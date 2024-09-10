Dave Bautista Lost All His Muscle – But Why?

The internet seems to be raging on fire lately with the recent images of Dave Bautista. More specifically, his weight loss. Many on the internet claim his “transformation” is due to his plant-based diet. While that may be part of it, there’s more going on here than just his change in dietary preferences.



In this article, we are going to dive deeper into the Dave Bautista weight loss news and talk about what could truly be the cause. Being that I’m not Dave Bautista, nor am I in his inner circle, I can only speculate. However, I believe my opinion on this has some real merit.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition, or adding any supplements to your current routine.

Is Dave Bautista Smaller Due to a Plant-Based Diet?

If you’ve followed Dave Bautista over his career, you’d know this dude was jacked to the max. Everything about him oozed muscularity, and at his peak of over 300 pounds, he was one of the most sought-after wrestlers in the WWE and on the big screen. His personality won him over in the industry and it’s for that reason he had his rise to fame.

Now, in order to get that big and maintain his size, Dave Bautista had to consume a massive number of calories. Prior to his weight loss, he was consuming whatever he wanted. Everything from steak, chicken, fish, burgers, pizza, and everything else the typical American would consume.

At the age of 55, it would be wrong to assume he can maintain his 300-pound physique and keep all his muscle mass. Not only is it unhealthy, but it’s nearly a full-time job trying to manage a physique of his caliber.

The decision for Dave Bautista to go plant-based, I’m sure, wasn’t easy. After all, when you’re that big and are known for such a physique, it’s difficult to look at yourself in the mirror and see yourself smaller. Don’t believe me? Ask any bodybuilder who downsized when they hung up their posing trunk, and they’ll tell you about the mental gymnastics they were playing every time they passed a mirror.

I’m certain that Dave Bautista is smart enough to still get in quality protein with all the essential amino acids from a variety of plant-based sources. I don’t believe for a second that he’s not on top of his nutrition and paying close attention to his protein and micronutrient intake. That said, a plant-based diet is a great way to drop body fat, and I believe it played a role in his downsizing.

But is his plant-based diet the real reason Dave Bautista seemed to lose all his muscle? No, I don’t believe that at all. So, what was it?

Getting Off Anabolics WILL Cause You to Shrink

I cannot tell you with certainty that Dave Bautista was using steroids to get his larger-than-life physique, but I think we can all assume he had some help. The fact that Dave Bautista is not getting any younger and is 55 years old should tell you more than all the gossip circulating around on the internet today.

Dave Bautista looks healthy. Everyone keeps speculating there’s something wrong with him that he looks sickly, he’s a fraction of his former self, etc. When I see Dave Bautista online today, I see a healthy male who looks to be putting his health first and making changes to make his health a priority.

When you get off steroids, you will shrink to some extent. It’s nearly impossible to come off anabolics and maintain your current physique without seeing some muscle loss and causing a smoother appearance. Your cuts won’t be as deep, and you’ll lose that 3D look. But in the long run, that’s fine if your priorities change.

Far too many people think that at 55, Dave Bautista should look like the 300-pound wrestler he once was. That’s a pipedream. In fact, in doing so, he’s putting a ton of stress on his aging body and pumping himself with so many anabolics that it would probably do massive damage to his body and health.

I commend Dave Bautista for taking a step back, realizing he needed to change some things in his life, and who are we to judge his decision?

At his heaviest, his face was getting round, and while his physique was unattainable by the masses, we all should know that it wasn’t the epitome of health. And I truly think Dave Bautista realized that.

Everyone is Quick to Judge Dave Bautista

Maybe I’m getting older and care less about these types of things, but let the man live his life. Who are we to judge him and make gossip articles and blast it on the news that the man looks like he’s sick or that a plant-based diet made him lose all his lean muscle mass?

I’m going in the opposite direction with my viewpoint. I’m glad he got off the sauce and is making his health a major priority and taking the necessary steps to ensure his longevity as he ages. Staying 300+ pounds in your 50s by using anabolics can take some years off his life. With kids, I’m sure he wants to be around as long as possible to see his kids grow up and make an impact on society.

It’s time we let the man live his life. At 55 and in his physical condition, he still looks better and is fitter than 90% of Americans out there (including the people who are gossiping about his weight loss) and has enough money that we can all combine our net worths and never even get close to his. Let the man be.

Author:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is the owner of Weik Fitness. He is a globally recognized and prolific writer. With a passion for creating health and fitness content, Matt’s work has been featured on thousands of websites, over 100 magazines, and he has authored over a dozen published books.