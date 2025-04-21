6 Amazing Benefits of Algae Oil You Never Knew

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

If I were to walk down the street, I’d be willing to bet that 90% of the people I asked would have no idea what algae oil is. In fact, they would probably say it sounds bad for you.

The good news is that algae oil actually has some really cool benefits when used.

Algae oil comes from tiny water-dwelling organisms called algae, but not the kind you see in ponds. Instead, it’s made from algae carefully grown in labs to ensure purity.

This plant-based oil is a great alternative to fish oil, especially for vegetarians or anyone seeking sustainable omega-3s.

Algae oil is rich in beneficial omega-3 fatty acids like DHA and EPA, which support heart, brain, and joint health. It offers these essential nutrients without requiring fish consumption and is environmentally friendly and accessible to everyone.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about algae oil and its many health benefits.

What is Algae Oil?

Algae oil, also known as algal oil, is a renewable and sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuels. It is extracted from the energy-rich oils found in various algae species and holds significant promise as an eco-friendly biofuel.

This oil is part of the algal biofuel field, which focuses on harnessing algae oils for a range of applications, including renewable energy production.

Algae oil is a viable substitute for conventional biofuel sources like corn and sugarcane. It can be extracted from both microalgae and macroalgae, often called seaweed fuel or oil.

Algae oil can potentially reduce environmental, economic, and social challenges associated with traditional energy sources, which makes it a promising option for a sustainable future.

The Healthy Nutrients Found in Algae Oil

Microalgae naturally produce high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA, matching the levels found in fish.

Scientists can even boost these omega-3 levels by adjusting growing conditions like light, temperature, and oxygen.

After extraction and purification, algae oil is used in many products (whether you realize it’s in there or not).

It enriches animal feed, which means the omega-3s in your eggs, chicken, or farmed salmon likely originated from algae oil. It is also present in infant formula, multiple food items, and dietary supplements.

6 Benefits of Algae Oil

Algae oil covers a range of benefits for your overall health. Below are some of them:

1. It may support heart health

Omega-3 supplements may decrease blood pressure and enhance blood vessel function, which may lower the risk of heart attack or stroke. Omega-3s have been shown to reduce triglyceride levels.

Studies that used DHA-rich algae oil have shown that taking 1000 to 1200 mg per day lowered triglyceride levels by as much as 25% and enhanced cholesterol levels as well.

In addition to that, a recent review of 13 clinical trials in more than 127,000 people demonstrated that taking omega-3 supplements from multiple sources reduced the risk of heart attack and other heart diseases and death from these conditions.

2. It supports mental health

Algae oil may benefit mental health, particularly for individuals with depression.

Research indicates that people with depression often have reduced levels of EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) in their blood.

Supplementing with EPA and DHA has been shown to improve depressive symptoms for many. As algae oil is a rich source of omega-3s, it provides a plant-based option to help bridge this nutritional gap and support mental well-being.

3. It may improve eye health

Omega-3 from algae oil is essential in protecting your eyes. DHA helps keep your retina healthy, the primary part at the back of your eye that processes light and lets you see.

Getting enough omega-3s reduces your chances of developing age-related macular degeneration, a condition that can harm your vision as you get older.

These nutrients also help your eyes produce tears and reduce inflammation, which can prevent or ease dry eye problems.

4. It may reduce inflammation

Omega-3 fatty acids help lower inflammation by blocking compounds that cause it, potentially helping in inflammatory conditions.

Animal studies suggest omega-3 supplements help manage issues like arthritis, colitis, and asthma.

In a 12-week study involving 60 women with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), daily supplementation of 5,000 mg omega-3s from fish oil significantly reduced symptom severity. Participants reported less pain and fewer tender joints than those taking a placebo.

5. It promotes healthy skin

EPA and DHA are essential for keeping the skin hydrated and elastic. Research indicates that adequate omega-3 intake can enhance skin texture, reducing dryness and flakiness.

These fatty acids also help manage skin conditions such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, acne, and skin ulcers. Omega-3s also boost the skin’s natural barrier, which helps retain moisture and protect it from environmental harm.

6. Keeps your baby healthy

During pregnancy and nursing, EPA and DHA omega-3s support your baby’s development. Breastfeeding mothers pass these essential nutrients to their babies through breast milk.

For formula-fed infants, many formulas now include algae oil to provide these essential fatty acids and support healthy growth.