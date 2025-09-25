Creatine and Menopause: New Research for Women

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I’m not going to lie, talking about the benefits of creatine is a daily occurrence. You can’t go online without seeing creatine research. Creatine for women has been a hot topic lately, but a new study out of the University of Novi Sad in Serbia is shifting the conversation in a very different direction for women. What am I referring to? Creatine and menopause.

Researchers have published a study in the Journal of the American Nutrition Association, looking at how low-dose creatine formulations with improved solubility could impact cognitive and metabolic changes tied to menopause.

Honestly, this is pretty interesting, even for a guy like me who simply wants to help his clients get the best result possible by leveraging quality supplements that work.

This is the first clinical trial to test low-dose creatine formulations in perimenopausal and menopausal women, and the results may have a massive impact on women’s health.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper and talk about what this study found and what it means for women who choose to supplement with creatine.

What Did the Creatine and Menopause Study Find?

Over eight weeks, participants were given creatine hydrochloride (HCl), with or without creatine ethyl ester (CEE). Compared to placebo, those taking creatine showed:

Better cognitive performance

Higher frontal brain creatine levels

Improvements in lipid profiles

The study was partially funded by Serbia’s Provincial Secretariat for Higher Education and Scientific Research, along with Vireo Systems in Tennessee, which supplied the branded CON-CRĒT creatine hydrochloride and ethyl esters.

Now… I know what many of you may be saying, “But Matt, you always say creatine monohydrate is the best form of creatine.” And you’re not wrong. But that doesn’t mean other types of creatine can’t have additional benefits like what we are seeing here. But let’s keep the train going down the tracks here.

Moving Beyond Just Creatine Monohydrate

As I hinted above, most creatine studies have focused on creatine monohydrate, and that it’s been the gold standard for years. But this trial specifically used creatine HCl and CEE.

Researchers believed these particular forms might improve cognition, ease menopause symptoms, and boost brain creatine more effectively than monohydrate.

Vireo Systems has promoted creatine HCl as more bioavailable, meaning lower doses can deliver benefits without common side effects like bloating, water retention, or stomach discomfort. These are issues that often steer women away from traditional creatine use.

Why Creatine Matters for Women

Mark Faulkner, founder of Vireo Systems, pointed out that women (especially those going through menopause) are underrepresented in creatine research. That’s an issue, as women naturally tend to store less creatine than men.

Faulkner noted that many symptoms of menopause could actually be improved by optimized creatine levels. Unfortunately, misconceptions about side effects have kept women from taking advantage of creatine’s benefits.

Previous reviews have already shown that creatine supplementation (typically 3–5 grams of monohydrate per day) supports performance, muscle and bone health, and recovery in both premenopausal and menopausal women.

However, the biggest benefits were tied to exercise. Without it, even higher doses had only modest effects on muscle and bone health.

Inside the Creatine and Menopause Trial

The Serbian study included 36 women, both perimenopausal and menopausal, who were split into four groups:

Low-dose creatine HCl (750 mg/day)

Medium-dose creatine HCl (1,500 mg/day)

Creatine HCl + CEE (800 mg/day)

Placebo

Researchers tracked cognitive function, fatigue, exercise tolerance, brain creatine levels, clinical markers, and reported side effects.

The medium-dose HCl group stood out. They showed faster reaction times, better brain creatine levels, and improved lipid profiles. Interestingly, this group also reported fewer mood swings compared to the others.

Even without exercise, creatine use led to moderate improvements in cognition, immune function, and overall health markers. All forms were well tolerated, with no serious side effects.

Why the Results Are Surprising

Sergej Ostojic, PhD, who co-authored the study, admitted he was surprised by the impact of such low doses. He suggested that menopause-related changes in the blood-brain barrier might allow more creatine into the brain.

Another possibility is that creatine HCl and CEE may use alternative transport pathways, leading to enhanced cognitive benefits.

One major highlight? Participants did not experience weight gain. That’s a big concern for women at this stage of life, and it suggests creatine could deliver benefits without unwanted changes in body weight.

Where Does Creatine and Menopause Research Go from Here?

While the findings are promising, experts agree that more research is needed. Faulkner emphasized the importance of figuring out optimal dosing, mechanisms of action, and possible combinations with other therapies (especially since heart disease remains the leading cause of death for women during menopause).

He hopes these results will encourage more women to consider creatine as a way to support overall health and quality of life. Vireo Systems plans to continue funding additional research in this area.

Dr. Ostojic believes future studies should directly compare creatine HCl and monohydrate in equal doses. He also called for longer trials (such as 12 months or more) to better understand long-term effects.

He stressed that more is not always better when it comes to creatine dosing. Tailoring supplementation to the specific needs of perimenopausal versus menopausal women could be key.

Creatine and Menopause is Another Massive Win for the Supplement Industry and Women

The link between creatine and menopause is becoming clearer with each new study. While creatine has always been seen as a performance supplement, it may soon play a bigger role in women’s health by supporting cognition, mood, and metabolic health during a stage of life that brings plenty of challenges.

This study is just the beginning, but it opens the door to exciting possibilities. Women looking for safe, effective ways to manage menopause symptoms may soon find creatine to be a go-to option, without the side effects that once scared many away.