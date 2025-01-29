Calm Your Aggression with Omega-3 Supplements?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

For years now, the news has been explaining the benefits of omega-3 fatty acids. They recommend you either take them in through whole food options or supplements if necessary. The number of health benefits you can experience is incredible. That said, many people still don’t leverage the power that you can harness through proper intake of omega-3.

Omega-3 fatty acids are commonly found in fish oil supplements and are super convenient to take in supplement form if you aren’t a fan of consuming fish in your everyday diet.

But on top of the everyday health benefits, recent research seems to have found another (surprising) advantage: reducing aggression.

A comprehensive meta-analysis from the University of Pennsylvania reveals that omega-3 supplementation can decrease aggressive behavior by up to 28%.

In today’s society, where everyone is on edge and ready to throw down simply if someone looks at them funny, perhaps everyone should be taking omega-3 supplements to calm down and be less aggressive.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into omega-3 to better understand what it is and how supplementing with an omega-3 supplement can help reduce your aggression and anger levels.

What is Omega-3?

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fats your body can’t produce on its own, so they must be obtained through diet or supplements. These fats come in three main types: ALA (from plant-based sources like flaxseeds and walnuts), EPA, and DHA (primarily found in fatty fish like salmon and mackerel).

EPA is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, while DHA supports brain, eye, and nervous system health. Together, they play a vital role in heart health, reducing inflammation, and promoting cognitive function.

Omega-3s offer numerous benefits, including lowering triglycerides, supporting mental health, and reducing the risk of chronic conditions like arthritis and macular degeneration. They are also crucial for brain and eye development during pregnancy and early life.

To meet your omega-3 needs, include fatty fish, flaxseeds, or chia seeds in your diet, or consider supplements like fish oil or algae oil, especially if you’re vegetarian or vegan. Experts recommend 250–500 mg of combined EPA and DHA daily for most adults.

The Omega-3 Study at a Glance

Researchers at UPenn analyzed 29 randomized controlled trials, with more than 3,918 participants in total. The studies, conducted between 1996 and 2024, averaged 16 weeks in duration.

Participants ranged from children under 16 to adults aged 50-60. The findings from the studies consistently showed a modest yet significant reduction in aggression across various demographics.

Types of Aggression Addressed

The reduction in aggression wasn’t limited to one type. Omega-3 supplementation impacted both:

Reactive Aggression : Impulsive responses to provocation.

: Impulsive responses to provocation. Proactive Aggression: Planned, deliberate, aggressive actions.

This distinction is crucial, as it suggests omega-3s can help manage different aggressive behaviors.

What Are the Mechanisms Behind This Effect?

While the exact mechanisms remain under investigation, omega-3s are known to influence brain chemistry. They play a role in reducing inflammation and supporting neurotransmitter function, which are vital for mood regulation and behavior.

Implications and Recommendations from the Omega-3 Study

Given the study’s findings, incorporating omega-3s into one’s diet could be a natural strategy to manage aggression.

Neurocriminologist Adrian Raine suggests that omega-3 supplementation should be considered across various settings, including communities, clinics, and the criminal justice system.

What Are Some Common Sources of Omega-3?

To boost omega-3 intake, consider the following sources:

Fatty Fish : Salmon, mackerel, sardines, and herring.

: Salmon, mackerel, sardines, and herring. Plant-Based Options: Flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, and algae oils.

For those who prefer supplements, fish oil capsules are widely available and can be an effective alternative.

Angry? Don’t Be! Grab an Omega-3 Supplement

While omega-3s aren’t a cure-all for aggression. I mean, let’s face it: things happen that can even set the calmest person off.

But by incorporating omega-3-rich foods or supplements into your daily routine, it may contribute to better mood regulation and help reduce aggressive tendencies.

So, if you’re someone who feels they suffer from aggression and want to skip the prescription drugs with 47 different side effects, it may be worthwhile for you to give omega-3 supplements a try first.