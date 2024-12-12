Are Maca Root Supplements Good for Energy & Hormonal Balance?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

You’ve probably heard of maca root supplements if you’re into health supplements. Unfortunately, not everyone knows the health benefits associated with this particular plant.

Maca, a plant native to Peru’s Andes mountains, has been used for thousands of years as both food and medicine. This cruciferous vegetable, related to broccoli and cabbage, is now gaining global popularity for its potential health benefits.

Maca root, often consumed as a powdered supplement, is known for its earthy flavor, specifically in Peruvian cuisine. Beyond its culinary use, maca is believed to offer many health benefits. These may include boosting libido, increasing fertility, enhancing energy, improving mood, and managing menopause symptoms.

Some people also use it to treat erectile dysfunction and lower blood pressure. Despite being called “Peruvian ginseng,” maca is not botanically related to ginseng.

To further help understand maca root and maca root supplements, we are going to dive deeper into the topic and unpack some of the many benefits you can experience through its use.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What Are Maca Root Supplements?

Maca root, scientifically known as Lepidium Meyenii, is a plant that grows in Peru’s Andes mountains. Peruvians have used it in traditional medicine for hundreds of years, and its health benefits have earned it the nickname “Peruvian ginseng.”

This root vegetable is packed with nutrients. It contains:

Proteins

Fats

Fiber

Vitamins (B1, B2, C, and E)

Minerals (calcium, potassium, iron, copper, zinc, and manganese)

People use maca root for various purposes, from improving energy levels to supporting reproductive health. Its long history of use in Peru has sparked interest in its potential benefits on a global stage.

5 Benefits of Maca Root Supplements

Below are some of the potential benefits of maca root supplements:

1. Increases libido

Maca root is widely known for its potential to boost libido, with some scientific studies supporting this claim.

A 2002 study found that men who took 1.5 to 3 grams of maca daily experienced increased libido compared to a placebo group.

A 2010 review also suggested that maca might enhance sexual function, though more research is needed.

Additionally, a 2015 study found that maca root could help reduce sexual dysfunction in postmenopausal women taking antidepressants.

2. Treats erectile dysfunction

Maca root supplements have been reported to enhance sexual function.

In a randomized, double-blind clinical trial, 50 men who had mild erectile dysfunction (ED) were given to either the treatment group who had maca or the placebo group. Those in the treatment group took 2.4 g of maca for 12 weeks. After 12 weeks, the group given maca showed an increase in performance when compared to the placebo group.

In another report, researchers studied four previous clinical trials. Some of the studies showed that maca supplements had positive effects on boosting sexual function in women and men.

3. Improves energy and endurance

According to a 2022 study, 60 participants were given maca extract or a placebo for around a month. Both groups reported decreased measures of fatigue. However, those who were younger than 45 years showed majorly lower fatigue levels in the maca group. The study concluded that maca extract may have anti-fatigue effects in young adult women.

Another study measured the effects of taking 3 g of black or red maca or placebo daily in people living at high and low altitudes. Researchers reported that after 12 weeks, energy scores were enhanced the most in those taking red maca, and both black and red maca were well tolerated and showed no adverse effects.

4. Mental health benefits

Maca root is known for its adaptogenic qualities, which may positively influence mood and mental health. By helping to regulate the body’s stress response and maintain neurotransmitter equilibrium, maca could potentially ease anxiety, depression, and mood fluctuations.

Additionally, research indicates that maca might also boost cognitive function and memory, suggesting it could be a valuable addition to mental health support strategies.

5. Reduces sun damage

An older study in animals found that maca supplements might help protect the skin from harmful UV rays.

Another animal study in 2011 found that maca leaf extracts might help prevent the formation of sunburn cells.

How to Take Maca Root Supplements?

Maca root is available in various forms, including tablets, capsules, liquid, and powder, but no established guidelines exist for its use.

Evidence regarding a standard dose is limited, as studies have employed varying amounts, typically under medical supervision.

Generally, adults use doses of 1.5 to 3.5 grams daily for six to 16 weeks, though this may vary based on the preparation.