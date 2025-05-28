Bodybuilding is Now a Popularity Contest

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Let’s not sugarcoat it — the sport of bodybuilding isn’t what it used to be. Back in the day, the stage decided who was the best. Today? It feels more like a popularity contest than a true battle of physiques.

If you have millions of followers, chances are you’re getting more love — even if your physique doesn’t stack up. We’ve seen it this entire year, and it’s hard to deny what’s going on.

It’s sad to see this transition in the sport. I get it — the IFBB wants more eyeballs, so they want to bring in people with millions of fans and followers because the sport has been extremely boring the last several years.

But what’s happening is wrong.

In this article, we’re going to dive deeper into how (I believe) bodybuilding is turning into a popularity content. I’m sure there will be a lot of pushback from what I’m about to say, but someone needs to say it.

Social Media is the New Judge

Forget conditioning. Forget symmetry. Forget overall muscle mass. If you’ve got the following, you’ve got the edge.

These days, competitors are winning shows not because they brought the best package to the stage… but because they brought the most followers with them.

It’s frustrating.

The judges say it’s all about the physique. But more and more, the results tell a different story. It’s turning into a straight-up popularity contest.

Are the judges really looking at the physiques? Because if so, perhaps they need to get their eyes checked.

Followers Over Form

We see guys with average physiques beating out competitors who clearly look better.

The difference?

One has a massive online following. The other doesn’t.

It’s hard to deny that influence is starting to sway results.

When promoters and federations know someone brings a crowd (or better yet, brings attention to the show), they become more valuable.

That value turns into favoritism. That favoritism shows up in the placings.

Welcome to modern bodybuilding, where reach beats reality.

The Business Side of Bodybuilding

Let’s not pretend this sport isn’t also a business. Promoters want ticket sales. Sponsors want eyeballs. And someone with a million followers delivers on both.

So, what happens?

They get more press. More invites. More opportunities.

And when the stage lights hit, they’re already the star. Even if someone else deserves to win, they’re just the undercard. The popularity contest is already decided.

It’s Killing the Integrity of the Sport

Bodybuilding is supposed to be about the body. It should be about who brought the best physique. Not who gets the most likes.

But now? It feels like we’re watching a rigged game.

Competitors bust their asses all year long, trying to perfect every muscle group… only to be beaten by someone whose biggest muscle is their social media presence with millions of followers.

It’s discouraging.

And, quite honestly, I think it’s driving real talent away.

The Rise of the Influencer-Bodybuilder

Don’t get me wrong. There are influencers who are actually legit bodybuilders. They put in the work. They show up shredded. They deserve their props. But not all influencers are created equal.

Some get on stage just to build their brand. They don’t care about the art of bodybuilding. They’re there for the selfies, the sponsors, and the story.

And it’s working.

Because in today’s popularity contest, perception often beats performance.

What Happened to the Hardcore?

Remember when bodybuilding was about grit?

When guys like Dorian Yates trained in the dark, with no cameras, just pure intensity?

That era is long gone.

Now it’s all about content.

Post the workout. Share the pump. Hype the prep.

Training hard isn’t enough anymore — you have to train loud. That shift has watered things down. The hardcore lifters who built this sport are now background noise.

They don’t play the game, so they don’t get the spotlight.

Judging is Becoming a Joke

Let’s call it what it is — judging has become inconsistent.

We see guys win one show and place fifth the next weekend, with the same physique.

What changed?

The location, the lineup, and maybe the political pull.

Or worse… the influencer clout of the competition.

That’s not a sport. That’s a popularity contest with trophies.

I’m sure many are reading this and screaming, “But Matt, the next show there were just better physiques on stage.” Sure, that could be possible. But the same could be said about the robbery where someone got their pro card the week before but didn’t deserve it because other competitors had better physiques.

And I hate the whole “you just need to have the best physique on that day to win.” No doubt. But if you don’t have the best physique, why is someone being rewarded?

These guys getting their pro card lately would get demolished in the IFBB. They don’t resemble any physique we see on a pro stage today. The whole sport is getting watered down.

Real Athletes Are Getting Overlooked

The ones who eat, sleep, and breathe bodybuilding are getting passed over.

Because they don’t post every meal.

Because they’re not on TikTok doing trends.

Because they don’t have a YouTube channel.

Because they don’t have over a million followers on Instagram.

Because they’re focused on training, not chasing fame.

And yet, they’re the ones who embody the spirit of bodybuilding.

They’re the ones who should be celebrated.

Not skipped over because they’re not “marketable.”

Where Do We Go From Here?

This sport needs a reset to bring it back to the basics. Let the stage decide who wins, not the size of a fan base.

Judges need to stay focused on the physiques. Not engagement rates.

Because the more this becomes a popularity contest, the more we lose what made bodybuilding great.

Maybe I’m Wrong? Or Maybe I’m Just the Only Person Who Feels the Need to Speak Up?

Look, I get it.

We live in a digital world. And there’s value in being visible. But bodybuilding is supposed to be about bodies, not brands.

If we keep going down this road, we’re going to lose the heart of the sport. It’ll become just another online circus where clout wins over conditioning.

We can do better.

We have to do better.

Because real bodybuilders deserve more than just being background players in someone else’s popularity contest.