Maybe Nick Walker is His Own Problem?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Here we go again… Nick Walker has fired another coach. It’s starting to feel like a recurring headline in bodybuilding media. Every time he parts ways with a coach, fans are left wondering what went wrong this time. Was it the prep? The conditioning? The strategy? EVERYTHING?

But at some point, you’ve got to stop pointing fingers outward and start looking inward. Maybe, just maybe, the problem isn’t the coach. Maybe the problem is Nick Walker himself.

Let’s take a different approach with things and start looking at the bodybuilder instead of the coach. Perhaps the issue lies with the athlete and not the teacher.

The Declining Physique of Nick Walker

There’s no denying Nick Walker is a freak of nature. His muscle density, size, and conditioning are elite. When he’s on, he’s one of the most impressive bodybuilders on the planet. But lately, something’s been off.

We’ve seen a noticeable decline in the flow and aesthetics of his physique compared to his earlier years. Back then, Nick had a better taper — a more dramatic V-shape that made his size look balanced and powerful. Today? He’s blockier. Wider through the midsection. Less streamlined.

He’s starting to look more like a refrigerator on stage — massive, yes, but lacking the visual appeal that the judges reward at the highest level. That taper that once set him apart is practically gone.

The Aesthetics Game Has Changed

Bodybuilding has always been about size and conditioning, but aesthetics is making a comeback. The top of the Olympia lineup is filled with guys who balance freaky muscle with shape and symmetry (Derek Lunsford, Hadi Choopan, Samson Dauda, Andrew Jacked). These guys have muscle, but they also have flow.

Nick Walker, on the other hand, has gone all-in on mass. The problem is that mass doesn’t always translate to winning physiques anymore. You can’t just be the biggest guy on stage — you have to be the most complete.

Sure, Nick may have toned his physique back a little over the last couple of years, but I don’t see his overall look now as a better package. In fact, I think he looked way better years ago.

Right now, Nick’s physique looks more forced than refined. His frame is overloaded, and his proportions have suffered because of it. That’s not a coaching issue… that’s a personal direction issue.

The Coaching Carousel

Here’s where things really start to fall apart. Nick Walker has bounced between multiple coaches over the years — Matt Jansen, Dominick Mutascio, Kyle Wilkes, and others. Every time there’s a split, it feels like déjà vu.

But if you’re constantly changing coaches, how can anyone truly understand your body? Coaching in bodybuilding isn’t plug-and-play. There is no cookie-cutter approach to prepping for a show. It’s all trial and error until you get it right. It’s learning how your body responds to certain foods, cardio, training volumes, and water manipulation.

You can’t figure all that out in one or two preps. That takes time (sometimes years) to really dial in. And by the time a coach starts to understand how your physique works, Nick moves on to the next one.

That’s a recipe for inconsistency. I think Matt Jansen had Nick looking his best, and then out of the blue, it was all over. And they were really good friends as well (which, the way the split happened, definitely put a strain on their friendship).

Trust the Process — If You Actually Want Results

If Nick Walker wants to get back to his best, he’s got to stop treating coaches like disposable tools. The best athletes in the world (in any sport) build long-term trust with their coaches. They learn together, grow together, and improve year after year.

Nick doesn’t give his coaches that chance. Every time he jumps ship, it’s like hitting the reset button on his progress. The next coach has to start from scratch, with no real understanding of how Nick’s body peaks best.

And then, when things don’t go perfectly, the blame game starts again.

Nick Walker Might Be Holding Himself Back

Nick Walker’s work ethic is undeniable. He trains harder than almost anyone, he’s meticulous with his diet, and he lives the bodybuilding lifestyle to the extreme. But sometimes that intensity can become a weakness.

When you’re that locked in, you can also become stubborn. You start thinking you know better than everyone else. You start ignoring feedback. And when you’re surrounded by yes-men instead of coaches who challenge you, progress stalls.

That’s what it looks like from the outside right now. Nick is spinning his wheels by getting bigger, but not necessarily better.

What Nick Walker Needs to Do Next

If Nick Walker really wants to climb back to the top and make a serious Olympia run, he needs to slow down and rebuild — not just his physique, but his process.

He needs to commit to a coach for the long haul. Give them time to learn his body and adjust the plan until everything clicks. Stop chasing short-term results and start thinking about longevity.

Because right now, all the size in the world won’t fix what’s missing. What’s missing is balance (both on stage and in his approach).

The Potential is There

Nick Walker has all the tools to be one of the greatest bodybuilders of this era. The muscle, the drive, the discipline… it’s all there. But until he learns to trust the process, stick with a coach, and bring back the aesthetics that made him special in the first place, he’s going to keep running in circles.

Maybe Nick Walker isn’t a victim of bad coaching. Maybe Nick Walker is his own problem.