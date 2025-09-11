Creatine Found to Help with Appetite Control?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

If you aren’t currently using creatine, I’m not sure what you’re waiting for. With all the research surrounding this supplement, it’s one of the most powerful (and reasonably priced) on the market.

Recently, a new study has been published that mentions a connection between creatine and appetite control. For many, this is massive news.

Not only are people looking to build and preserve lean muscle mass, but they also want to prevent the accumulation of stubborn body fat. If the findings of this study are indeed true, this could be the movement of the needle that causes more and more people to start utilizing this awesome supplement.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into this new study and find out what they are saying about how creatine can help with appetite control.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

New Research Points to a Possible Link

A new study out of Serbia has caught the attention of both scientists and gym rats. Researchers from the Applied Bioenergetics Lab at the University of Novi Sad found a potential link between creatine intake and appetite regulation.

The team looked at whether people who consumed more creatine had lower levels of leptin, a hormone that plays a major role in appetite and energy balance. Their findings, published in Current Nutrition & Food Science, suggest creatine may do more than just support strength, performance, muscle growth, and brain health. It could also have an impact on how the body regulates hunger.

Breaking Down the New Creatine Research on Appetite Control

The researchers used data from the 1988–1994 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), which included 6,415 men and women. They estimated creatine intake using 24-hour dietary recalls and compared it against fasting serum leptin levels.

What they found was actually quite interesting: higher creatine intake was associated with lower leptin levels. This connection suggests that creatine may have a role in long-term energy balance that goes beyond its well-documented effects on muscle metabolism.

Creatine Beyond What We’ve Come to Love from the Supplement

We all tend to think of creatine as a supplement for gym rats and athletes. Its main role is to help regenerate ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the body’s energy currency, especially in high-demand tissues like skeletal muscle, the brain, and even the retina (many people never knew that).

But researchers are beginning to look at creatine in a new light, with some of the newer studies coming out in the last few years.

In this case, the study’s lead, Dr. Sergej Ostojic, has been exploring creatine not just as a supplement but as a nutrient that may influence multiple areas of health.

Animal studies have hinted at creatine’s involvement in appetite control, but nothing concrete has ever really been presented. This sparked Dr. Ostojic’s interest in whether creatine intake could be tied to leptin regulation in humans.

Ostojic also noted that while people often experience weight gain with creatine supplementation, the explanation may involve more than just water retention.

The Role of Leptin in the Creatine and Appetite Control Equation

Leptin is a peptide hormone made by fat cells. It signals the brain about the body’s energy reserves. In simple terms, when fat stores are high, leptin levels rise, telling the brain that enough energy is available and potentially decreasing appetite.

But it’s not always that straightforward. Chronically high leptin levels, often seen in obesity, can lead to leptin resistance. This means the brain no longer responds properly to leptin’s appetite-suppressing signals, which can contribute to overeating and massive weight gain.

The Serbian researchers suggest creatine might influence this pathway by lowering leptin levels. At first glance, that could sound like it would increase hunger, but the overall effect is still unclear.

How Does This Work?

How exactly could creatine impact leptin? The researchers proposed several possibilities:

Reduced body fat: Since smaller fat cells produce less leptin, creatine’s role in supporting fat loss (especially when combined with exercise) could naturally lower leptin levels.

Since smaller fat cells produce less leptin, creatine’s role in supporting fat loss (especially when combined with exercise) could naturally lower leptin levels. Cellular energy metabolism: Creatine boosts ATP regeneration, which may affect how leptin is produced in fat tissue and how the brain responds to it.

Creatine boosts ATP regeneration, which may affect how leptin is produced in fat tissue and how the brain responds to it. Brain effects: Creatine may help reduce inflammation and support mitochondrial health in the brain, which could alter leptin signaling.

Supporting this idea, a 2006 animal study showed that creatine levels in the brain influence food intake and body weight. Reducing brain creatine decreased food intake in the animals, suggesting a deeper connection between creatine and appetite regulation.

Studies Also Show the Opposite

Not everyone is jumping on this new research and thinking this is the next big thing for creatine supplements.

In fact, Dr. Jacqueline Jacques, president and cofounder of Thrive Advisory Group, pointed out that while the study shows an intriguing link, it doesn’t prove causation.

She also raised a key question: if creatine lowers leptin and that increases hunger, what’s the net effect on weight and health? Could increased hunger and food intake cancel out any benefits?

As with many nutrition studies, there are limitations. The researchers noted that the data came from a cross-sectional design, which only shows associations (not cause and effect).

They also relied on a single 24-hour dietary recall, which may not accurately represent a person’s typical intake. Plus, the study didn’t consider other appetite-regulating hormones or pathways that might be influenced by creatine.

More Research is on the Way from Ostojic

Dr. Ostojic and his team plan to dig deeper into this topic. Future research will look at how creatine impacts other appetite-related hormones, as well as whether different doses affect appetite and weight regulation.

They’re also interested in studying specific groups, such as individuals with eating disorders, to see if creatine could play a role in managing appetite in unique populations.

The Research Looks Good… But We Still Need More

This research adds another layer to how we think about creatine. It’s no longer just about gym performance and muscle strength. There may be broader implications for appetite, energy balance, and even weight management.

That said, the science is still in its early stages. While creatine continues to prove itself as one of the most effective and well-researched supplements for performance, its role in appetite control will need much more exploration.

For now, it’s safe to say that creatine remains a solid tool for athletes, gym rats, and even general health. But whether it can also influence hunger and body weight is a question only future research can answer.