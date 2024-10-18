5 Benefits of an Animal Flow Workout

by Matt Weik

You’re not alone if you’ve never heard of an animal flow workout. Heck, I’m deep in the fitness industry, and I’ve never heard of it either. When I stumbled upon it, I figured it would be a cool topic to write about — so here we are.

The fact is, fitness goes beyond just building muscle and strength. While these are important, they’re not the end-all-be-all.

Endurance and flexibility also play crucial roles in overall health. This is where animal flow comes in. This innovative exercise program brings a fresh approach to fitness by doing animal-mimicking movements. Think along the lines of crawling, squatting, and reaching — actions that engage your entire body.

Unlike traditional workouts, animal flow aims for a more complete fitness experience. It’s not just about lifting weights; it’s about moving your body in new, challenging ways.

Research hints at the many benefits this type of training can offer. Animal flow might be worth exploring if you’re looking to shake up your fitness routine and push your body in different directions.

In this article, we will dive deeper into what an animal flow workout is, along with the benefits you may experience.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition, or adding any new supplements to your regimen.

What is an Animal Flow Workout?

Animal flow is a dynamic, ground-based workout that blends elements of yoga, gymnastics, and animal-inspired movements to improve mobility, strength, and overall wellness.

This bodyweight fitness practice uses your own resistance by pulling or pushing against a fixed surface, allowing you to build strength and flexibility without the need for weights. The nice thing is it’s accessible and effective for all fitness levels.

Research on Quadrupedal Movement Training (QMT) using animal flow has shown promising results.

A 2016 study found that four weeks of QMT improved joint awareness (proprioception) and working memory.

In 2017, another study revealed that different variations of the “Beast” exercise significantly activated core muscles.

In a recent study, 42 participants added two 60-minute animal flow sessions weekly to their regular training for eight weeks.

The results showed significant improvements in joint mobility, balance, upper body endurance, and overall movement quality. These gains were considered both statistically significant and meaningful in a clinical context.

Benefits of an Animal Flow Workout

Below are some of the benefits you can experience through the use of an animal flow workout:

1. Improves range of motion

Animal flow offers benefits that extend beyond its own practice. It improves traditional strength training exercises and can significantly boost performance in fundamental lifts like squats, deadlifts, and the bench press.

Animal flow helps develop the ankle and hip mobility needed for proper form for squats and deadlifts. For instance, the “active ape” and “lateral ape leaps” movements require deep squatting positions.

Regular practice can increase your range of motion, allowing deeper squats and better deadlift starting positions.

Bench press enthusiasts can benefit from crab-style movements in animal flow. These exercises can help maintain shoulder health, reducing pain during heavy benching sessions.

By improving the overall range of motion, animal flow helps you maintain better lift form. This increased efficiency means less energy wasted and a lower risk of injury.

2. Improves balance and coordination

Animal flow’s unique movements challenge your body in new ways, much like learning a dance routine. These multidirectional exercises do more than just work your muscles — they sharpen your coordination skills.

Quadrupedal Movement Training (QMT), a key component of animal flow, has been linked to improved proprioception. This is your body’s ability to sense its position and movement in space. Think of it as your internal GPS system.

Good proprioception helps you:

Stay balanced on uneven ground

Coordinate complex movements

Perform daily tasks more smoothly

Execute exercises with better form

3. Builds muscle strength

Animal flow relies solely on body weight for resistance, challenging muscles through balance-focused movements.

Research shows Quadrupedal Movement Training (QMT) effectively strengthens small stabilizer muscles, improving motion control and balance. Core strength also benefits from crawling exercises.

Unlike traditional weight training with rest periods, animal flow’s continuous, flowing sequences build muscular endurance. This approach pushes muscles to work for extended periods without breaks, enhancing their ability to resist fatigue.

4. Improves mental toughness

Animal flow demands intense mental focus and physical discipline. It challenges you to control your body through complex, multi-planar movements — a task that’s not exactly easy. While it’s okay to take breaks, the real test is pushing yourself to continue.

This practice often requires holding uncomfortable positions and moving in unfamiliar patterns. It’s a different kind of challenge compared to traditional weightlifting. Animal flow pushes you to manipulate your body in unique, powerful ways.

Don’t roll your eyes it until you’ve tried it. Whether you think it looks impressive or silly, the experience of animal flow often exceeds expectations. It’s a test of both mind and body that might surprise you.

5. It’s fun

Exercise should be enjoyable, and animal flow delivers on this front. This workout regimen offers a unique blend of challenge and excitement without leaving you feeling completely drained.

Unlike some intense workouts that leave you feeling battered, animal flow aims to energize and engage you. It transforms exercise into a playful experience reminiscent of how we moved as children.