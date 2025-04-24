Is Sourdough Bread Really Better Than White Bread?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I’m not going to lie; I would smack someone’s mom for some homemade sourdough bread. White bread can get pushed to the side when I have the option of a delicious and warm loaf of sourdough bread.

I enjoy sourdough bread so much that I actually have a recipe you can follow if you want to make some at home.

To take you back a little bit, sourdough bread is a culinary tradition that dates back over 5,000 years. It’s nothing new and originated in Ancient Egypt as the earliest form of leavened bread.

Before the advent of commercial yeasts in the 1800s, this naturally fermented bread was the primary leavened bread consumed worldwide.

More than just a staple food, sourdough offers many potential health benefits through its unique fermentation process (which is why it’s preferred over even whole-grain loaves of bread).

This process may improve digestibility, enhance nutrient absorption, and moderate blood sugar response.

Not only is sourdough rich in history, but it also showcases the remarkable traditional baking techniques that continue to captivate nutritionists, bakers, and food lovers today.

That all being said, don’t expect to try your luck at some homemade sourdough bread and think you’re going to be done quickly by mixing the ingredients and tossing it into the oven or a dedicated bread maker. Sourdough bread takes some TLC to make.

In this article, we will dive deeper into what sourdough bread actually is, as well as the various health benefits of sourdough bread.

What is Sourdough Bread?

Sourdough is a unique type of leavened bread that differentiates itself through natural fermentation. Unlike commercial breads, which use baker’s yeast for leavening, sourdough gets its unique rise and flavor through a complex biological process involving natural yeasts and good bacteria.

At the heart of sourdough bread is the sourdough starter, a living organism that transforms simple ingredients into complex and flavorful bread. This starter is cultivated over approximately five days, which allows naturally occurring yeasts and bacteria to develop and interact.

When a portion of this starter, called the levain, is mixed with bread flour, it transforms into sourdough bread.

The fermentation process is what gives sourdough its characteristic tangy flavor and unique texture.

During this time, the naturally present microorganisms break down the flour, potentially making the bread more digestible and nutritionally accessible compared to conventional breads.

Sourdough Bread Nutritional Profile

A typical 100-gram serving of sourdough bread offers a balanced nutritional profile:

Calories: 230 calories

Protein: 7.8g

Salt: 0.81g

Fat: 0.7g

Carbohydrates: 47g

Fiber: 2.9g

5 Benefits of Sourdough Bread

Due to the fermentation process, sourdough bread has some special health benefits compared to commercial bread. Below are a handful of sourdough bread benefits:

1. Blood sugar control

Sourdough bread offers great benefits for blood sugar management. The fermentation process of sourdough bread produces organic acids that slow down starch absorption, which leads to a lower glycemic index.

A 2022 review of 18 studies confirmed sourdough’s reduced impact on blood sugar, while a 2023 study of 43 women with gestational diabetes showed 45.5% lower insulin secretion when consuming whole-grain sourdough compared to refined white bread.

To be precise, white wheat bread typically scores 71 on the glycemic index (high GI), whereas sourdough bread is at 54 (low GI).

2. Boosts gut health

Sourdough bread is made by fermenting water and flour. The fermented dough, known as sourdough starter, mainly contains lactic acid bacteria and yeasts, which have probiotic and prebiotic properties that can help improve gut health.

Although the baking process destroys most probiotics, sourdough bread preserves prebiotics that nourish beneficial gut bacteria and aid digestion. Lactic acid bacteria in sourdough starters release prebiotics like beta-glucan, which improve probiotic activity in the gut.

3. Prevents diseases

Sourdough’s prebiotics not only support gut health but also boost immune function. The gut microbiome regulates inflammation and modulates the mucosal immune system, potentially lowering the risk of chronic illnesses.

A recent study highlighted that older Mediterranean adults who consumed whole-grain sourdough bread had a reduced risk of conditions such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

Additionally, the zinc in whole-wheat sourdough may further enhance immunity.

4. Easier to digest

One of the primary health benefits of sourdough bread is its simplicity in digestion. The fermentation process breaks down complex carbohydrates and proteins, making them easier for the digestive system to process.

The lactic acid bacteria in sourdough bread also help decrease the phytic acid content in flour, which can prevent nutrient absorption in the body. Hence, sourdough bread is a better choice for those with digestive issues or sensitive stomachs.

5. It has fewer preservatives

Sourdough bread contains organic acids like acetic acid that function as natural preservatives. These acids extend the bread’s shelf life without artificial additives, making sourdough a more natural and wholesome bread option.

By relying on its inherent fermentation process, sourdough reduces the need for chemical preservatives. Therefore, it offers consumers a purer bread experience that stays fresher longer through completely organic means.

Is Sourdough Actually Healthy for You?

While sourdough is often praised for its health benefits, making your own bread at home and checking all the boxes from a benefit standpoint may be challenging.

Numerous variables influence the bread’s nutritional profile, including microbial composition, fermentation conditions, and flour type.

However, studies using standardized production methods have consistently observed potential health advantages, such as improved glycemic response, increased satiety, and enhanced digestibility.

These benefits suggest that sourdough’s health benefits are promising, though more research is needed to understand its nutritional impact fully.