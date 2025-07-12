8 Ways an Elliptical Machine Benefits Your Health

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I’m a huge fan of the elliptical machine — so much so that I picked up a Life Fitness model for my home gym.

The sad reality is my old knees just aren’t a fan of running anymore. From my knee issues as a kid, the wear and tear on them is not getting any better with each trip around the sun.

But are you a fan of the elliptical machine?

An elliptical machine offers a low-impact cardio workout and can be great for overall fitness. From increasing stamina to strengthening your upper and lower body, elliptical machines have many health benefits.

In fitness centers and gyms, elliptical machines have emerged as a go-to exercise machine. They are known for their remarkable performance and user-friendly design.

In most gyms, there’s always a line-up to use the elliptical machine (unless you go to a fancy gym that has a full row of them) as it is one of the most complete cardio machines.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What is an Elliptical Machine or Elliptical Trainer?

An elliptical trainer represents a versatile cardio machine that acts as walking, running, and stair-climbing movements while reducing joint stress and the likelihood of impact-related injuries.

By providing a low-impact exercise experience, the elliptical machine is the perfect fitness solution for individuals seeking a gentle yet highly effective cardio workout.

The Benefits of an Elliptical Machine

1. Boosts stamina

Cardiovascular exercise plays a crucial role in maintaining comprehensive physical fitness. During aerobic activities, your cardiovascular system increases its effort to deliver enhanced blood and oxygen supply to muscle groups, creating a dynamic internal response.

The elliptical trainer enables users to engage in robust aerobic training that systematically improves heart, lung, and muscular performance. By consistently utilizing this equipment, individuals can effectively develop their stamina and endurance capabilities.

2. Low-impact exercise

The elliptical machine stands out for its gentle approach to exercise. A study highlighted the machine’s ability to provide a smooth, fluid motion that protects your joints. Unlike traditional running, which can jolt your knees, hips, and back, the elliptical offers a soft, continuous movement.

This makes the machine an excellent choice for people with joint problems (my hand is raised) or those recovering from injuries. Users can maintain their fitness without risking additional strain or pain, making exercise accessible and safe for a wider range of individuals.

3. Calorie burner

If you are looking for a solution to reduce your calorie burn quickly, an elliptical machine can be the right fit for you. Depending on your weight, this cardio machine can burn about 270 to 400 calories in half an hour.

The lower end of the range shows a person weighing 125 pounds, while the higher end is for a person weighing 185 pounds. Burning more calories than you consume helps you to lose weight. To get the best out of your calorie burn, you can increase the intensity of your elliptical workouts.

4. It puts less stress on joints

An elliptical trainer provides workout advantages comparable to walking, jogging, or stair climbing but with significantly reduced joint stress. For individuals experiencing knee discomfort, hip pain, or arthritis, this exercise machine offers an excellent low-impact alternative. It helps users maintain fitness and cardiovascular health without aggravating existing joint issues, making it a versatile and gentle fitness solution.

5. Serves both as upper and lower body workout

An elliptical machine with handles uniquely offers a full-body workout targeting both upper and lower muscle groups. To get the best of the benefits, distribute weight and resistance evenly by synchronizing arm movements with leg motions.

When executed correctly, this machine effectively engages multiple muscle groups, including glutes, hamstrings, quads, chest, back, biceps, triceps, and core muscles.

6. Helps with injury

Recovering from an injury does not mean halting your fitness journey. An elliptical offers a gentle way to maintain physical fitness while protecting injured areas. Its low-impact design creates less joint stress than high-intensity exercises like running or jogging.

An elliptical during recovery can help restore range of movement, strengthen muscles and joints, and keep you active without risking further injury.

7. Manages blood sugar and reduces bad cholesterol

Consistent exercise, such as elliptical workouts, can play a key role in controlling blood sugar levels. This is especially beneficial for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of heart disease.

Incorporating the elliptical into your fitness routine supports better blood sugar management, promotes overall health, and reduces the likelihood of chronic conditions.

Elliptical workouts also improve cholesterol levels. They help reduce harmful LDL cholesterol while boosting healthy HDL cholesterol.

This balance is essential for maintaining a strong heart and lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Regular use of the elliptical offers a heart-healthy approach to fitness.

8. Easy to use

Ellipticals are easy to learn, making them a great choice for beginners. However, if you’re new to this machine, asking a personal trainer for guidance is a good idea. They can show you how to use it correctly and recommend workouts that align with your fitness goals.

When starting, focus on using just the foot pedals to get comfortable with the movement. Once you feel confident, you can add the handles to engage your upper body and enhance your workout.