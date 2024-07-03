A 14 Year Old Trenbolone (Tren) Influencer?

by Christian Duque

Alright guys I don’t want to be judgmental here and I certainly don’t want to sound my age but the idea of a teenager running Tren and becoming a social media star as a result of drug use is quite frankly outrageous. There’s no way I can get around the fact that a child is essentially abusing synthetic exogenous hormones in a very public way. He is openly using research chemicals, extremely powerful androgenic and anabolic substances, and he is doing it all in broad daylight. I don’t understand how social media platforms allow him to even post – let alone go viral. It goes back to the whole concept of how advanced is artificial technology really? How advanced is the algorithm and who monitors it? The idea that a child is able to post this kind of content without being flagged is almost tantamount to an endorsement of this behavior. I mean you would think that his account would be shut down.



Now I’m not advocating anyone narc him out because I’m not a snitch, but I have to be honest with you, how can someone this young get their hands on substances this powerful? That leads me to believe that perhaps his parents are willing participants in the whole experiment. I mean we cannot forget the Mini Hercules from years ago. And in that situation you had a preteen child taking anabolics in milkshakes and looking like a man. And for what? To go viral? It doesn’t make any sense. And there may also be criminal repercussions for parents that are engaging in that type of behavior. Again we’re not even talking about medical testosterone. Tren has no medical purpose. It is extremely toxic, it is extremely taxing on the body, and we have already seen some pretty irreversible effects on this child.

I’m not even going to put this youngster’s name or his Instagram handle in this article. Because I think that doing so would be creating publicity for him. I am not looking to help him gain followers or hype him up at all. To me the fact that this is even happening is not even newsworthy, it’s a tragedy. It’s a tragedy because this child is going to stop his natural testosterone production. And what’s worse is he may actually have serious health complications down the road as a result of his use now. We also don’t know where he’s getting these chemicals from, we don’t know how much he’s running, we don’t know if he’s being seen by a medical doctor. We don’t know anything. All we know is that there is a child abusing essentially a street drug used for bodybuilding purposes. That is because you will never see this drug in any hormone replacement clinic or prescribed by any medical doctor for any reason. It does not serve a medical purpose. So essentially he is injecting a very very dangerous substance and no one knows what results it will have.

Also can you imagine having this child in a school? At 14 years of age that would put him either an 8th or 9th grade. Do you honestly think that any school wants a child running around running Tren in their system? He would not be able to play any sports, either, and if he had an athletic gift, he would have totally shot any chance of getting a scholarship. He can never play high school sports because of the decision he has made. I don’t think he will ever test naturally and if he does, how long will it take before that can happen? He is basically going to fail every drug test known to man and he’s not even old enough to have a restricted driver’s license. I honestly don’t understand how it’s even possible for him to post on social media but I am not surprised that someone even at this very young age has taken performance enhancing drugs because of the fact that they are inundated with this type of content.

The bottom line is that there are plenty of channels, one in particular, that I think may have directly inspired this young man’s poor decision-making process. I don’t want to drop the responsibility on the Tren Twins, but again you’ve got a couple of youngsters themselves, maybe in their early twenties, driving around fast sports cars, eating big, getting exposure and all while running a boatload of Tren. The reality of the matter is these young kids see the Tren Twins and maybe want to emulate what they are doing. It is a very, very dangerous precedent that’s being set because of the fact that honestly they want to look like them. They assume that if they run this substance and they train and they eat clean that stardom awaits.

And what kind of a supplement company is going to sign a 14 year old knowingly rewarding anabolic steroid use at that very young age? Because this kid is not even remaining vague about his use, he is very much broadcasting it to the world. This kid is like a throwback to the Bostin Loyd era, may he rest in peace. Only Bostin was 19 years old when he ran his first real cycle. This kid’s 14. This is just so wrong on so many levels and I still cannot understand how it’s even possible?

I mean the supplement company in question even gave him a discount code. That right there speaks volumes on the liability that they could potentially be on the hook for. First of all you can’t enter into a contract with a minor. He doesn’t have the authority to sign. He does not have the capacity to sign. Anything he signs has absolutely no legal validity unless it’s for necessities. A supplement contract is not a necessity. And the owner of this company who I have a lot of respect for is a lawyer himself. This is a really, really bad look for his company and he may be potentially liable. We’re not talking about some lawsuit about labels or marketing approaches; if this kid drops dead this company may be held liable to some extent. And anybody that uses this kid’s discount code is basically enriching the child and the company because of a child’s irresponsible steroid use. And the parents, what about the parents?

Do we even know what country this kid is from? As a family law attorney I can tell you that any court in the United States would take this child away from his parents in a heartbeat if parents were allowing this kind of reckless drug use by a child of this age. Not only that but the parents could face criminal charges themselves. Just because they consent does not make it acceptable. They cannot consent to their child using illegal drugs. Because Tren is an illegal drug that serves no medical purpose. So it’s not even a question of leaving it at home or leaving it to the family because it’s not their decision to make.

In closing, I really think that the sport of bodybuilding needs to distance itself from influencers like this. I think that Instagram should pull this kid’s profile immediately. And I personally condemn any company that works with this kid on any level. Whether they’re doing it for products, whether they’re doing it for exposure, and most especially if they’re doing it for financial compensation. It takes profits over people to an all time low.

But what say you? Am I being overly judgmental here? Am I too old fashioned? Or is this really fucked up? As always thank you for reading my article, here, at Iron Magazine. Be sure to copy and paste a link to my article to all your social media feeds. It’s sure to generate considerable conversation.