Fausey Wins First Show—But is He Good for Bodybuilding?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Yousef “Fousey” Erakat (yeah, that Fousey) just walked away with a win in the Open Men’s Physique Tall Class at a natural bodybuilding show in Sacramento. After six months of dieting, training, and posing, the YouTuber turned “bodybuilder” managed to snag first place at his very first contest.

On paper, it’s an impressive feat. But let’s be honest… Fausey winning a bodybuilding show isn’t exactly the story this sport needs right now.

Bodybuilding already fights enough stereotypes. The last thing we need is another social media circus turning the industry into a joke.

In this article, I’m going to dive deeper into Fausey jumping on a bodybuilding stage and whether or not this industry needs another clown in the circus.

From Chaos to Chicken and Rice

Back in January, Fausey admitted he was struggling with mental health issues and had gained weight. Instead of fading away, he made a public declaration that he’d transform his body in six months.

To his credit, he stuck with it. He swapped late-night streaming for early-morning lifts, traded drama for dieting, and filled his feed with progress updates. His followers watched him go from erratic livestreams to flexing on stage with a fresh tan and a medal around his neck.

He thanked his coaches and fans for believing in him, saying discipline got him here. Sure, the physical change is there. But discipline in bodybuilding isn’t just about six months of prep—it’s about consistency, humility, and respect for the sport.

And that’s where the problem starts.

The Internet Reacts

As usual with Fausey, social media exploded. Some fans called him inspirational, praising his ability to constantly reinvent himself.

Others weren’t buying it. Comments ranged from admiration to straight-up mockery. One person joked that his physique “looked AI-generated.” Another fan got deep, saying it was about “triumph over oneself.”

But then came the critics, and honestly, they had a point. One tweet said, “Bodybuilding is a sign of mental illness in insecure drug abusers who seek social acceptance.”

Dang. Talk about shots fired.

While that’s a harsh generalization, it shows how Fausey’s involvement only fuels the negative image outsiders already have of bodybuilding.

A Pattern That Never Ends

Fausey has a history of jumping from one identity to the next—YouTuber, rapper, fighter, streamer, and now bodybuilder. Every new phase seems to follow the same script: public breakdown, grand comeback, viral attention, repeat.

Fans call it “reinvention.” I call it chaos, publicity, and trying to stay relevant.

He’s built a career off controversy, not credibility. The dude’s track record is a highlight reel of drama and impulsive decisions. And now he’s using bodybuilding as another platform for attention.

That’s not passion… it’s opportunism.

Not What the Sport Needs

Bodybuilding used to be about self-mastery and respect for the grind. Today, thanks to people like Fausey, it’s slowly turning into another sideshow.

The sport already deals with enough critics calling it narcissistic, unhealthy, and fake. When a personality like Fausey steps in (someone known more for antics than integrity), it only reinforces those negative views.

The guys and women who live this lifestyle day in and day out (who grind for years in silence) deserve better than to have their hard work overshadowed by a YouTuber chasing another dopamine hit.

Go Back to YouTube

Here’s the truth: Fausey winning a show doesn’t make him a bodybuilder. It makes him someone who dieted for half a year, stepped on stage, and grabbed another piece of content to post online to try to become relevant again.

Because let’s face it… no one really cares about Fausey and what he does anymore. He’s irrelevant online.

Bodybuilding isn’t about going viral. It’s about dedication, sacrifice, and consistency—three things he’s never been able to sustain long-term.

So, congrats on the medal, I guess. But if history tells us anything, this “bodybuilding era” will be short-lived before he burns out again and moves on to the next stunt.

The sport doesn’t need that. We don’t need more chaos or controversy. We need athletes who elevate bodybuilding, not exploit it.

So, Fausey… thanks for stopping by. Now, do us all a favor and go back to YouTube where you belong.