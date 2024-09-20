7 Healthier McDonald’s Food Orders, as per a Dietitian

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

What if I told you that there are healthier McDonald’s food orders you can make that won’t cause you to look like Grimace? There are! But as with anything nutrition-related, it’s about making better choices with the food you order and put in your mouth.

Are you craving a Big Mac but worried about your waistline? I’m not going to lie, back in the day, I could pound down two Big Macs and still be hungry. Today, just writing the word causes me to gain weight.

But all jokes aside, the golden arches of McDonald’s may not seem somewhere you would get a healthy option but don’t write off this fast-food giant just yet.

If you’re like me, a dad who runs kids around to sports practices and games (while coaching each team), a quick pit stop at McDonald’s is often a necessity due to our busy schedules where we are always on the go.

Whether you’re gearing up for a busy day or satisfying a nostalgic craving for those childhood favorite McNuggets, you’re not alone in your McDonald’s moments. The convenience of McDonald’s in our busy lives is something we can all relate to.

The good news? You can indulge without derailing your nutrition goals. Surprisingly, McDonald’s menu has evolved, offering options that cater to the health-conscious consumer.

With a little know-how, you can navigate the menu to find choices that align with your dietary needs.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper and unwrap the secrets to eating smart at McDonald’s, proving that fast food and healthy eating aren’t always mutually exclusive.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current routine.

7 McDonald’s Food Options That Are Healthy

Below are some healthy options to order at McDonald’s.

1. Egg McMuffin

Calories: 310

Fat: 13g

Sodium: 770mg

Carbs: 30g

Protein: 17g

By far one of my favorite options at McDonald’s is the Egg McMuffin, which is a standout nutritious breakfast choice at McDonald’s (or any time of day with their all-day breakfast options). This delicious sandwich offers a well-balanced combination of protein, carbs, and fats, making it both satisfying and filling.

With only 33% of the daily recommended sodium intake, it’s a relatively low-sodium option. The 17 grams of protein help keep hunger at bay, while the 3 grams of fiber contribute to digestive health.

Its simple ingredients mirror a homemade breakfast, making it a smart and reassuring choice for those seeking a healthier fast-food option.

2. Chicken Nuggets (10 pieces)

Calories: 410

Total fat: 24g

Saturated fat: 4g

Protein: 23g

Carbs: 26g

Sugar: 0g

Sodium: 850mg

Chicken nuggets provide a protein-packed meal option at McDonald’s.

With 23 grams of protein and only 410 calories, they offer a filling choice without excessive calorie intake. Surprisingly, they contain less saturated fat compared to some burger options, with only 4 grams per serving. This lower saturated fat content is beneficial for heart health, as high saturated fat intake is linked to increased LDL cholesterol levels.

The nuggets also contain no sugar, making them a suitable option for those monitoring their sugar intake.

3. Filet-O-Fish

Calories: 390

Fat: 19g

Carbs: 39g

Protein: 16g

The filet-o-fish offers a seafood alternative on the McDonald’s menu. Fish is known for its health benefits, typically being lean and rich in nutrients.

While the fish is fried, it still provides a reasonable 390 calories with 16 grams of protein. For those looking to reduce fat intake, requesting your fish sandwich without cheese or sauce can drastically improve its nutritional profile. This option allows customers to enjoy the benefits of fish in a fast-food setting.

4. Sausage Breakfast Burrito

Calories: 310

Fat: 17g

Carbs: 25g

Protein: 13g

Sugar: 2g

The sausage breakfast burrito is a great breakfast option for those on the go. It provides a good protein source while keeping calories in check at 310. With only 2 grams of sugar, it helps avoid the energy crash often associated with high-sugar breakfasts.

Nutritionists suggest it as a decent choice when other options are limited. Customers can also ask about adding vegetables to the burrito to enhance its nutritional value, increasing its overall micronutrient profile.

5. McCrispy

Calories: 470

Fat: 20g (Saturated fat: 5g)

Sodium: 1,140mg

Carbs: 46g (Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 9g)

Protein: 26g

The McCrispy offers a satisfying meal with a good balance of nutrients. Its 26 grams of protein contribute to satiety, while the 470 calories provide substantial energy.

The chicken patty contains only 5 grams of saturated fat, which is relatively low for a fried option. However, its high sodium content (50% of the daily recommended value) is a consideration for those monitoring their salt intake.

Despite this, it can be a suitable choice for active individuals who may require higher sodium intake when consumed in moderation and balanced with lower-sodium meals throughout the day.

6. Apple Slices

Calories: 15

Fat: 0g

Carbs: 4g

Protein: 0g

Sugar: 3g

Apple slices are the healthiest option at McDonald’s by far to order with your sandwich of choice.

With just 15 calories, no fat, and 3 grams of natural sugar per serving, they’re an ideal side for any meal. This fresh fruit choice provides essential nutrients and fiber, making it a smart alternative to fries or desserts for health-conscious customers.

7. Vanilla Cone

Calories: 200

Fat: 5g

Carbs: 33g

Sugar: 23g

Protein: 5g

The Vanilla cone offers a moderate treat for sweet cravings. At 200 calories, it’s a satisfying dessert without excessive calories or fat. Its low sodium content and 5 grams of protein are additional benefits.

While it contains 23 grams of sugar, this is lower than many other fast-food desserts. If you decide to skip the side with your sandwich, you could slide this into your meal and still not destroy your macros for the day.