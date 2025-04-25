A Future Olympia to be Held in a Stadium?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

A buddy of mine sent me a video of an interview with Dan Solomon, President of Mr. Olympia. In the video, Dan mentioned that perhaps a future Olympia would be held in a stadium — no different from boxing, UFC, or even the Super Bowl.

But is this really a good idea?

Now, to preface this, I have the utmost respect for Dan Solomon, I even had him on our Fit Business Podcast back when Jimmy Mentis and I were running it. I think Dan is a great asset to the sport of bodybuilding and has done a ton over his career to progress the sport and expand the Olympia into what it is today.

However, in my opinion, I think trying to hold the Olympia in a stadium is a terrible idea.

I know there are going to be people who disagree with me, and I think that’s great. We should all be able to speak freely about the topic and give our opinions and insights into why we think a future Olympia in a stadium is/isn’t a good idea. So, by all means, chime in down in the comments if you want to provide your thoughts.

But in this article, I’m going to give my reasons as to why I don’t think holding a future Olympia in a stadium is going to work.

Poor Visibility for Spectators

Bodybuilding is all about the details — muscle definition, symmetry, vascularity, posing transitions. In a stadium, even decent seats could be too far away for fans to really see the competitors properly. The experience just wouldn’t translate well unless you’re watching on a screen… and at that point, why be there?

If you get nosebleed seats, there’s no way you’re seeing anything if it’s not on a screen. Sure, you get to say you went to the Olympia, but for what? You’d be better off staying home and watching the live stream.

Additionally, you couldn’t even fill up the stadium to have bragging rights that you sold out a stadium. Bodybuilders pose for the judges, and if you’re opposite the judges, you’re not going to see a good portion of the poses and action.

Not only that, but you’d want a backdrop that the bodybuilders are against to help the judges see their physiques without people directly behind the competitors on stage.

Demand vs. Capacity

Let’s be real — Olympia is huge in the fitness world, but it’s still niche compared to mainstream sports. Most stadiums seat 30,000 to 100,000+. Olympia might fill a few thousand seats, max. So now you’ve got a venue that looks embarrassingly empty, which kills the vibe and optics.

All for what? To say you held it in a stadium? That’s a hard pass, in my opinion.

Stage Setup & Lighting Challenges

Lighting is everything in bodybuilding — it can make or break how physiques look. Stadium lighting isn’t optimized for showing off perfectly tanned and oiled physiques. You’d need insane customization just to get the lighting right on a stage that still feels dwarfed by the venue.

Terrible Acoustics

Stadiums are made for crowd roars and sport chants — not carefully emceed shows (which would be better if they got rid of Bob Chick), posing routines with music, or intimate award ceremonies. The sound would echo, get lost, or feel hollow, which would hurt the overall production quality.

Cost vs. Benefit

I’m not saying holding an Olympia in a stadium can’t be done… I’m just saying I don’t think the juice is worth the squeeze.

Renting a stadium is crazy expensive. Unless there’s a clear ROI — which is doubtful given the current audience size — it’s not smart business. That money is better spent on prize money, production, marketing, or global expansion.

Live Stream Viewership > In-Person Attendance

The Olympia makes a ton of its impact (and money) from livestreams and global audiences. Catering to a massive in-person audience just isn’t the priority. A stadium just adds complexity without much gain in today’s digital-first world.

Know what would be better? Getting the Olympia on national television. Or, perhaps, is Dan’s plan to grab a stadium and then get networks interested in helping produce it for television? THAT would have an even bigger reach than a live stream.

Either Way I Still Support & Respect Dan

I’ve fallen out of love with bodybuilding a few years ago. Honestly, it’s gotten boring, and there is no excitement. We lost the Ronnie vs. Jay days and the Phil vs. Kai battles. Who do we have now? Seems like every year, lately, we have a new competitor taking home the Sandow (not that there’s anything wrong with that, it’s just we’ve lost rivalries that made the sport exciting).

But are stadiums really a good idea?

Stadiums are great for football, concerts, and monster truck rallies. But for a sport that lives and dies by the smallest details, Mr. Olympia needs a venue that enhances the visuals, vibe, and intimacy — not one that swallows them whole.

Regardless, I wish Dan Solomon and the Olympia team nothing but the best, and I want to see them do well and progress the sport.