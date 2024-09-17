The Mounjaro Diet: A Cure for Diabetes?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Are you thinking about starting Mounjaro to improve weight loss under the watchful eye of your doctor? If so, your food choices are a powerful tool you need to have in your toolbox.

While this medicine doesn’t exactly clash with specific foods, some can affect how you feel and how well you manage your blood sugar levels. By making smart and educated eating decisions, you can amplify Mounjaro’s benefits and take charge of your health and wellness.

In this article, we will dive deeper and show you how to fill your plate with foods rich in protein, fiber, and good carbs through the Mounjaro Diet to help you look and feel your best.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current routine.

What is Mounjaro?

Mounjaro treats type 2 diabetes by copying two natural hormones your body makes after eating: GLP-1 and GIP.

Here’s how it works:

Makes you feel full for longer

Slows down digestion

Helps your body release insulin

Tells your liver to make less sugar

These effects help keep your blood sugar steady and curb hunger, which can lead to better weight loss results. Mounjaro’s role in weight loss is not just about appetite control but also about how it influences your body’s metabolism and energy utilization.

While similar to drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, Mounjaro is a little bit different. Its active ingredient is tirzepatide, not semaglutide, like what you’d find in the others.

Mounjaro’s dual-action approach helps manage diabetes and may support weight loss efforts.

Foods to Eat While on the Mounjaro Diet

When following the Mounjaro Diet, focus on nutrient-rich foods that support your health and weight loss goals. Each meal should include a mix of lean proteins, fiber, and healthy fats to keep you feeling full and satisfied throughout the day.

Below are some tips to keep in mind when on the Mounjaro Diet:

Lean proteins like skinless poultry, fish, egg whites, tofu, and beans are essential. They help build muscle and control hunger. Whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa, oats, and whole wheat pasta provide sustained energy and keep you feeling fuller than refined carbs. Non-starchy vegetables should be a big part of your diet. Options like broccoli, spinach, bell peppers, and cucumbers are low in calories but high in nutrients and fiber. They help control blood sugar and support weight loss. Include fruits, too, preferably fresh or frozen, without added sugar. Berries, apples, and citrus fruits are great choices. Don’t forget about healthy fats from sources like olive oil, avocados, nuts, and seeds. These fats help you feel full and aid in nutrient absorption. Legumes and beans are also excellent for their combination of protein and fiber. Consider adding dairy or dairy alternatives to your diet for extra protein and calcium. Fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, and kimchi can support gut health, which may help with weight management.

The key is balance and portion control. This mix of food provides the nutrients your body needs while supporting Mounjaro’s effects on blood sugar and appetite control.

Foods to Avoid While on the Mounjaro Diet

While taking Mounjaro, it’s best to limit or avoid these foods:

Sugary items: Baked goods Desserts Candy Soda Energy drinks Fruit juices

Fried foods: French fries Onion rings Fish and chips Fried chicken

Refined carbohydrates: White bread White pasta White rice

Ultra-processed foods: Frozen meals Chicken nuggets Sweetened breakfast cereals Canned soups

Fatty meats: Marbled beef Pork belly Ribs Bacon Sausage Hot dogs

High-sodium foods: Pizza Burgers Burritos Processed cheese Chips

Foods with artificial sweeteners: Diet soda Some yogurts Certain breads Sugar-free desserts

Alcohol: All types



These foods can hinder your progress by adding excess calories, unhealthy fats, or sugars. They may also interfere with Mounjaro’s effectiveness in managing blood sugar and supporting weight loss.

Mounjaro Diet and Weight Loss

The intestine naturally produces satiation hormones, GIP and GLP-1. Mounjaro replicates these hormones, leading to a feeling of fullness sooner after eating and helping maintain that feeling longer. It also slows digestion, aiding in portion control and reducing hunger.

Additionally, Mounjaro targets brain areas that control appetite and influence eating decisions, further assisting with weight loss.

Other Tips for Mounjaro Diet Success

To achieve effective weight loss during treatment with Mounjaro, it’s essential to incorporate other healthy lifestyle changes along with a balanced diet:

Engage in regular physical activity : Strive for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming. This helps burn calories and improves overall health.

: Strive for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week, such as brisk walking, cycling, or swimming. This helps burn calories and improves overall health. Stay hydrated : Drinking adequate water throughout the day helps support digestion, maintains fullness, and aids in bodily functions.

: Drinking adequate water throughout the day helps support digestion, maintains fullness, and aids in bodily functions. Get enough quality sleep : Be sure to get around 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Quality sleep helps regulate hunger hormones, reducing cravings and preventing overeating.

: Be sure to get around 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Quality sleep helps regulate hunger hormones, reducing cravings and preventing overeating. Reduce stress levels: Manage stress through meditation, yoga, or simple relaxation techniques. Chronic stress can lead to emotional eating and weight gain, so finding ways to reduce stress is crucial.

Combining these lifestyle changes with Mounjaro treatment can enhance weight loss and promote a sustainable, healthy lifestyle. That said, be sure to work with your doctor during the entire process.