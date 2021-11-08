Walking at THIS Time of Day Can Improve Your Health

by Matt Weik

A few steps can enlighten your perspective, infuse creativity, boost productivity, and improve your overall health. Yes, you read it right! Walking can be incredibly beneficial. Walking is one of the most versatile exercises that you can perform anywhere and at just about any time. It can improve cardiovascular fitness, reduce body fat, boost endurance, and strengthen the bones. Also, it can make you feel fresh, enhance your mood, and leave you energized for the entire day.



As per a study by the Victorian Government, a 30-minute walk per day can alleviate a wide range of health concerns associated with inactivity, obesity, and chronic diseases.

How Long Should You Walk For?

AHA (American Heart Association) recommends around 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week. If you were to break down the match, it breaks down to approximately 30 minutes of exercise per day to be completed five times a week.

Now, you might be thinking and asking yourself, “When is the best time to walk?” Well, walking at any hour of the day is good, but choosing the best time for you will help you adhere to the regimen and get the best results possible. But how does the time really make a difference? Walking at different times affects your body differently. Let’s see what’s more suitable for you, morning, evening, or afternoon.

A Morning Walk

If you are a morning person, a morning walk will fit perfectly in your schedule. It can make for a great start to the day, and walking in the morning also gets it out of the way so you can be productive all day long. But if you are a night owl, you might struggle a bit getting up and moving so early.

Do you want to burn more body fat? Start walking in the morning! According to research, people can easily burn 20% of body fat by exercising in the morning. But you need to make sure to have breakfast after walking. Morning walks reduce appetite and prevent your body from adding those extra pounds. Apart from that, it also helps in lowering blood pressure. Therefore, don’t be afraid to wake up early and get in some fasted cardio by walking.

As per an article published by the American Psychological Association, morning exercise helps foster the development of the body and maintain healthy habits.

Walking in the morning also helps to decrease stress levels, clear all the negative thoughts from the mind, and boost productivity for the entire day. And the best part? There is a low level of pollution in the morning compared to any other time of the day (if that’s something you were worried about).

An Afternoon Walk

Have some free time after lunch, or want to take a short break in between your hectic schedule? Go for an afternoon walk!

As per a study, exercising after too much mental work in the office may help you consume fewer calories throughout the day and helping to prevent putting yourself into a caloric surplus.

You don’t have to prepare much for it or go for a long walk to undo all the damage from prolonged sitting hours. A short walk can help you turn from sedentary to active in a matter of a few minutes.

An afternoon walk can make you feel refreshed and improve your creative problem-solving skills. Also, it can help you to reduce stress and restart your workday with more energy.

An Evening Walk

If you are a night owl, then a post-dinner walk may sound perfect to you, right? It’s not just about the time, but an evening walk is a must if you struggle with digestive issues.

As per a study, a 15-minute walk just after dinner can help you to aid and speed up the digestion process.

An evening walk can help you to relax after a long and tiring day. Also, it helps to control blood sugar and supports weight loss. There’s a common belief that evening walks may act as a hindrance in the sleep process. But that’s actually not true! Instead, it helps to relieve tension so that you can rest better at night.

Isn’t an evening walk a perfect and healthy way to end the day with your significant other, spouse, kids, or dog?

Make Walking an Integral Part of Your Day

Integrate walking in your schedule and stick to it for a better and healthier life.

Walking is not a magic potion or a quick fix that will instantly do wonders. But with patience and consistency, you can reap countless rewards for your overall health and body. Ready to boost wellness from all aspects? Take one step at a time! Get out and start walking!