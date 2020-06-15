Jack Owoc and VPX Sports Launch Yet ANOTHER Energy Drink

by Matt Weik

Jack Owoc has been a busy man in the last few years. If he isn’t trying to sue the pants off of Coca-Cola, he’s out there growing his VPX line of products with more energy drinks. No, you can’t make up the fact that Jack Owoc has been pounding the industry here of late with launch after launch of new energy drinks.



His latest energy drink is basically a play off of his Redline beverage called Noo-Fusion. Only his newest VPX Sports beverage is named Noo Fuzion. Confused yet? Good. So am I. Why name them so similarly?

Do We Need ANOTHER Energy Drink from VPX Sports?

Where do you even start with this? VPX Sports has its squad full of Bang beverages. There are the regular Bang energy beverages that we are all used to seeing and even drinking. Then they have the Bang Keto Coffee beverages. There are Natural Bang Energy drinks. They have Caffeine-Free Bang Energy drinks. For those down south, VPX Sports has Bang Sweet Tea. There are Bang Shots (similar to the 5-Hour Energy shots). There is even a CBD beverage with their Bang Stoked.

Look, I’m not throwing shady by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, I tip my hat to Jack Owoc for doubling down on the beverage category and trying to fill the sleeves of every cooler out there in retail. But this new energy drink has me scratching my head as to why we need this? At least for the majority of the people out there. I don’t see it replacing or taking the place of Bang, so why? I have my own opinion that we’ll get too shortly.

What’s the Product Look Like?

VPX Sports Noo Fuzion is considered a pre-workout RTD (ready-to-drink) which according to the VPX Sports website is “designed to promote lean muscle growth, energy, focus, recovery, and performance. Powered by a 7,500mg full-spectrum blend of essential amino acids (EAAs), including BCAAs, along with 2,000mg of betaine anhydrous.”

Looking at the label on the can, you’re going to be getting 5 calories with basically all zeros running down the board for everything else. There are six total flavors – Candy Apple Crips, Frose Rose, Mango Bango, Purple Kiddles (new flavor), Radical Skadattle, and Rainbow Unicorn.

Time to circle back to the original question. Do we need another energy drink from VPX Sports? Despite what I believe you think I’ll say, my answer is actually yes. I know… I know. Go ahead and pick your jaw up off of the floor. I’ve been critical of Bang in the past, especially with their odd and confusing marketing techniques, but I’m actually a fan of the new VPX Sports Noo Fuzion beverage.

Is Noo Fuzion a Good Idea?

If you would have asked me 10 years on a scale of 1-10 how much I enjoy stimulants, I would have said emphatically a 10. I was a stim-junkie. The higher the dosage, the more I needed it in my hands. Well, now I’m old AF (at 38, haha) and stimulants simply don’t get me excited anymore. If I were to rate my enjoyment of stimulants today, I’d say it’s a 3.

My priorities have changed and the days where I would slam 600mg of caffeine while testing out products and formulas have come and gone. I simply don’t strive for that feeling anymore. Now, when I hit the gym (or even while I’m in the office writing content or copy like I am right now), I’d much rather get dialed in mentally and increase my mental performance and pump by achieving a solid mind-muscle connection.

One thing I want to point out is that just about every day I’m taking some sort of nootropic product to keep my mind and focus on point so I can write the best content and copy for my clients. Therefore, not only am I using a nootropic (pill or powder) but I also drink something like Bang, Reign, or Monster during the day to stay energized and sharp.

Jack Owoc and VPX Sports have pretty much taken what I consider “ideal” (for myself at least), and made a beverage that contains caffeine, B vitamins, EAAs, and Cognizin branded citicoline to help improve cognition and mental focus. I love the concept.

I haven’t found Noo Fuzion in any of my local retailers yet but they do have it on their VPX Sports website at a price point of $49.99 per case of 12 (16oz) cans which breaks down to $4.17 per can (a little steep in my opinion) and that’s not even taking into consideration the cost of shipping.

Personally, I’d wait until Amazon picks it up (at the time of writing this article, they did not have it in their store) or you can find it at a local retailer. When you factor in the cost of shipping from the VPX Sports website, you’d be looking at around $5 per can which is extremely high for this kind of product. As a comparison, you can go to Target or Walmart and pick up Bang energy drinks for around $2 per can. So, $5 for their newest launch would be more than double the price of their flagship product that put them on the map.

My Suggestion to Jack Owoc – As If He Cares About My Opinion

Humor me and hear me out. I’m looking at all of the beverages that Jack Owoc has launched under his VPX Sports and Bang lines. If you were to put them all on the shelf and took a step back, they’d all look the same. Not only that, but all of the flavors are basically the same. I would have changed things up a little bit and changed the labels, so they aren’t so similar.

Don’t get me wrong, I like the look of the cans but get a little more creative. I mean, Jack is super imaginative (if you don’t believe me, go watch some of his videos… LOL). Why can’t he change the look of the cans, so it isn’t similar to all the other drinks? Just food for thought.

But overall, I want to get my hands on these drinks when they are finally available as I’d drink them every day in the office (the heck with using them as a pre-workout beverage) – assuming I like the product.