Magazine Dreams: A Glimpse into Physical Perfection

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

When I heard about Magazine Dreams and that it was being released, I was quite excited. Not a lot of people understand not only what it takes to land on magazine covers, but also the mentality and issues that can arise.

I wouldn’t call myself a cover model, but I’ve been lucky enough to be on a few, and I know firsthand that the process isn’t easy.

In Magazine Dreams, we follow Jonathan Majors’s character, Killian Maddox, a deeply driven amateur bodybuilder who lives and breathes for the cover shot. He works a modest job, cares for his ailing grandfather, and spends every spare moment sculpting his body. You experience him training hard, eating huge, and taking risks.

The goal?

To become the champion, to dominate every competition, to finally be seen. But as the film progresses, we see Killian’s body and mind pushed to the brink. We see the steroid use, emotional isolation, obsession with a bodybuilding idol, and a life riddled with social disconnection.

Honestly, these are all legit issues that I see people in our industry go through to be the best and land on covers (at least back when print magazines were a thing).

The film doesn’t offer easy answers. It shows a man whose physical perfection becomes a mask for his psychological turmoil. It’s less about the glory of victory and more about the quiet devastation behind the light that nobody sees.

This movie truly takes you “behind the scenes” of what some fitness models and bodybuilders go through. It’s a harsh reality that not many people get to see, experience, or understand.

In this article, I want to dive deeper into the movie and unpack some of the hits and misses of Magazine Dreams so that you can decide if it’s a movie you want to watch.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What’s Good with Magazine Dreams?

From a fitness‑writer’s point of view, Magazine Dreams hits in several aspects. First, Majors’s transformation is astonishing. The commitment to craft a bodybuilder’s physique is evident (in both size and posture).

Second, the film’s willingness to dive into the darker side of bodybuilding culture (the sacrifices, the isolation, the compulsion to be “seen”) aligns with real fitness‑world concerns. It doesn’t glamorize the lifestyle… it interrogates it. Critics have noted the film’s unflinching portrayal of ambition turning toxic, and it’s absolutely true.

Third, the way the story intersects identity, race, and economic struggle gives the fitness narrative added layers. Killian is shown to be grappling not just with his body but with being a Black man trapped in structural limitations and stereotypes.

From my lens of health and fitness, the key upside here is that Magazine Dreams reminds us that beneath shredded abs and mountain-size quads, humans carry stories, pain, and purpose.

Where Does Magazine Dreams Fall Short?

But it’s not all roses. One major issue: pacing and narrative cohesion. Some reviewers feel the film is “a collection of powerful moments that don’t necessarily connect.”

Another note: the storyline echoes familiar stages, such as the loner protagonist, the downward spiral, and the explosion of violence. When watching it, I feel that it draws heavily from films like Taxi Driver and Joker in its mood and structure. And I totally agree with that.

From a fitness‑communications perspective, another drawback: the film’s darkness may alienate viewers who seek inspiration in bodybuilding rather than cautionary tales. If someone watches for the glory of muscle, they’ll find a sobering mirror instead.

Finally, there’s the off-screen context. Majors’s legal issues and the film’s delayed release blur the separation between art and actor for many viewers. While not a critique of the film’s craft exactly, it impacts how the film is received and discussed.

The Fitness Culture Angle in Magazine Dreams

For someone who’s deep in fitness and writing about it (like me), this film gives plenty of content hooks.

The obsession : Killian’s fixation on his idol and on the magazine cover mirrors real-world pressures in bodybuilding and fitness media.

: Killian’s fixation on his idol and on the magazine cover mirrors real-world pressures in bodybuilding and fitness media. The physical cost : Steroid use, extreme dieting, self-neglect. These aren’t side notes… they’re central to the downward spiral.

: Steroid use, extreme dieting, self-neglect. These aren’t side notes… they’re central to the downward spiral. The identity layer : Being a Black bodybuilder from a disadvantaged background adds economic and social dimension to the quest for “perfect body.”

: Being a Black bodybuilder from a disadvantaged background adds economic and social dimension to the quest for “perfect body.” Mental health: The film reminds us that intense training and aesthetic goals can also hide emotional voids and self-destruction.

A Muscle‑Bound Cautionary Tale That Resonates in Our Industry

Magazine Dreams is a powerful, uncomfortable look at the pursuit of physical perfection. It doesn’t hand out trophies. Instead, it holds the mirror up and asks: what happens when the drive to look the best takes over life itself?

From my point of view as a health and fitness writer, the film is worth watching (both for what it gets right and for the discussion it sparks). It won’t feel victorious in the way many gym-oriented films do. But the truth behind the muscles, the shadow beneath the spotlight… that makes it worth the watch.

If you’re into supplements, training culture, body dysmorphia, or fitness media hype, Magazine Dreams gives you a really good narrative. Just don’t expect a feel-good gym montage that’ll make you want to immediately go to the gym. This isn’t a Ronnie Coleman VHS from back in the day. Expect the dark after-party vibe that will make you feel somewhat uncomfortable.