The Effects of Caffeine Anhydrous on Athletic Performance

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

I think it’s safe to say that you know what caffeine is, or at least what it does. So, we can probably save the introduction.

But overall, caffeine anhydrous has been extremely popular as a supplement for weight loss and better athletic performance. It can also be found in some of the energy snacks, bars, and drinks you are used to consuming.

As a potent, concentrated caffeine powder (or pill), it is known for its efficiency and fast-acting stimulating and energizing effects.

In this article, we will dive deeper into caffeine anhydrous, how it works, and the benefits you can experience through its use.

What is Caffeine Anhydrous?

Caffeine anhydrous is a processed, dehydrated form of caffeine that appears as a white crystalline powder. Due to its potency and efficiency, it’s commonly used by athletes and those with weight loss goals.

This form of caffeine is often found in products like caffeinated chewing gum and energy bars, and it is rehydrated for energy drinks. Because of its purity, caffeine anhydrous provides a stronger and more concentrated boost compared to regular caffeine sources.

How Does Caffeine Anhydrous Work?

Caffeine, whether from natural sources or as caffeine anhydrous, works like adenosine, a neurotransmitter that makes you sleepy. Adenosine typically binds to receptors in the brain, leading to that familiar mid-afternoon slump. However, when you consume caffeine, it takes adenosine’s place on those receptors, blocking its effects.

What this does is help you stay awake and alert by preventing the drowsiness adenosine would usually cause.

4 Benefits of Caffeine Anhydrous

Below are some of the benefits of caffeine anhydrous:

1. Weight loss

Caffeine anhydrous might help with weight loss in two ways.

First, it may reduce hunger.

Second, it could increase calorie burning through a process called thermogenesis.

These effects combined are said to support weight loss.

A systematic review of studies found that caffeine may help people lose weight, reduce body fat, and improve BMI.

Many weight loss products include caffeine for these reasons. At the very least, caffeine provides more energy. This extra energy can lead to more movement, which burns more calories. As a result, caffeine has become a common ingredient in weight loss supplements.

2. Exercise performance

Caffeine, whether anhydrous or natural, is a proven performance booster. Studies show it enhances endurance in activities like running and cycling.

A review of 12 meta-analyses found that caffeine improved muscle strength and endurance. It had a bigger effect on aerobic exercise than on anaerobic exercise.

Most exercise research uses caffeine anhydrous capsules. This form allows for exact dosing, unlike coffee or tea, where caffeine content can vary. Capsules provide a standard amount, making it easier for researchers to study caffeine’s effects accurately.

3. Improves kidney function

Research indicates that caffeine anhydrous may have positive effects on kidney health. Studies have found interesting connections between caffeine intake and kidney-related issues.

One study discovered that people who consumed the most caffeine had a lower risk of developing kidney stones. This suggests that regular caffeine intake might help prevent the formation of these painful deposits in the kidneys.

Another study focused on patients with kidney disease. It revealed that those who consumed higher levels of caffeine had a significantly reduced risk of death related to their kidney condition. In fact, the risk was nearly 25% lower compared to those with lower caffeine intake.

4. Increases alertness and improves cognition

Caffeine is well-known for its ability to boost alertness, which is its most recognized benefit. Along with this, caffeine supports various cognitive enhancements.

Studies indicate that caffeine improves attention, mood, and mental clarity.

Additionally, higher doses have been shown to enhance cognitive functions, including mental sharpness, quicker reasoning abilities, and improved memory retention. These effects make caffeine a popular choice for boosting focus and cognitive performance.

Tips to Consider

If you want to use caffeine to boost your performance, follow these tips:

Start with a low dose and find the smallest amount that gives you a performance boost.

Take the caffeine about an hour before you train or compete.

Remember that doses over 6 mg per kg of body weight don’t offer extra benefits and may cause side effects.

Utilize caffeine anhydrous pre-workout in a dose of 3-6 mg per kg of body weight.

For a 150-pound athlete, a 3 mg/kg dose is about 200 milligrams of caffeine. This equals roughly two cups of coffee.

If you choose caffeine anhydrous capsules or powder, many options are available. Check the label for the right dose, as it can differ between brands and products. Remember that these guidelines apply to natural caffeine sources and caffeine anhydrous supplements.