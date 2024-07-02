The Health Benefits of the Ornish Diet

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

According to research, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., with a life lost nearly every 33 seconds. In response to this significant health issue, Dean Ornish, M.D., created the Ornish Lifestyle Medicine Program and the Ornish diet.

This program focuses on lifestyle changes that can not only prevent heart disease and other chronic issues but also reverse them.

The Ornish diet is a key component of the Ornish program. To put it simply, it is a low-fat vegetarian diet that focuses on whole foods and limits ultra-processed products. The program also includes fitness, love and support, and stress management as its core elements.

This comprehensive lifestyle approach aims to improve your energy and quality of life while also boosting various chronic conditions.

In this article, we’ll dive deeper into the many benefits of the Ornish diet.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements to your current regimen.

What is the Ornish Diet?

The Ornish diet, created by Dean Ornish, MD, focuses on heart health. It significantly limits dietary fat to under 10% of daily calories, with all fats derived from plant sources.

The main objective is to halt the progression of coronary artery disease (CAD) and reduce coronary artery plaques rather than emphasizing weight loss.

The Ornish diet encourages a low-fat, lacto-ovo-vegetarian approach, focusing on plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. Additionally, it permits soy products, egg whites, and limited non-fat dairy.

According to its creator, Dean Ornish, MD, adopting this dietary pattern can promote weight loss and potentially reverse chronic ailments such as prostate cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

The diet’s mechanism is believed to involve activating genes that promote health and reversing cellular aging.

According to the 2021 U.S. News and World Report Best Diets, the Ornish diet ranks 9th in Best Diets Overall, receiving an overall score of 3.6 out of 5.

Benefits of the Ornish Diet

Below are some of the many health benefits of the Ornish diet.

1. It may help in weight loss

The Ornish diet prioritizes nutrient-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, and plant-based proteins, making it a beneficial choice for weight loss.

Research suggests that following the Ornish diet for one year led to an average weight loss of 7.5 pounds in a study involving 20 participants.

Similarly, another study involving 76 participants found that adhering to the Ornish diet resulted in an average weight loss of 5 pounds over one year.

Additional studies indicate that transitioning to a vegetarian diet may help with weight loss.

For instance, in a study of 74 individuals with type 2 diabetes, following a vegetarian diet for six months proved significantly more effective for promoting fat loss compared to a low-calorie diet.

2. Cardiovascular benefits

The research led by Dr. Ornish is a big step in understanding how making big changes in our lifestyle can maybe help reverse heart disease within a year.

Some studies look at how the Ornish diet compares to other diets. For example, a study in 2015 looked at what people eat in peripheral arterial disease (PAD). It suggests that eating healthy foods that fight inflammation and have lots of antioxidants is good.

The Ornish diet is seen as one of the good diets, but more research is needed to know how well it works compared to other heart-healthy diets for PAD.

Also, a study in 2020 looked at 14 different diets and how they affect heart risk factors. It found that a diet like Ornish’s, which is low in fat, might help lower both high and low blood pressure after six months. Other diets also helped, but not enough to make a big difference.

3. Reversal of Atherosclerosis

Atherosclerosis, characterized by the accumulation of plaque in the arteries, is a primary cause of heart attacks and strokes.

Studies have shown that when paired with other lifestyle changes, the Ornish diet can effectively reverse atherosclerosis and improve arterial function. This results in improved blood flow and a decreased risk of cardiac events.

4. Easy to follow

The Ornish diet stands out from other diet plans because it doesn’t ask you to count calories or carefully track what you eat. It is very simple to follow, and that makes it an easy diet to maintain.

According to Dr. Ornish, the diet doesn’t completely ban any specific foods, except for some animal products. However, it suggests limiting certain ingredients. You can even have some prepackaged foods like veggie burgers or whole-grain cereals as long as they have less than 3 grams of fat per serving.

Since the diet isn’t filled with lots of complicated rules, it’s easier to stick to over time.