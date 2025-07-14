5 Supplements to Clear Up Your Brain Fog

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I don’t know about you, but I put in long days and often find myself suffering from brain fog. I thought I was doomed and just had to push through it, but then I found some supplements that can help me get dialed in and minimize brain fog throughout the day.

Brain fog is a common but often tricky condition that many people experience. It can manifest as confusion, a wandering mind, and moments of forgetfulness.

Those who experience brain fog often experience feelings of mental cloudiness and find it challenging to focus, which can really affect their everyday activities and overall quality of life.

If you find it hard to focus, your thoughts feel slow, or you constantly forget things like where you left your keys, you might be experiencing brain fog.

While it can sometimes indicate an underlying medical issue, brain fog often signals that your body needs more rest, regular exercise, or better nutrition.

Taking vitamins alone will not completely clear up brain fog, but specific nutrients can improve focus and mental clarity.

In this article, we will dive deeper and highlight some key supplements that can help combat brain fog.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What is Brain Fog?

Brain fog disrupts cognitive function, affecting concentration, memory, and mental processing.

This common condition can stem from various factors, including insufficient sleep, chronic stress, nutritional deficiencies, medication side effects, or underlying health conditions like anxiety and depression.

People experiencing brain fog often struggle with daily tasks, feeling mentally exhausted despite adequate rest. For me, I find myself spacing out and losing focus when writing content.

Common symptoms include:

Difficulty focusing

Increased headaches

Unusual irritability

Persistent mental fatigue

Decision-making challenges

Memory lapses

These symptoms can impact professional and personal lives.

Supplements That Can Help Clear Up Brain Fog

Below are a handful of supplements that can help combat brain fog and may bring you back to the mental clarity you demand:

1. Vitamin D

Vitamin D contributes to both brain function and immune system health. Studies indicate that insufficient vitamin D levels can impact cognitive function and lead to brain fog, especially in individuals with depression.

Research shows that proper vitamin D supplementation may help improve mental clarity, memory, and overall cognitive function.

This nutrient appears particularly important for mood regulation and mental health, with research suggesting it may help reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety (especially during the colder months when you spend less time outside in natural sunlight).

One notable study of postmenopausal women found that specific doses of vitamin D supplementation improved learning and memory capabilities, which shows its potential for maintaining cognitive health.

2. Omega-3 fatty acid

Omega-3 fatty acids in foods like salmon, mackerel, nuts, and seeds are essential for maintaining brain health. They help ensure smooth communication between brain cells, and a deficiency in these healthy fats can slow down this process, leading to symptoms like brain fog.

In a study involving 176 adults with low omega-3 intake, taking 1.16 grams of DHA daily for six months improved episodic and working memory compared to a placebo.

Another study showed that consuming 1.25 grams or 2.5 grams of omega-3 fatty acids daily over four months reduced memory decline in individuals experiencing loneliness.

Omega-3s may also help alleviate depressive symptoms, which are often linked to brain fog.

A review of 26 studies found that taking omega-3 supplements with EPA concentrations of at least 60% and a dosage of at least 1 gram per day could be effective in treating depression, further supporting mental clarity and mood enhancement.

3. B-complex

B vitamins are essential for energy release from food and brain health. Vitamin B12, in particular, is crucial for the development and regulation of the central nervous system.

A B12 deficiency can lead to brain fog symptoms such as memory issues, fatigue, and trouble concentrating.

Research supports the importance of B vitamins for cognitive function. A 2017 study on older adults found low vitamin B6 levels associated with faster cognitive decline.

Another study linked adequate folate (vitamin B9) intake to significantly better cognitive performance.

Vegans and vegetarians are at higher risk of B12 deficiency since this vitamin is primarily found in animal-based foods. Supplementing with B12 can help these groups combat brain fog and maintain mental sharpness.

4. Magnesium

Magnesium is a vital trace mineral found in foods such as seeds, spinach, and beans. It is crucial for numerous bodily functions, including enzyme activity, energy production, nerve operation, and blood pressure regulation.

Research suggests that low magnesium levels may impact cognitive health. Studies have linked magnesium deficiency to slower response times, reduced cognitive function, and an increased risk of future cognitive impairment.

In one study involving 2,466 individuals aged 60 and above, higher magnesium levels were associated with better performance in cognitive tests measuring attention and memory. Participants with higher magnesium levels also had a lower risk of developing cognitive impairment compared to those with lower levels.

5. L-theanine

L-theanine, a natural compound found in green tea, shows promise for enhancing mental performance. Research states this substance can improve mental sharpness, reaction speed, and memory function.

A study examining adults between 50 and 69 years found that taking 100.6 mg of L-theanine led to faster response times and better cognitive performance during testing.

These findings suggest that L-theanine supplementation may support brain function and mental clarity.