they bring polish. Inspires innovation : Open competitors now need to refine muscle separation, symmetry, and lean mass (not just overall bulk).

: Open competitors now need to refine muscle separation, symmetry, and lean mass (not just overall bulk). Adds excitement: Change always does. New challengers with a different aesthetic philosophy keep the sport alive and evolving.

Chris Bumstead sees it, too. He reposted a message that said if Classic Physique athletes jumped into Open, the Mr. Olympia Top 10 would look “a lot different.” And he didn’t downplay it. He reposted it. And I would have to agree with him.

Classic Physique Guys Moving into Open is Going to Be Interesting

Look, I’m all for it. Watching seasoned Classic competitors step up to Men’s Open is what moves the sport forward. It’s not just good… it’s necessary. It’s going to stretch the limits of what we expect in terms of package and presentation.

Open guys better be ready to bring their best. Because the Classic wave is coming, and it’s lean, aesthetic, and it’s hungry.