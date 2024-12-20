Deepfake Health Scams: The Dangerous Trend You Need to Know About

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Imagine scrolling through social media and seeing a well-known doctor passionately explaining how a dietary supplement can “cure” type 2 diabetes. Sounds convincing, right? But what if I told you that the doctor never said any of it? Welcome to the unsettling world of deepfake health scams, where AI-generated videos are being used to mislead and exploit unsuspecting individuals.

We’ve seen it done with celebrities, and now deepfake health scams are becoming more prevalent on social media and online, with people believing it’s actually the doctor saying these things rather than AI putting the video together.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper and break this down so it’s easy to understand — and even easier to protect yourself.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What Are Deepfakes?

Deepfakes are videos created using artificial intelligence to manipulate someone’s likeness. I’m sure you have seen videos on social media of people talking about deepfakes that look so realistic that they would have sworn it was the actual celebrity saying/doing it.

But how is it done?

By training algorithms on countless hours of video and audio, these tools can make it look like someone is saying or doing things they never actually did. It’s like Photoshop but for video — and way more dangerous when it comes to health (as if we need more fakes in the industry Photoshopping things and making fake videos).

That being said, things are getting crazy as scammers are now using deepfake technology to impersonate trusted doctors and health professionals, tricking people into buying unproven supplements or miracle cures.

One recent example involved a leading Australian endocrinologist whose likeness was used in a deepfake video promoting a supposed diabetes treatment. The video, of course, was fake, but many viewers didn’t know that.

How These Scams Work

Here’s the scary part: these videos are incredibly convincing. They feature health professionals who appear to explain how a specific supplement can cure or drastically improve chronic conditions like diabetes. The scammers target individuals desperate for solutions, playing on their emotions and trust in medical experts.

For example, one deepfake video circulated on social media showed a doctor supposedly claiming that the entire medical community was lying about diabetes treatments. The goal? To push viewers toward a supplement that has no scientific basis.

The scam doesn’t just harm individuals who buy these bogus products — it also damages the reputations of the professionals being impersonated. Personally, I hope they find who’s behind the deepfake health scams and sue the pants off them.

The Deepfake Health Scam Numbers Don’t Lie

If you think this is just an isolated problem, think again. Over 1,000 unique deepfake videos promoting unverified health products have already been identified. Many of these target health-conscious communities, from people with chronic illnesses to fitness enthusiasts.

Why are scammers so effective? Because the supplements they promote are often sold online, bypassing regulations that would normally catch fraudulent claims. Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram are prime hunting grounds for these scams, and they’re struggling to keep up with the problem.

Why Should This Matter to You?

The consequences of falling for one of these scams can be severe.

First, there’s the financial cost — these fake supplements are often overpriced and offer no real benefits. But more importantly, relying on unproven treatments can delay proper medical care, putting your health at serious risk.

Let’s say you’re managing type 2 diabetes. Instead of following your doctor’s advice, you start taking a supplement you saw in a deepfake video. If that supplement doesn’t work — and spoiler, it won’t — you could experience worsening symptoms, leading to long-term complications.

And let’s not forget the toll these scams take on the medical community. Health professionals who’ve spent their lives building trust and credibility are being dragged into these fraudulent schemes against their will, and their names and medical practices are being ruined.

How to Spot a Deepfake Scam

Here’s how you can protect yourself:

Check the Source

Is the video coming from a verified account or a random page? Reputable health professionals and organizations will always share information through trusted channels.

Look for Red Flags

Does the video claim to have a “miracle cure” being stated? Is it using overly dramatic language like “Doctors don’t want you to know this,” as scammers thrive on sensationalism?

Do Your Homework

Before trying any new supplement, consult your doctor and look for scientific evidence supporting its use. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Report Suspicious Content

If you come across a deepfake video or misleading ad, report it to the platform. Many social media companies have systems in place to investigate and remove harmful content.

What Social Media Platforms Are Doing

You might be wondering, “Aren’t social media platforms supposed to stop this stuff?” They’re trying, but it’s an uphill battle (especially while they’re trying to suppress all of us from exercising our 1st amendment rights).

Platforms like Facebook and Instagram have pledged to crack down on deepfake content, but the technology evolves quickly, making it hard to stay ahead of everything before it blows up everywhere.

One of the biggest challenges is identifying deepfakes in real-time. Unlike traditional scams, these videos are harder to detect because they look so authentic. Until platforms figure out a better way to tackle this issue, the responsibility largely falls on us — the viewers — to stay vigilant and not only report such posts and videos but also comment that they are fake. People read the comments, so make your voice heard.

The Bigger Picture

Deepfakes aren’t just a health problem — they’re a societal one. The same technology is being used to spread political misinformation, create revenge porn (remember when people were making porn videos that made it look like Taylor Swift?), and manipulate public opinion.

In the context of health, though, the stakes feel especially high. People’s lives and well-being are on the line.

This issue isn’t going away anytime soon, but by staying informed and critical of what we see online, we can protect ourselves and others from these deepfake health scams.