Bodybuilding Coach (Elliott Atwell) Sentenced for Child Porn

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

If you know anything about me, you know how much the thought of pedophiles sends me into a rage. There’s something about weirdos who want to do horrible things to kids that make me want to end their existence. In the case of this story, a bodybuilding coach has been sentenced for some pretty f’d up things.

To preface this entire article, it’s my opinion that pedophile lives don’t matter. If you’re willing to take advantage of an innocent child, you should not be able to breathe the same air that we do.

That said, let’s actually get into the details of this sickening news regarding Elliott Atwell, a bodybuilding coach who deserves way worse than what the judge gave him.

Disclaimer: While the facts of this case are true, side sidebar comments are my own opinion.

I stumbled upon a deeply troubling case the other day, and I wanted to bring it to light and expose some of these predators in the bodybuilding industry. Anyone who has been in the bodybuilding industry already knows there are some shady people in it, but some of these people need to be removed from society (permanently).

A Charlottesville-based bodybuilding coach (Elliott Atwell) has been sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison on charges of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

👉 https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdva/pr/charlottesville-bodybuilding-coach-sentenced-more-20-years-prison-child-exploitation

This case yet again underscores the critical importance of vigilance within the fitness and bodybuilding community to protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation. We know what certain well-known photographers in the industry have been alleged, and they should have been put behind bars also.

The Case Against This Bodybuilding Coach

Elliott Atwell, 35, was a well-known figure in the Charlottesville fitness scene, offering online bodybuilding coaching services to high school athletes.

Between December 2013 and April 2020, this pervert exploited his position to coerce at least six minors into creating and sending him sexually explicit content. The investigation revealed that his iCloud account contained over 300 images and videos depicting minors engaged in explicit activities.

And don’t let this mentally ill bodybuilding coach fool you into thinking, “This was just the first time.” He’s been called out several times online as being a creep and asking clients to send sexually explicit photos and even videos to him.

Personally, it’s my opinion that this bodybuilding coach should be castrated or given the death sentence.

Legal Proceedings and Sentencing

In June 2024, Atwell pleaded guilty to charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

On January 8, 2025, he was sentenced to 254 months (over 21 years) in federal prison.

This sentencing is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

I believe we need more manpower to get behind stopping child sexual exploitation and abuse. This is a major issue, and getting guys like this vile bodybuilding coach off the streets is a great thing for society.

Community Impact and Response to This Pedo Disguised as a Bodybuilding Coach

The revelation of this bodybuilding coach’s crimes has sent shockwaves through the local fitness community. Parents and athletes who once trusted him are grappling with feelings of betrayal and concern (and they have every right to feel that way).

This case serves as a reminder of the need for vigilance and thorough vetting of individuals in positions of authority, especially those working closely with minors. Being an online bodybuilding coach, it can be difficult for teens and even parents to properly vet a bodybuilding coach and know who their child (or themselves) is working with.

And I’m just going to come out and say it: this isn’t an odd occurrence in the fitness and bodybuilding industry. If you pay attention to Goob (John Dorsey) on social media, he constantly calls out these types of people.

It’s actually quite sad to see the state of our country and world when it comes to pedophilia.

Protecting the Fitness Community

As members of the fitness industry, it’s important to prioritize the safety and well-being of all participants. Below are some steps I put together to help safeguard individuals in our community, let me know your thoughts:

Conduct Background Checks : Ensure that all coaches and trainers undergo comprehensive background screenings before working with minors.

: Ensure that all coaches and trainers undergo comprehensive background screenings before working with minors. Establish Clear Policies : Implement and enforce strict policies regarding interactions between staff and athletes, particularly minors.

: Implement and enforce strict policies regarding interactions between staff and athletes, particularly minors. Promote Open Communication : Encourage athletes and their families to speak up about any uncomfortable or inappropriate behavior.

: Encourage athletes and their families to speak up about any uncomfortable or inappropriate behavior. Provide Training: Offer regular training sessions on recognizing and preventing exploitation and abuse.

Pedo Lives Don’t Matter and Neither Does the Life of This Bodybuilding Coach

The sentencing of Elliott Atwell highlights a grievous breach of trust within the fitness community. By taking proactive measures, we can work to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure a safe, supportive environment for all athletes.

For a bodybuilding coach (or anyone) to take advantage of kids and minors is heinous. In my opinion, his life doesn’t matter, and I’d sleep just fine at night if he was removed from this world. There’s nothing you can do or say to change how I feel about pedos. Their lives don’t matter, and they need to be removed from society.