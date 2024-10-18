by Matt Weik

Constipation can be enough to cause you to cancel your plans. You end up not feeling well due to your situation, and it can ruin your entire day. But you don’t have to live with constipation if you can naturally prevent and relieve it.

Nearly one in six adults in the U.S. suffer from this digestive issue, which can turn a basic bodily function into a real challenge.

From infrequent bowel movements to straining and feeling blocked, constipation can disrupt daily life. But we have some good news: relief might be as close as your kitchen.

Increasing your fiber intake could be a simple, natural way to get things moving again.

In this article, we will dive deeper and explore how certain foods can help relieve constipation and promote digestive health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition, or adding any new supplements to your regimen.

What Causes Constipation?

Constipation occurs when bowel movements become infrequent or difficult. People experiencing this condition may have fewer than three bowel movements per week, pass hard or lumpy stools, strain during defecation, or feel like they haven’t completely emptied their bowels.

There are several factors that can lead to constipation. The condition may result from problems with the nerves or muscles in the colon, insufficient fluid intake, or a diet low in fiber. Difficulties coordinating the muscles involved in defecation can also contribute to constipation.

It’s not just physical conditions that can lead to constipation. Our lifestyle choices also play a significant role. Lack of physical activity often results in sluggish bowel movements. Also, certain medications can disrupt normal digestive processes, which may cause or worsen constipation.

7 Foods That Can Relieve Constipation

You don’t have to lay there and feel horrible due to constipation. By consuming certain foods, you can take control of your digestive health and help get things moving.

The foods below are not exotic or hard to find. In fact, they are likely already in your kitchen and waiting to provide you with some relief.

1. Probiotics

Probiotics offer a natural solution to constipation. These beneficial bacteria, found in foods like yogurt, kefir, and sauerkraut, can significantly improve gut health. Research shows they may reduce constipation symptoms by 10-40% compared to placebos.

Kefir, in particular, has been found effective in relieving constipation among people with certain disabilities. Homemade sauerkraut is another potent source, with just two tablespoons containing as many beneficial bacteria as some probiotic supplements.

2. Prunes

Prunes have earned their reputation as a go-to remedy for constipation. These dried plums are packed with fiber, which helps move food through the digestive system more efficiently. They also contain sorbitol, a sugar alcohol with natural laxative properties.

Studies have shown prunes to be more effective than some common over-the-counter remedies for mild to moderate constipation. Prune juice offers similar benefits, providing a safe and effective way to relieve constipation.

3. Berries

Berries serve as a tasty and effective remedy for constipation. These colorful fruits are rich in both soluble and insoluble fiber, which work together to promote healthy digestion.

Soluble fiber forms a gel in the digestive tract, adding bulk and softening stools.

Insoluble fiber, found in berry seeds and skins, speeds up food movement through the intestines. Raspberries stand out as a fiber powerhouse, with one cup providing nearly a third of the daily recommended fiber intake.

4. Veggies

Vegetables are excellent sources of dietary fiber and contain high water content, which helps prevent hard, difficult-to-pass stools.

Colorful vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and Brussels sprouts are particularly beneficial. These can be enjoyed raw for maximum fiber content, but they retain significant nutritional benefits even when cooked.

5. Whole wheat foods

Whole wheat products offer a fiber-rich solution to constipation. Foods like whole wheat bread, cereal, and pasta are excellent sources of insoluble fiber, which adds bulk to stools and helps them move through the digestive system more quickly. Wheat bran, the outer layer of the wheat kernel, is particularly effective.

Studies have shown that increasing bran intake can significantly improve bowel habits in both children and adults. To get the best of whole wheat food products, consume them raw or lightly cooked.

6. Kiwi

Recent studies highlight kiwi’s potential as a natural remedy for constipation. This fruit’s high content of fiber, polyphenols, and vitamin C may positively influence gut microbiota and intestinal motility.

To get the best of kiwi, consuming it with its skin is recommended, as it contains the most fiber.

Research indicates that eating three gold-fleshed kiwis daily can significantly increase bowel movements, produce softer stools, reduce straining, and reduce gastrointestinal discomfort in mildly constipated individuals.

Furthermore, kiwi consumption has shown promising results in improving bloating and constipation symptoms for those with chronic constipation.

7. Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes and regular potatoes offer natural relief for constipation due to their high fiber content.

A medium-baked sweet potato with skin provides 3.8 grams of fiber, while a small baked potato contains 3 grams. The skin of these vegetables holds most of the fiber, making it crucial to consume them whole for maximum benefits.