Don’t tell Arnold what to do with his money.

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Let’s cut the fluff and get right to it. I respect 8x Olympia champ Lenda Murray, but when you’re associated with the Olympia and make comments about the Arnold Classic, you have to consider anything that comes out of her mouth as being somewhat biased.

Of course, she’s going to try to put down the Arnold Classic when she works with Wings of Strength. But the fact of the matter is, she’s a hypocrite. You can’t complain about a difference in prize money when the Olympia is no different, and even in her own show, there is a drastic difference in prize money.

So, either put up or shut up. Put your money where your mouth is and stop being a hypocrite. She even has more women’s divisions in her show than men’s divisions.

But if you’re reading this and have no idea what’s going on, here’s a quick summary to get you up to speed: Arnold Schwarzenegger recently increased the prize money at the Arnold Classic. Across the board. Every division got a bump.

But (cue the outrage), the men’s open bodybuilding prize purse saw the biggest jump.

That triggered some people. One of them being Lenda Murray. She said it was “unfair” how much more the men’s bodybuilders are making compared to the women. Again, I respect what Lenda has done in the sport. She’s a legend.

But let’s be real.

Arnold doesn’t owe anyone anything. Especially when it comes to how he spends his money.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into this topic and look at things from different angles. Will this article trigger some people? I’m sure it will since we have a bunch of snowflakes roaming among us these days. Do I care if they get triggered? Not one bit. But let’s get into it.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Men’s Open Bodybuilding Is the Main Event

Go to any Arnold Classic. Walk the expo floor. Watch who the fans line up for.

I’ve been there many years, and I’ll tell you exactly who the people are there to see. They want the freaks. The mass monsters. The guys pushing 300 pounds shredded.

That’s the draw.

Sure, people respect the classic guys. They enjoy the wellness division. And yes, there are fans of women’s bodybuilding, bikini, figure, fitness, and so on.

But let’s not pretend they’re on the same level of mainstream appeal. The only athlete who could get a line that wraps around the aisles was Dana Linn Bailey. Other than that, there wasn’t a female who ever competed who even got close to any male bodybuilder.

And that’s a fact.

The men’s open bodybuilding division is the main event for a reason. That’s the one everyone talks about. That’s the one that fills seats and sells livestreams. That’s the division with the history, the rivalries, the legends.

If you don’t believe that, you’ve never been to an event. Or you’re lying to yourself.

The Value Isn’t Equal — And That’s Okay

We’re not talking about equality of opportunity. We’re talking about value delivered.

And here’s the deal: not all divisions bring the same value to a show. That’s not sexist. That’s economics.

Think of it like a hospital.

You’ve got a receptionist. Great person. Super important to the daily operations. Greets patients, answers phones, and keeps things moving.

Then you’ve got a brain surgeon.

Now, who do you think brings more value when it comes to why people go to the hospital?

Nobody’s driving across town because the receptionist is amazing. They’re going for the surgeon. The specialist. The one performing the life-saving procedure.

In the fitness world, men’s open bodybuilding is the surgeon. The headliner. The show closer.

That’s why they’re getting paid more. Because they’re worth more in the context of the event.

Arnold Put His Own Money into This

Here’s the kicker.

Arnold personally added to the prize pool. This wasn’t some sponsorship bump or government grant. This was Arnold taking money out of his own pocket.

And people are mad at him?

That’s insane.

He didn’t cut anyone’s prize. He didn’t lower anyone’s payout. He raised the money for everyone. But because the biggest boost went to the men’s open, now it’s a problem?

That’s not a conversation about fairness. That’s entitlement.

We Need to Stop Pretending Everything is Equal

Despite your feelings, the men’s and women’s divisions are not the same. In fact, they’re not even close.

The competitors train just as hard, sure. They diet, they suffer, they dedicate their lives to the sport. But that doesn’t mean the demand from fans is equal. It’s not.

You can’t force people to care equally. You can’t demand the same payout when the product doesn’t generate the same excitement or revenue.

And look, I’m not trying to tear anyone down. I’ve got respect for all competitors. It takes guts to step on stage.

But the idea that all divisions should get the same prize money just because they exist is ridiculous.

Should Women Be Paid More? If They Earn It

Let’s have the right conversation rather than getting panties in a bunch and feeling entitled to more money just because you step on stage.

If women’s divisions want to earn more prize money, the goal shouldn’t be to bash the men’s divisions. Or to call Arnold out.

The goal should be to grow the division. Bring in more fans. Sell more tickets. Create more hype.

That’s how you get a bigger slice of the pie. You grow the pie first.

And let’s be honest, if a women’s division became the most popular division in bodybuilding, and it sold out arenas and moved the most product, I’d be the first guy saying they deserve the biggest prize.

But that’s not what’s happening right now.

I’m a businessman, and the market determines where you need to put your money. If the market wants a certain product, you put more money into building up that product, marketing it, and getting it out there for consumers to enjoy.

If a product isn’t bringing in revenue and isn’t showing growth, it’s not going to get the same love from a monetary standpoint as the homerun products.

It’s not personal to women’s divisions, it’s business.

Arnold Still Supports Every Athlete

Say what you want about Arnold, but the man has done more for bodybuilding than almost anyone else.

He’s built platforms. He’s kept the Arnold Classic alive through tough years. He’s continued to invest in the sport, even when others walked away.

He’s supported female divisions. He’s promoted all athletes. And now he’s increasing prize money for everyone.

And somehow, that’s not enough?

The Real Problem is the Narrative

We live in a time where people confuse “fair” with “equal.”

Life’s not equal. Especially not in business.

Bodybuilding is entertainment. It’s about drawing eyeballs. Creating buzz. Selling tickets. The ones who do that best are going to get rewarded the most.

That’s how every professional sport works. Want a bigger paycheck? Bring more people through the doors. Get people talking.

Instead of telling Arnold how to spend his money, maybe we should thank the guy for still caring about you when you’re a small fish in a big pond.

He could’ve walked away from bodybuilding a long time ago. He didn’t. He’s still here. Still building.

So, here’s the bottom line:

Don’t tell Arnold what to do with his money.

He’s earned the right to call the shots. If you don’t like how much money you make, leave. It’s no different than a job. Think you can make more elsewhere? Then quit and find something else to do.

But stop complaining when you don’t have the numbers to back up your entitled rant on social media.