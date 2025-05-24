Ditch the Eye Drops! Fight Dry Eyes with Supplements

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Dry eye syndrome (DES) is an extremely frustrating (and painful) condition that affects millions. In fact, my wife suffers from dry eye syndrome, and before she started using special eyedrops, she would actually wake up in the middle of the night due to pain from her eyelid being stuck to her eye.

While eye drops seem to work well for my wife and other Americans who suffer from this condition, what if you could fight dry eyes with supplements?

If your eyes constantly feel dry, irritated, or tired, you’re not alone. The good news is that there is new research that suggests a specific supplement containing DHA, EPA, lutein, and zeaxanthin may help.

A study out of Taiwan found that these nutrients could increase tear production and reduce inflammation, offering a potential solution for those struggling with DES.

In this article, we will dive deeper and look at how a particular supplement can help relieve those living with dry eyes. Let’s break down the details and see what this means for you.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What Is Dry Eye Syndrome?

Dry eye syndrome impacts between 10% and 30% of Europeans. It happens when your eyes don’t produce enough tears or when your tears don’t function properly. The result? Discomfort, irritation, and even visual impairment.

Certain factors increase your risk, including:

Age (50+)

Hormonal changes (pregnancy, menopause)

Excessive screen time

Contact lens use

Inflammation plays a key role in DES. Over time, the body may develop an immune response that lowers tear production, leading to even more discomfort.

Nutrients That Support Eye Health

Research shows that diet plays a crucial role in eye health. Specific nutrients have been linked to a lower risk of DES, including:

Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA & EPA): Reduce inflammation and support tear production.

(DHA & EPA): Reduce inflammation and support tear production. Vitamins A, C, and E : Help protect against oxidative stress.

: Help protect against oxidative stress. Lutein & Zeaxanthin: Act as powerful antioxidants, filtering harmful blue light and supporting the retina.

These nutrients work together to fight inflammation, reduce oxidative stress, and improve tear production.

The Study: How the Supplement Works

Researchers conducted a randomized controlled trial with 52 participants aged 20 to 80, all dealing with moderate to severe DES. Half took a supplement containing:

45 mg/day EPA

30 mg/day DHA

30 mg/day lutein

1.8 mg/day zeaxanthin

The other half received a placebo. Over 12 weeks, they continued their normal diets while researchers tracked their progress using Schirmer’s test (which measures tear production), the ocular surface disease index (OSDI), and inflammatory markers in the blood and tears.

The Results: More Tears, Less Inflammation

The results were impressive. Those taking the supplement experienced:

A significant increase in tear production

A notable reduction in OSDI scores, meaning less irritation and discomfort

Lower levels of inflammation, including decreases in interleukin (IL)-6 and IL-8 markers

After 12 weeks, the supplement group saw an OSDI score drop of 6.6 points compared to the placebo group. This confirms the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits of fish oil, lutein, and zeaxanthin.

Interestingly, the control group also showed reduced oxidative stress. Researchers believe this could be the body’s adaptive response to chronic oxidative stress — essentially using up available antioxidants to neutralize harmful free radicals.

What Does This Mean for You If You Have Dry Eyes?

If you struggle with dry eyes, this study suggests that adding DHA, EPA, lutein, and zeaxanthin to your diet may help. These nutrients are commonly found in fish, leafy greens, and supplements.

Unlike conventional treatments that focus only on symptom relief, this approach targets the root causes — reducing inflammation and improving tear production. While more research is needed, this could be a game-changer for those suffering from DES.

Don’t Let Dry Eyes Stop You — Supplements Can Help!

Dry eyes can make everyday life miserable, but nutrition might be the missing piece of the puzzle. If you’re tired of relying on artificial tears or medications, a supplement rich in omega-3s, lutein, and zeaxanthin could be worth trying.

As always, it’s best to check with your doctor before making any changes to your supplement routine or thinking you can stop prescription eye drops by simply grabbing some supplements.

But based on these findings, giving your eyes the nutrients they need could be a natural and effective way to find relief.