RFK Jr. Aims to Make America Healthy Again

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

And I Believe Him!

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (we’ll just recognize him as RFK Jr. throughout this article) has been Trump’s pick as the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and I’m all about it.

While some people love the pick, there are many who hate the pick. That said, I’m not here to get all political and talk about any of that stuff in this article. The focus of this article is going to be on how RFK Jr. can help make America healthy again.

RFK Jr. has some pretty extreme views on big pharma and public health agencies. He has stated (and I believe him) that he’s going to turn things upside down and hold these companies and agencies by their ankles and shake them until they change their ways. His goal? To challenge the status quo of American health policy and I can 100% get behind that.

Our country is one of the most unhealthy out there, and it blows my mind that all of these other countries ban certain ingredients, foods, colors, etc., and here we just accept it.

I don’t understand why these government agencies aren’t doing their job to protect the health of the American people. Oh, that’s right… Because it’s easier to control you when you’re fat, slow, sick, and stupid. Add in the fact that big pharma makes a fortune off of you being sick, and it’s hard to skip over the answer that is right in front of our faces.

In this article, we are going to look at what RFK Jr. is looking to do and provide a little more insight into what our future may look like once he starts rolling up his sleeves and getting to work to help make America healthy again. I’m also going to include links to the actual articles where he said these things so that you can further read into it.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

It’s Time to Crush Big Pharma Once and For All

If you follow my content, you know I’m not a fan of big pharma at all. I believe every pharmaceutical company is corrupt and has no interest in improving health. The only thing they care about is making you a lifetime user of their drugs. They don’t want to cure, they just want to treat.

RFK Jr. has long criticized the influence of pharmaceutical companies on public health. He has accused the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of being “a crown jewel of the American economy” and has vowed to reform the agency, alleging it is “doing the bidding of Big Pharma and Big Food.”

This perspective aligns with his broader goal to reduce corporate influence in health policy, and I’m all for it.

3-Letter Agencies Are Going to Be Put on Notice

If confirmed, RFK Jr. plans to implement significant changes within HHS and its sub-agencies:

FDA Overhaul : RFK Jr. intends to restructure the FDA, focusing on transparency and accountability. He has suggested eliminating certain departments and has criticized the agency’s regulation of products like raw milk and discredited COVID treatments.

: RFK Jr. intends to restructure the FDA, focusing on transparency and accountability. He has suggested eliminating certain departments and has criticized the agency’s regulation of products like raw milk and discredited COVID treatments. NIH Funding Shift : He proposes reallocating half of the National Institutes of Health’s budget towards preventive, alternative, and holistic health approaches, emphasizing the need to study generic drugs and root-cause therapies.

: He proposes reallocating half of the National Institutes of Health’s budget towards preventive, alternative, and holistic health approaches, emphasizing the need to study generic drugs and root-cause therapies. CDC Policy Changes: RFK Jr. aims to reverse the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations on water fluoridation, despite some evidence supporting its benefits for dental health.

RFK Jr. Has Controversial Views on Vaccines

A central aspect of RFK Jr.’s public health philosophy is his skepticism towards vaccines. Since we all have seen what happened during the pandemic, the roll-out of the vax, and the side effects, most people finally understand that getting the vaccine may not have been the best idea for their health (both short-term and long-term).

For a while now, RFK Jr. has questioned the safety and efficacy of vaccines, a stance that has drawn criticism from the medical community. He stated that he does not intend to remove vaccines but emphasizes the importance of informed choice and transparency regarding vaccine safety data.

The fact that so many people were forced to put something into their bodies that they didn’t want or believe in (in my opinion) should be illegal. We should have 100% control over what we put in our bodies without fear of losing jobs or being unable to travel freely.

What is the Potential Impact on Public Health?

RFK Jr.’s proposed policies could lead to significant shifts in public health strategies:

Regulatory Changes : A restructured FDA could result in tougher oversight of pharmaceutical products, potentially affecting drug approvals and availability.

: A restructured FDA could result in tougher oversight of pharmaceutical products, potentially affecting drug approvals and availability. Research Focus : Redirecting NIH funding towards alternative health approaches may change the landscape of medical research, possibly at the expense of conventional treatments.

: Redirecting NIH funding towards alternative health approaches may change the landscape of medical research, possibly at the expense of conventional treatments. Public Health Initiatives: Revising CDC guidelines on water fluoridation and vaccine recommendations could influence public health practices and perceptions.

What Has the Response Been to Inserting RFK Jr. into the Mix?

RFK Jr.’s nomination has caused a wide range of reactions:

Pharmaceutical Industry : Some pharmaceutical executives have expressed concerns about potential disruptions, highlighting the FDA’s pivotal role in ensuring drug safety and innovation.

: Some pharmaceutical executives have expressed concerns about potential disruptions, highlighting the FDA’s pivotal role in ensuring drug safety and innovation. Public Health Advocates : Many public health professionals have raised alarms about RFK Jr.’s vaccine skepticism and its implications for public health.

: Many public health professionals have raised alarms about RFK Jr.’s vaccine skepticism and its implications for public health. General Public: Public opinion is divided, with some supporting RFK Jr.’s efforts to challenge corporate influence, while others fear the consequences of his proposed changes.

RFK Jr. Could Be the Man to Fix Our Health Crisis in America

Again, I’m not going to get into politics here, but I truly believe that RFK Jr. is the right man for the job. The man is 70 years old and puts most 20-year-olds to shame. Not only does he understand health, but his understanding of policy and things that are wrong in our system makes him extremely qualified.

The nomination of RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary could be the pivotal moment for U.S. health policy and help reverse decades of unhealthy policies being pushed upon the American people.

Sure, there are going to be people who don’t like the guy. And sure, there are going to be people who don’t care about the changes he wants to make because they are fat and lazy individuals who don’t care about their health. But the net positive here, I feel, is worth it. Not only that, but you can’t please everyone.

But in the end, I’m excited to see all the changes that are made if RFK Jr. rolls up his sleeves and actually does the things that should have been done years ago with health policy and big pharma.

The future looks bright, in my opinion. And I wish nothing but the best for RFK Jr. when he starts getting the ball rolling on making changes.