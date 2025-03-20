Lose Body Fat and Preserve Muscle with Persimmon Extract?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

In today’s edition of “What new ingredient claims to improve weight loss,” we have persimmon extract.

Now, that may have seemed a little snarky, but it’s due to the fact that we’ve all seen a thousand different ingredients get pushed in front of us, claiming to almost magically make body fat disappear. What happens when you try them?

Not a damn thing.

Is that the fault of the ingredient majority of the time?

NO.

Most of the time, people refuse to change their behaviors and eat like pigs while taking some sort of thermogenic, and then, at the end of 30 days, they claim the product did nothing.

Could that still have been the case even if they had changed their nutrition and training?

YUP.

But let’s give persimmon extract and shot here and unpack what some of the research is showing.

For most people out there, losing weight while keeping muscle mass is the ultimate goal. And according to new research, persimmon extract might be the key to making this happen.

A recent study published in Foods looked at how persimmon extract impacts body fat and lean muscle retention. The results? Pretty impressive.

Let’s talk about it.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What is Persimmon Extract?

Persimmon extract is a natural supplement derived from persimmon fruit (Diospyros kaki). This powerful extract contains bioactive compounds like polyphenols, tannins, carotenoids, and flavonoids, all of which contribute to its potential health benefits.

Studies suggest that persimmon extract may help with weight management by reducing fat mass while preserving lean muscle (which is exactly what we are going to look at in this article).

It has also been linked to improved lipid metabolism and antioxidant capacity, making it an intriguing option for those looking to lose weight naturally and without the use or need of stimulants like caffeine.

A Study Looking at the Role of Persimmon Extract in Weight Loss

Researchers at UCAM Universidad Católica San Antonio de Murcia tested Euromed’s perFix persimmon extract. This extract is obtained using ultra-purified water, making it a clean and natural option.

The study focused on overweight and obese individuals (which honestly, you could come to the United States and find 7 out of 10 adults meeting that criteria).

Participants of the study took either persimmon extract or a placebo for 120 days (four months).

What Did the Study Find?

Let’s unpack what the study found and whether or not persimmon extract is something we should really consider using when it comes to helping lose body fat.

1. Fat Loss and Muscle Preservation

DEXA scans showed significant reductions in fat mass and trunk fat mass for those taking persimmon extract. Even better, these reductions started showing at just 60 days into the study.

More importantly, lean muscle mass remained intact. This is actually pretty impressive because many weight loss strategies cause muscle loss along with stripping away body fat.

The ability to preserve muscle can help keep your metabolism revving, and further help improve weight loss results.

2. The Power of Polyphenols

Persimmon extract is loaded with bioactive compounds like polyphenols, tannins, carotenoids, and flavonoids. These compounds are known for their lipid-lowering effects.

Previous animal studies showed that mice fed a high-fat diet with fermented persimmon extract had a 15% drop in body weight. Now, we’re seeing these benefits translate to humans.

What Are the Study Details?

Below are more details on the study and what all took place, along with what actually happened when it was all said and done.

Who Took Part?

Seventy adults with a BMI between 25 and 34.99 participated in the study. They were randomly split into two groups:

One group received 400 mg of persimmon extract daily

The other group received a placebo

What Happened?

Those taking persimmon extract saw:

Significant reductions in body fat

No loss of lean muscle mass

Lower BMI, waist circumference, and abdominal circumference compared to the placebo group

Additional Benefits from Persimmon Extract Use

Persimmon extract didn’t just impact weight. Participants taking the extract also reported better mental health scores.

There was also a decrease in tumor necrosis factor alpha (a marker of inflammation) and an increase in total antioxidant capacity.

One interesting finding was that participants with lower fecal fat levels before the study started saw an increase in fecal fat excretion.

Sounds kind of odd, right? Like, why would anyone care about this?

Well, this suggests persimmon extract may help the body eliminate excess fat more effectively.

Is Persimmon Extract Safe and Effective?

One of the biggest takeaways from this study is that persimmon extract helped with weight loss and muscle retention without any adverse effects.

The researchers noted that more studies with larger sample sizes are needed to confirm these findings, but the results so far look extremely promising.

Will We See Persimmon Extract as the Next Big Weight Loss Ingredient?

If you’re looking for a natural way to manage weight, burn fat, and keep muscle, persimmon extract could be worth considering. With its polyphenol-packed profile and proven fat-reducing effects, it might just be the missing piece in your weight loss strategy.

I fully expect to see persimmon extract to be used in some upcoming weight loss supplements or thermogenics.