Dream Big: The Growth of the Mr. Olympia

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

The Super Bowl of bodybuilding has always been the Mr. Olympia, but the newer generation really doesn’t know much about the history of the competition. A new documentary called Dream Big unpacks everything it took to get the Olympia to where it is today.

For decades, the event has shaped the sport, inspired millions, and pushed human potential to new limits. Personally, it’s something that has motivated me to continue pushing harder in the gym (even though I’ve had zero interest in ever stepping on stage).

The story behind the Olympia’s massive growth is finally being told on screen in the new documentary Dream Big, which I’m extremely excited about. This film takes fans deep into the history, business, and cultural reach of the Mr. Olympia.

I’m a fan of documentaries that showcases the timeline of business success. Everything from the triumphs to the tribulations that have shaped the show into the biggest production in bodybuilding.

In this article, I’m going to break down and provide a little “sneak peek” into what Dream Big is all about and let you know when you can actually watch this documentary.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What Dream Big Is All About

Dream Big looks at how the Mr. Olympia transformed from a small bodybuilding contest into a global fitness phenomenon that pulls in fans from all over the world to travel to see the best in bodybuilding do battle on stage.

The documentary traces its evolution over six decades. It shows how the Olympia brand expanded beyond bodybuilding stages and became a worldwide movement influencing health, fitness, entrepreneurship, and pop culture.

This isn’t just a highlight reel of past champions. It’s a deep dive into the decisions, the people, and the vision that turned the Olympia into the production and spectacle it is today.

The Theme: How Far Can a Dream Really Go?

At the core of Dream Big is a simple message: powerful dreams, backed by relentless effort, can change an industry.

The Mr. Olympia began as a niche event created to give bodybuilders a place to showcase their physiques. Some joke that it’s the “freak show” like at a circus (and I can’t disagree with that).

Fast forward to today, and it’s a multi-billion-dollar ecosystem spanning competitions, expos, media, supplements, and global fanbases.

The film uses the Olympia story to show how passion and resilience can turn something small into something legendary. It celebrates the dreamers, the builders, the athletes, and the fans who helped elevate the sport.

Featuring Today’s Top Bodybuilders

Dream Big showcases many of the biggest names in modern bodybuilding. If you follow the current era, you’ll love this lineup of athletes.

1. Derek Lunsford

The film features the reigning Mr. Olympia himself. His journey and mindset give viewers a first-hand look at what it takes to compete at the highest level.

2. Hadi Choopan

A global fan favorite and former champ, Hadi’s presence adds intensity and emotion. His discipline and drive are front and center.

3. Nick Walker

Nick’s massive physique and outspoken personality bring energy to the documentary. He represents the new wave of hungry competitors.

4. Samson Dauda

Smooth, aesthetic, and incredibly hard-working, Samson adds balance to the cast. His rise is highlighted as part of the evolving landscape of the sport.

5. Chris Bumstead

No modern bodybuilding documentary is complete without Chris. As the Classic Physique king and social media powerhouse, he showcases just how broad the Olympia’s reach has become.

These athletes bring the action, the tension, and the “raw” (see what I did there?) behind-the-scenes moments fans crave.

Inside the Olympia Machine

While the athletes capture the spotlight, Dream Big also highlights the team behind the event — the people who turned passion into a polished, global production.

1. Jake Wood

As the owner of the Olympia, Jake Wood’s vision has played a major role in elevating the event in recent years. His mission to grow the brand while respecting its legacy comes through clearly.

2. Dan Solomon

Serving as the President of the Olympia, Dan Solomon is one of the main narrators of the organization’s modern development. His leadership and behind-the-scenes decision-making bring viewers inside the strategic side of the industry.

Together, Wood and Solomon show what it takes to organize one of the most influential fitness events on the planet.

The Production: A Generation Iron Creation

Dream Big is produced by the Generation Iron Network, known for capturing the grit, drama, and beauty of bodybuilding culture. Director Vlad Yudin (responsible for the lineup of Generation Iron films documenting bodybuilding and fitness) brings his signature style that we’ve all come to love into this documentary.

That means cinematic storytelling. High-energy edits. Emotional depth. And an inside look at the Olympia like we’ve never seen before.

Dream Big: A Must-Watch for Bodybuilding Fans

If you love the sport, this documentary checks every box:

The history

The legends

The modern stars

The business

The drama

The passion

It celebrates everything that makes bodybuilding special. And more importantly, it shows how the Olympia became more than a contest… it became a symbol of ambition and achievement.

Dream Big drops on Amazon Prime Video on December 9, 2025, with additional availability on Apple TV, Google Play, and Vimeo On Demand.

Whether you’re a competitor, a coach, a fan, or someone who just loves a great underdog-to-empire story, this movie deserves a spot on your watchlist.

Because if the Olympia has taught us anything over the last 60 years, it’s this:

Dream big… and then dream even bigger.