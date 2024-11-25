What’s in Our Food That’s Banned in Other Countries?

There are many things I love about this country. And then there are many things I absolutely can’t stand. One of which is the horrible food we are consuming that the government and brands are telling us are good choices. News flash — they aren’t. Why are we consuming food that is banned in other countries, but we are supposed to just look the other way as if we’re immune to the issues they cause?

When it comes to food quality and safety, it’s no secret that the United States has a unique approach. Some of the ingredients and additives that we consume daily are forbidden in other countries — no brand can use them in any of their products.

These ingredients are flagged. Why? Because it’s due to health concerns — from potential links to obesity and metabolic diseases to risks of cancer and hormone disruption.

So, let me ask you this: Why are these ingredients still on our shelves here in America? And what could that mean for our health? Hopefully, with the news of Donald Trump winning the election and becoming the 47th President of the United States, he will work with RFK Jr. to make America healthy again. Because Lord knows, we need it!

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into some of the things we’re consuming that are banned in other countries. Be prepared to have your head explode with what you’re about to read.

10 Things Banned in Other Countries That We Consume Daily

Below are 10 things that you need to stop eating if you want to support your health and wellness.

These things are banned in other countries, yet it seems very much like the government doesn’t want you to know this because they (and Big Pharma) can make money off of you when you’re sick. You’re also easier to control when this happens.

It’s time for all of us to open our eyes and stop consuming the things found below.

1. High-Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS)

High-fructose corn syrup is a sweetener that’s become a go-to in many processed foods and sugary drinks in the U.S. because it’s cheap and highly effective at making things taste amazing.

However, HFCS has been linked to weight gain, insulin resistance, and increased risk of metabolic syndrome — a condition that raises the risk for heart disease and diabetes.

While many European countries don’t outright ban HFCS, they impose production quotas and taxes that make it a rare ingredient in their food supply. Many opt for natural cane sugar or other sweeteners over HFCS.

2. Artificial Colors (Yellow 5, Yellow 6, and Red 40)

When you look at a brightly colored snack, chances are it’s loaded with artificial dyes like Yellow 5, Yellow 6, and Red 40. These dyes are derived from petroleum and have been linked to hyperactivity in children and potential cancer risks in lab studies.

Europe has taken this seriously — requiring foods containing artificial colors to come with a warning label. Manufacturers there often choose natural color sources like beet juice or turmeric, while in the U.S., artificial colors still rule the processed snack world.

3. Brominated Vegetable Oil (BVO)

Brominated vegetable oil is often added to citrus-flavored sodas to keep the flavoring evenly distributed. But here’s the kicker: it contains bromine, the same chemical found in flame retardants. Sounds delicious, right?

Studies suggest that bromine can build up in the body over time and potentially lead to health issues like memory loss and skin problems.

Japan and the EU don’t allow BVO in their foods, leaving many Americans unknowingly consuming this questionable additive in popular sodas and sports drinks without understanding the long-term health effects.

4. Growth Hormones in Dairy Products (rBGH and rBST)

Synthetic hormones like rBGH and rBST are given to cows in the U.S. to increase milk production. The problem? Studies suggest these hormones could raise the risk of cancer in humans and cause health issues in the animals themselves.

Countries like Canada and those in the EU have banned these hormones, choosing to err on the side of caution. So, if you’ve ever traveled overseas and wondered why milk tastes a little different, it might have something to do with what’s NOT in it.

5. Potassium Bromate

Potassium bromate is used to improve dough elasticity and make bread fluffier. But, research has linked it to cancer in lab animals, and it’s considered a potential carcinogen.

The EU, Canada, China, and Brazil all ban potassium bromate due to these risks.

In the U.S., for some strange reason, it’s still commonly found in bread products you probably consume weekly.

6. Azodicarbonamide (ADA)

Azodicarbonamide is used in bread-making to improve dough texture, but it also happens to be the same compound used in making yoga mats (you know, the same stuff you exercise on). If you haven’t caught on to a theme yet, you’ll see ingredients in bread found in America to be incredibly unhealthy and potentially dangerous.

When ADA is heated, it breaks down into byproducts that could pose cancer risks. So, if you enjoy toast in the morning and toss it in the toaster oven, you’re increasing your risk substantially.

Singapore, Australia, and the EU have all banned ADA in food, but in the U.S., it’s common in bread, bagels, and other baked goods. It’s one of those ingredients that begs the question: Should something that’s also used in industrial products really be in our food? I’ll go ahead and answer that for us all — NO!

7. Ractopamine in Meat

Ractopamine is a growth enhancer given to pigs and cattle to produce leaner meat. Unfortunately, studies suggest it could cause hyperactivity, muscle breakdown, and cardiovascular issues in humans.

The EU, China, and Russia have banned this additive, but in the U.S., you’ll still find it in pork and beef products. It’s another case of “buyer beware” when it comes to understanding what goes into American meat.

8. Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)

This one should come as no shock to you. While not banned, GMOs are regulated more strictly in countries like those in the EU, where labeling is mandatory.

Some research links GMOs to digestive issues and potential allergic reactions, and they remain a topic of debate regarding long-term health effects.

Here in the U.S., GMOs are prevalent in many processed foods without clear labeling. This leaves consumers in the dark about what they’re eating and its impact on their health. While some brands are moving away from GMOs and calling them out on their labeling, we need a full ban on them, in my opinion.

9. Artificial Sweeteners (Aspartame and Saccharin)

Artificial sweeteners like aspartame and saccharin are controversial due to research suggesting links to obesity, metabolic disorders, and cancer in animal studies.

While they’re not outright banned, some countries limit their use more than the U.S. does.

As we learn more about how artificial sweeteners might affect our metabolism and even gut health, it’s worth noting that other nations exercise more caution in allowing these substances in everyday foods.

10. Phosphates in Processed Meats

Phosphates help processed meats retain moisture, but they’re also linked to heart disease and kidney problems.

The EU has stricter limits on phosphates, especially in meats like bacon and sausages.

In the U.S., phosphates are prevalent in processed meat, adding to the list of potentially harmful additives we are all eating on a daily basis.

We Need to Follow Suit and Stop Eating Things Banned by Other Countries

Americans have access to an incredible range of food options, but not all are good for us. The differences in food regulations between the U.S. and other countries highlight how global perspectives on food safety and health risks vary widely.

This should make us think twice about what’s in our foods and encourage us to be more proactive in reading labels and understanding what’s going into our bodies.

The government should do more to protect our health rather than look at us as a money tree that constantly rains down money when we are sick to manage symptoms when we could eliminate the problem in the first place.

Until U.S. regulations catch up, we might want to take a page from Europe and other countries by opting for whole foods, cooking at home more often, and steering clear of overly processed options. After all, it’s our health (and our future) on the line.