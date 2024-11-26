What is the Sattvic Diet?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

There are so many different diets out there that it’s hard to keep up. The latest one being talked about is the Sattvic Diet.

The Sattvic diet is a way of eating prescribed in the Ayurvedic practice of the Hindu religion, which originated 5000 years ago. Those who utilize the sattvic diet consume fresh produce and nuts, which immensely benefit their health. Sattvic foods increase energy, calmness, and mental clarity.

In essence, the Sattvic diet entails the consumption of nutritious and tasty vegetarian foods.

Ayurveda categorizes food into three types: Sattvic, Tamasic, and Rajasic. While Rajasic is overly stimulating, and the Tamasic diet is considered to induce lethargy, the Sattvic diet stands out as a pure, nutrient-rich diet that promotes longevity, strength, and mental wellness.

In this article, we will dive deeper into the unique benefits of the Sattvic diet and help you better understand if this is something you may want to try or not.

Foods You Can Eat on the Sattvic Diet

The Sattvic diet offers a wide range of foods to enjoy. Below is a list of foods you can consume:

Fruits and Vegetables : You can consume common fruits like apples, bananas, oranges, mangoes, papaya, and melons. You can also consume broccoli, zucchini, cauliflower, and green leafy vegetables like lettuce and arugula.

: You can consume common fruits like apples, bananas, oranges, mangoes, papaya, and melons. You can also consume broccoli, zucchini, cauliflower, and green leafy vegetables like lettuce and arugula. Grains and Legumes : The Sattvic diet allows the consumption of brown rice, quinoa, millet, oats, and lentils. These foods provide a good fiber content and complex carbohydrates for a balanced diet.

: The Sattvic diet allows the consumption of brown rice, quinoa, millet, oats, and lentils. These foods provide a good fiber content and complex carbohydrates for a balanced diet. Nuts and Seeds : Almonds, cashews, nuts and pistachios, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, and chia seeds are some of the produce you can consume. They are also very important for the body to get fats and protein.

: Almonds, cashews, nuts and pistachios, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, and chia seeds are some of the produce you can consume. They are also very important for the body to get fats and protein. Honey : The Sattvic diet discourages and prohibits sugar or artificial sweeteners. Hence, honey plays a significant role in the sweetness of the Sattvic diet. Alongside honey, one can consume moderate amounts of maple syrup and sugarcane juice.

: The Sattvic diet discourages and prohibits sugar or artificial sweeteners. Hence, honey plays a significant role in the sweetness of the Sattvic diet. Alongside honey, one can consume moderate amounts of maple syrup and sugarcane juice. Herbs and Spices : Cumin, turmeric, coriander, ginger, cardamom, black pepper, and basil are the usual suspects in this category. They not only render a unique flavor but also help with their medicinal properties while keeping the meals lightweight.

: Cumin, turmeric, coriander, ginger, cardamom, black pepper, and basil are the usual suspects in this category. They not only render a unique flavor but also help with their medicinal properties while keeping the meals lightweight. Oil and Ghee: Oil and ghee are used in moderation, apart from sesame and coconut oil. Besides providing flavor, they also provide healthy fats and make the Sattvic diet a balanced diet.

What Are the Health Benefits of the Sattvic Diet?

The core focus of the diet is fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. The Sattvic diet has a host of health benefits, as mentioned below:

1. Supports Immune System

A Sattvic diet provides essential nutrients, antioxidants, healthy fats, proteins, and fiber, all of which boost the immune system and promote overall health. It also supports weight loss by including foods rich in vitamins, proteins, and minerals that help reduce calorie intake and keep you feeling full and satisfied.

2. Reduces Inflammation

The Sattvic diet, which focuses on fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and plant-based proteins, is packed with anti-inflammatory compounds like antioxidants, phytochemicals, and essential fatty acids.

Eating these foods helps reduce inflammation, decrease the production of inflammatory markers in the body, and lower the risk of diseases linked to chronic inflammation.

3. Promotes Weight Loss

The Sattvic diet is highly recommended for weight loss due to its high fiber content from natural sources. It helps boost energy levels and keeps you more active. With about 40% of the diet being raw foods like fruits, nuts, and vegetables, it’s an excellent choice for shedding extra pounds.

Essentially a plant-based diet, the Sattvic approach aligns with many popular eating trends. Even the cooked meals in this diet are mostly steamed, making it a healthy, low-calorie option.

4. Improves Gut Health

Sattvic foods are usually cooked by boiling or steaming them, which ensures that fruits, vegetables, nuts, and herbs do not lose their vast reserves of nutrients. Boiling the food and its simple nature make its absorption in the body easy. This allows efficient digestion, rapid energy, and regulated metabolism.

5. Detoxifies Body

The Sattvic diet consists of freshly made meals that are light on the gut. It prevents bloating, indigestion, lethargy, and irritation. By keeping the internal systems clear, it steers the body away from toxins circulating within it.

6. Improves Mental Health

A person who regularly adheres to the Sattvic routine reaps the benefits of increased brain power, efficient nervous system functioning, improved cognition, and higher intellectual levels. People undergoing depression have shown signs of improving mental wellness as the food promotes positive thoughts and a sense of calm.

7. Improves Heart Health

A Sattvic diet supports heart health by focusing on plant-based foods and eliminating processed fats. Whole grains like brown rice provide dietary fiber, which aids in lowering cholesterol and keeping blood pressure in check. Heart-healthy fats, such as omega-3s from nuts, seeds, and avocados, play a crucial role in reducing the risk of heart disease by managing inflammation, improving blood vessel function, and balancing cholesterol levels.