8 Mobility Exercises Anyone Over 35 Should Add to Their Day

No matter the age, mobility exercises are essential. However, they become more important as you get older, especially after 35. These movements help you feel better each day and keep your body moving well for years to come.

Regular mobility work allows you to move more easily and comfortably, even as your body changes over time. It supports smoother movement, better flexibility, and fewer aches during daily activities.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper and provide a simple guide on how mobility exercises benefit the body, especially when you are over 35.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

8 Mobility Exercises to Include for Anyone Over 35

Mobility training can be done at any time, but it works well as a warm-up before a workout to prepare the body for movement. It also serves as a great cool-down after intense exercise to ease muscle soreness and support recovery.

Consistency is everything. The more often you practice mobility, the more benefits you will notice.

In fact, daily mobility work is safe and can be a great way to start or end the day. For beginners, it is helpful to start with two to three sessions per week and gradually build up to four times a week.

Below are eight mobility exercises that you can include in your daily routine:

1. Half-kneeling side stretch

The half-kneeling side stretch is ideal for anyone who spends long hours sitting, especially at a desk. It helps release tightness in the hip flexors and upper back, which often become stiff from prolonged periods of sitting.

This stretch also improves flexibility through the sides of the body and supports better posture.

2. Segmented cat-cow

This movement is all about loosening up the spine. It works by slowly moving through the back, easing stiffness that tends to build up from sitting too long or slouching throughout the day. It also encourages better control over your body, helping you tune in to how your spine moves.

With regular practice, this exercise can make your back feel more open, flexible, and ready for whatever your day throws at you.

3. Around the world

This exercise wakes up the spine and triggers it to move in ways it often doesn’t during typical daily activities. It helps unlock tightness through the sides of the body and gently activates the muscles along the spine.

The circular motion also improves coordination and can make the body feel more fluid and less restricted. It is a great way to boost flexibility and ease stiffness, especially if you are feeling stuck or sluggish after sitting for too long.

4. Hip flow

This movement targets the muscles that often get tight from sitting or doing repetitive lower-body movements.

By focusing on slow, steady motion, it helps create more space in the hips, making it easier to squat, lunge, or simply move through everyday tasks with less stiffness. It also builds better control around the hips, which can support stronger, smoother movement in workouts and daily life.

5. Dynamic hip opener

This exercise is designed to help the hips move in ways they rarely do during everyday life. It challenges the hips to work through their full range of motion, maintaining flexibility and strength in that area.

It also lightly engages the lower back, offering extra support for posture and stability.

Over time, this movement can help improve hip control, making activities like squatting, walking, or even sitting on the floor feel more comfortable and natural.

6. Side plank with abduction

This move focuses on building strength, not just flexibility. It works the core and hips together, which helps protect the lower back from unnecessary strain.

A stronger core means better balance and stability during everyday movements, while the hip work improves control and power in the legs. It is also a great way to wake up the body before a workout or simply to get the muscles fired up and ready for action.

7. 90-90 with side reach

This stretch is perfect for releasing tightness through the hips, particularly around the glutes and outer hips. It also works through the sides of the body and the upper back, helping to open up areas that tend to get stiff from sitting or limited movement.

The combination of hip opening and side bending makes it a great choice for improving flexibility, easing tension, and creating more space in the body for smoother, more comfortable movement.

8. Achilles opener

This stretch focuses on releasing tightness in the Achilles tendon and the backs of the legs. It is more helpful for anyone dealing with stiff ankles or calves.

Keeping this area flexible can improve balance, reduce the risk of strain during walking or running, and make everyday movements, such as climbing stairs or squatting, feel easier and more stable.