8 Signs and Symptoms of a Protein Deficiency

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

A protein deficiency can derail your progress and results in the gym.

The fact is protein serves as a fundamental building block for the body, supporting various functions beyond muscle growth and satiety. It’s found in every cell, contributing to the health of tissues to bones, and even skin.

While protein deficiency symptoms exist, they are uncommon in individuals residing in developed countries with access to diverse food options. For instance, a protein deficiency in the US is rare but not out of the realm of possibilities.

Although protein deficiency is rare in such contexts, understanding its signs remains important. This knowledge helps us to ensure we maintain an adequate intake of this essential macronutrient. From muscle repair to hormone production, protein plays a crucial role in overall health.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about the signs and symptoms of a protein deficiency so it can be avoided in the early stages.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What is a Protein Deficiency?

A protein deficiency arises when your intake fails to meet your body’s needs, impacting millions worldwide, especially in Central Africa and South Asia.

While rare in developed nations like America, some individuals still consume insufficient protein, leading to gradual changes like muscle wasting.

Symptoms range from subtle changes to severe issues, such as edema and skin lesions.

Monitoring protein intake and addressing a protein deficiency promptly is crucial for overall health and well-being.

8 Symptoms of Protein Deficiency

Below are some of the most notable signs and symptoms of a protein deficiency:

1. High cholesterol

High cholesterol and triglycerides stem not only from fatty foods but also from inflammation, hormonal imbalances, and diets rich in processed and sugary items.

Substituting protein-rich foods with sugary snacks and refined carbs can hamper fat processing by the liver and cells, leading to increased cholesterol levels.

Research suggests a potential inverse correlation between protein consumption and heart disease risk. Hence, prioritizing protein-rich foods may help maintain heart health and manage cholesterol levels.

2. Edema or swelling

Kwashiorkor, characterized by bilateral swelling, is primarily linked to low albumin levels in the body. Albumin helps in maintaining fluid within blood vessels.

Insufficient albumin leads to an imbalance in fluid distribution, prompting the body to retain more water and sodium, resulting in swelling.

3. Fatty liver

Fatty liver, seen in kwashiorkor, involves fat buildup in liver cells. If untreated, it may lead to fatty liver disease, causing liver inflammation and scarring.

While commonly associated with obesity and excessive alcohol intake, it can also occur in cases of protein deficiency. Impaired synthesis of fat-transporting proteins might contribute to this condition.

Understanding these factors highlights the complexity of kwashiorkor’s effects on the body.

4. Mood swings

Protein is essential for neurotransmitter production in the brain. Amino acids, the building blocks of protein, form many neurotransmitters.

Insufficient protein intake can restrict neurotransmitter synthesis, affecting brain function. Low levels of neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin, influenced by protein deficiency, may lead to mood disorders such as depression or aggression.

Hence, it is advised to take enough protein to support brain health at its best as well as neurotransmitter balance.

5. Muscle loss and weakness

Skeletal muscle is the muscle that is attached to the bones. It is the type of muscle that helps our body move, which is why preventing a protein deficiency is vital.

When you consume high amounts of protein, it helps build and maintain skeletal muscle mass and strength.

The human body breaks down skeletal muscle tissue for energy consumption when there is not enough protein to use. This can lead to muscle atrophy, and even minor muscle loss can affect your strength and movement.

6. Hair, nail, and skin problem

Hair, skin, and nails rely heavily on proteins such as elastin, collagen, and keratin for their health and integrity. Low protein intake and a protein deficiency can lead to issues like brittle or thinning hair, dry and flaky skin, and deep ridges on fingernails.

While diet isn’t the sole factor, ensuring sufficient protein intake is crucial for maintaining the health of these tissues.

7. Weakness and fatigue

Low protein intake may not immediately affect your energy levels or strength within a day, but over time, it can lead to muscle breakdown as your body attempts to compensate. This also leads you down the path to a potential protein deficiency.

Weakness and fatigue are among the earliest signs of protein deficiency, particularly concerning for older adults.

Research suggests that insufficient protein intake is associated with frailty in individuals aged 60 or older, characterized by weakness, low energy, and unintentional weight loss.

8. Poor sleep

Unstable blood sugar levels, coupled with increased cortisol and reduced serotonin production, can contribute to poor sleep and insomnia.

Carbohydrates lead to higher insulin levels compared to fat or protein. Consuming protein-rich foods before bedtime helps in tryptophan and serotonin synthesis while having minimal impact on blood glucose levels.

Moreover, protein slows the absorption of sugar during meals, promoting more stable blood sugar levels throughout the night.