Will Sasan Heirati Burn Out?

by Christian Duque

IFBB Pro Bodybuilder Sasan Heirati is a Persian bodybuilder who grew up in the UK and has seen his fanbase double and triple in just a matter of a few short months. Why? It’s not because he’s created a physique by eating liver or because he claims to be a shotcaller or because of some bullshit supplement. Sas, as he’s called by his faithful fans, has become the quintessential blue collar champion of physique-based sports. He’s been able to get this distinction in a short amount of time. Heirati accomplished this by taking two very close 2nd’s in recent bodybuilding contests.



First, Sas took 2nd to William Bonac at the very highly-competitive 2025 IFBB Pro League Detroit Pro. Promoter Fouad Abiad put his life and soul into bringing this show up. Last year, at its debut run, it was a small contest that few thought would survive. With only six total competitors for a competition that received a tremendous amount of media love would have been enough to make just about any visionary lose hope. But this was Fouad’s baby and he made sure to build it up. After the 2025 event that saw William and Sas battle down to the wire – it made for a bright future. Not only will the Detroit Pro survive, but the gauntlet has been dropped. The Motor City loves muscle and has a rich history, with great champions like Ron Love, who put the sport on the proverbial map back in the 80’s.

Although Heirati took second, look at who he took second to?!?! Bonac is a 2x Arnold Classic champion who nearly won the Mr Olympia in 2019 against Brandon Curry. This runner-up spot definitely made for some big, big waves.

Next, Sas took 2nd to Andrew Jacked, at the massive FIBO competition. This contest is a world class event with a highly coveted title. Not only that, but FIBO is more than a contest. It also accounts for having one of the biggest, baddest fitness expos in the world. Whoever wins that contest gets to walk around the expo and get all the accolades. What’s crazy about Sas’ placing at this year’s FIBO is that he was battling with Andrew Jacked for the top spot. Andrew placed two spots higher at the 2024 Olympia than Bonac and placed 3rd to Derek Lunsford and Samson Dauda at the 2025 Arnold Classic. For Sas, this was a big moment, and what made it even bigger, is that Heirati bested Jacked in the prejudging. Somehow…, Andrew Jacked emerged the winner, but the ages-old wisdom in bodybuilding is that whoever wins the prejudging – wins the contest.

Sasan could have whined. He could have screamed politics. But instead of being a poor sport, he was congratulating his opponents. He showed what being a pro is all about. And instead of dwelling on the past, Sas has just announced he will be doing not one more show, not two more shows, but THREE more shows in the coming future. Heirati has confirmed he’ll be competing at the Cali Pro, the Empro Classic (aka “the Spain show”), and the Dubai Pro. None of these shows have slim pickings. They will all undoubtedly be major battles, especially the Dubai Pro, which paid a whopping $100,000 grand prize last year.

Assuming that Sas is able to win at least one of the next three pro shows, he’ll then be qualified for the 2025 Mr Olympia, but he’ll be expected to do all three shows. That would put him at a total of five pro shows BEFORE doing the Olympia. While I’m not sure about his age, I highly doubt that Heirati is a spring chicken. According to an account on Pinterest, he was born in 1972. That can’t be true, could it? That would put him in his 50’s. I find that very sus. There’s just no way he’s that old. Is there?

My guess is that he’s probably in his 30’s or early 40’s, but after a few checks online, I was unable to determine his actual age. But let’s go to the other extreme, just for argument’s sake. Let’s say he’s in his mid 20’s which he isn’t – that’s still an insane number of shows to do in one year. At some point, he’s going to hit a wall. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not wishing him anything but success, but five shows and then to do the Olympia, is a recipe for disaster. After all, when a competitor knows he/she is doing the O, all bets are off. No one knows if that one Olympia appearance will be their one and only opportunity to shine. I mean just look at how hard it’s been for Sas thus far. Imagine if after the next three shows he’s still not qualified. He may have to do a 6th or 7th show, and then he’ll do the O? This just screams utter chaos! But what’s the alternative?

What do you say to a guy that wants to be included at the Super Bowl of Bodybuilding? It’s like Sas is all gas and no brakes at this point. It’s the mindset of a guy who’s deep in tunnel vision. And while that may sell tickets and supplements, it’s a self-destructive attitude that won’t lead to anything good. At some point, I hope he’ll have a sponsor, a coach, or a good friend tell him it’s time to take a break. Even this announcement about three more shows seems rather insane to me.

Sas has a tremendous physique, he comes in ripped to shreds, and he poses hard. He loves being on stage and he loves competing. I applaud him and his work ethic, but I would also like to urge him that bodybuilding is not a race – it’s a marathon. He has proved to the world that he can do the work and he can endure the trials and tribulations, but now he needs to exhibit some restraint. It’ll be a cold day in hell before the Federation tells him to slow down. Most promoters probably won’t, either. And the fact is, his fanbase is growing and he is becoming somewhat of a sensation, but that’s hardly a legitimate reason to drive till the wheels fall off.

It’s not necessary, Sas. Don’t do that to yourself, brother. Your time will come. Trust the process.

Do you think Sas is overdoing it? Do you think he’ll qualify in the next slew of shows he’ll be competing in? I have said before and I’ll say it again, no matter how easy these guys may claim to go on the PED’s, the diet, and the training, the body can only take so much. And most of these guys lie, as well. They don’t want to let on to what they’re actually running. And forget about any transparency when it comes to the true state of their health. Once a competitor comes within reach of an Olympia qualification, they’ve been bitten by the bug. The chase for that ever-elusive carrot, seldom if ever, takes a pause. And sadly, some guys ignore all the cues and all the red flags. The sport of bodybuilding has amassed quite a few casualties along the way. And for what?

No title is worth a competitor’s health and well-being.

