Is Malanga a Root You Should Start Taking?

Have you ever heard of something that you had no clue existed, and it sent you down a rabbit hole? That’s what happened to me when I heard about malanga. Hence, it’s why I’m putting this article together, as I’m sure most people have no clue about this powerful vegetable.

Malanga is a versatile root vegetable that’s more known overseas but has started to be talked about here in the States. This vegetable offers a delicious alternative to potatoes, with a unique culinary profile that shines when cooked.

While its brown, hairy skin should be discarded, malanga transforms gracefully when baked, steamed, or roasted. Nutritionally, it stands out with its rich carbohydrate content and caloric density.

Unlike many vegetables, malanga packs a substantial boost in energy. Whether mashed, diced into stews, or ground into flour, this adaptable vegetable brings both flavor and sustenance to your plate. For those seeking a new, nutritious ingredient to explore, malanga certainly fits the bill.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper and learn more about malanga and its many benefits.

What is Malanga?

In the world of root vegetables, malanga certainly has some unique characteristics and is often called “the potato of the tropics.”

Unlike potatoes, malanga boasts a rich, nutty flavor with a hint of sweetness. Its texture differs from similar roots like taro, which are firm and dry instead of soft and slimy.

The root’s hairy exterior makes peeling challenging, but its versatility in cooking is quite remarkable. Native to tropical regions, malanga provides an intriguing alternative for those looking to diversify their vegetable repertoire. Its flavor and texture set it apart, promising a novel taste adventure for adventurous cooks and food enthusiasts.

Nutritional value of malanga

One and a half pieces of frozen malanga root has the following nutritional value:

Calories: 88 kcal

Carbs: 19 g

Fiber: 3 g

Protein: 2 g

Calcium: 29.7 mg

Cholesterol: 0

The Health Benefits of Malanga

Malanga has several health benefits, such as:

1. Reduces cholesterol

Malanga is a fiber-rich food that can significantly contribute to daily nutritional needs. A single cup of boiled malanga provides over 7 grams of fiber, which helps individuals work towards the recommended 28-33.6 grams daily intake for adults.

A 2013 rodent study revealed promising insights into malanga’s potential health benefits. Rats fed malanga leaves alongside high-fat diets showed notably lower total cholesterol levels. This suggests that the fiber in malanga may help manage cholesterol and potentially reduce cardiovascular disease risk.

2. Allergy-friendly

Malanga is a remarkable alternative for individuals with food allergies. Classified as one of the least allergenic foods, it offers a safe and versatile option for those with dietary restrictions.

Malanga can be milled into flour, which is particularly beneficial for people allergic to wheat. This provides a hypoallergenic baking substitute. This means those with wheat allergies can still enjoy favorite foods like pancakes, bread, cookies, doughnuts, and muffins without compromising their health or taste preferences.

For anyone struggling with food allergies, malanga presents an exciting culinary solution. It expands dietary options while maintaining nutritional value and delicious flavor.

3. Regulates blood pressure

Malanga is an excellent source of potassium, which is a nutrient that’s important for our overall health. Potassium can help regulate and reduce blood pressure. It can also fight against conditions such as stroke, heart attack, muscle cramps, and kidney disorders.

4. Weight and diabetes

Obesity is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes and various other conditions. However, dietary fiber can be crucial in managing both type 2 diabetes and weight.

In the 2013 rodent study, the rats that had consumed malanga with their high-fat diet gained less weight than those that did not. This can be due to the fiber content. Another 2012 review of studies found that a high-fiber diet may help avoid weight gain.

5. Source of complex carbs

Carbohydrates are crucial for our body’s energy production despite some diet trends suggesting otherwise. Malanga is an excellent source of complex carbohydrates, offering more than just empty calories.

Unlike simple carbohydrates that cause rapid blood sugar spikes and crashes, malanga provides a steady, sustainable energy release. Its complex carbohydrate structure helps maintain stable blood sugar levels, keeping you feeling fuller and more energized for longer. Choosing nutrient-dense carbs like malanga supports your body’s nutritional needs while avoiding the sudden energy dips associated with refined carbohydrates.

This root vegetable proves that not all carbs are created equal, offering a healthy, balanced approach to nutrition.

6. Bone health

Malanga supports bone health through its rich nutrient profile, including calcium, vitamin C, and phosphorus. These essential nutrients work together to strengthen bones and reduce the risk of bone diseases like osteoporosis. Incorporating malanga into your diet can contribute to maintaining strong, healthy bones and potentially prevent age-related bone deterioration.

7. Oral health

Vitamin C, phosphorus, and calcium in malanga help maintain proper oral health. It keeps your teeth strong and can prevent gum diseases.